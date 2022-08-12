ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Longhorns Sarkisian Releases Statement on Agiye Hall Arrest, Suspension

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGICM_0hFAHDX100

Hall has been suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the program

Texas Longhorns transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief on Thursday night, according to police.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian released a statement following the arrest and has suspended Hall indefinitely.

“We’re aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program," Sarkisian said.

Hall responded with a simple message Friday on Instagram:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vnZLg_0hFAHDX100

Hall, 19, was booked into a Travis County Jail at approximately 9:06 p.m. C.T. His charges read criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750. His bond is currently set at $0.

Hall, who played his freshman year with the Alabama Crimson Tide last season, announced his commitment to Texas on April 19. He originally entered the portal after being suspended by Alabama coach Nick Saban for violation of team rules, and soon after elected to visit Austin.

As an early enrollee, Hall impressed at Alabama's spring game, hauling in four receptions for 72 yards, one of which came on a 37-yard grab down the sideline from future Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

He recorded four catches for 72 yards in seven games in his lone season with the Crimson Tide. The team lost in the College Football Playoff Final to the Georgia Bulldogs, but Hall had two catches for 52 yards.

The Longhorns begin the season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 16

Randy Miller
4d ago

He was a problem at Alabama and didn't want to buy in. Saban was not going to let him disrupt his program. Yes, he's a great talent but talent will lose out to attitude.

Reply
4
Gary Lynn
4d ago

These kids just don't seem to understand how quick they can ruin a great future

Reply
8
Jeffery Monroe
4d ago

See why he got the boot? Yes I know we have had some bust after leaving, but once your gone your on your own. But most have done well.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Death Of Texas Football Legend

The University of Texas has lost an all-time football great. Steve Worster, a legendary Texas football player who rushed for 2,353 yards and scored 36 touchdowns during his career, has died at 73. Our thoughts are with his friends and family members. Worst finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Texas Longhorns#American Football
dailytrib.com

Burnet woman killed in rear-end collision

A collision at the intersection of U.S. 281 and Fairland Road just north of Marble Falls claimed the life of Betsy Hill, 51, of Burnet on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The collision occurred at about 9:30 p.m. just past Pottery Ranch on 281 when the 2003 Kia Optima in which Hill was a passenger slowed at the flashing light.
BURNET, TX
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy