Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ncwlife.com
Four tubers rescued from Wenatchee River west of Wenatchee
Four people tubing on the Wenatchee River had to be rescued late Saturday night near Warm Springs Inn between Wenatchee and Monitor. Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to a report just before 10:30 p.m. that four adults without life jackets were stranded on the river.
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE FRONT ROW with MARK NELKE: A hot — but fun — week at the ol’ ballgames
Baseball games, played at various paces. “Excessive heat warning” was the phrase of the week a couple weeks ago, when we had already scheduled a baseball road trip through that state to the West — games in Wenatchee, Yakima, the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla. It’s usually quite warm...
ifiberone.com
WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
ncwlife.com
Bellingham takes WCL North Title over Wenatchee 4-2
The AppleSox season came to an end Saturday in the West Coast League North Division Championship game, falling to Bellingham 4-2…. Wenatchee had an early lead and actually outhit the Bells in the ballgame. We get more on the game from the “Voice” of the AppleSox, Joel Norman…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyNorthwest.com
Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state
A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
ncwlife.com
Olympia woman injured when motorcycles collide north of Wenatchee
A 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized this morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. The Washington State Patrol said Sally J. Walker was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with undisclosed injuries. The accident...
ncwlife.com
Evacuation notices remain in place for Lake Wenatchee-area fire
Evacuation notices remain in place for areas near the White River Fire burning above Lake Wenatchee. Level 3, get-out-now notices, were issued Saturday afternoon for Sears Creek and Level 2, be prepared, notices were issued for White River Road and Level 1 notices for the Little Wenatchee Road. The lightning-sparked...
ncwlife.com
Halverson capitalizes on caution to take PLM Main at WVSO Saturday
Sunny skies and cooler temperatures greeted fans for a splendid night of racing at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval Saturday night…. Terry Halverson took advantage of a late-caution flag and won the Jerry’s Auto Supply Pro Late Model main event. Wenatchee’s Jay Evans was second followed by Okanogan’s Evan Goetz.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ncwlife.com
Snohomish County continues purchases of hotels for bridge housing
(The Center Square) – Within the first half of August, Snohomish County has funneled around $22.2 million towards the acquisition of 165 units of bridge housing. The latest purchase was of the Americas Best Value Inn in Edmonds, which was announced Monday. This newly acquired hotel will be turned into bridge housing with 55 time-limited units for homeless people.
kpq.com
BREAKING: Evacuation Notice in Place for Lake Wenatchee Residents
Update: August 14, 2022 at 12:48 p.m. The White River Fire has grown to 341 acres and the Irving Peak fire to 143 acres after Saturday gusts escalated the wildfire threat. Western winds were moving at an average of 20 mph on August 13. Both fires have 0% containment. PIO...
ifiberone.com
Motorcycle rider hurt in Highway 2 crash near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — A motorcycle rider was injured when he crashed into another motorcycle on Friday on Highway 2 near Wenatchee. Robert A. Thorpe, a 64-year-old Ellensburg man, was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Highway 2 when he and another motorcycle rider changes lanes and were attempting to exit the highway, according to the state patrol.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Moses Lake Area, Okanogan Valley, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2-1-1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to near 105 degrees. Limited overnight relief with low temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Harrington, Nespelem, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Mansfield, Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Coulee City, Wilbur, Bridgeport, Electric City, Omak, Okanogan, Malott, Cashmere, Entiat, Grand Coulee, Nighthawk, Creston, Monse, Stratford, Palisades, Oroville, Chelan, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...From Noon Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a buildup of heat within their homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat may continue into the weekend. There is a chance the warning may later need to be extended through Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Level 3 evacuation notice for fire near Chelan
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Residents on Sears Creek Rd., are now at level 3 evacuation status, which means leave now. The White River Fire has burned an estimated 20 acres and is burning in the Sears Creek area of the White River drainage, approximately 14 miles northwest of Plain.
ncwlife.com
Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river
The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the southbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
KIMA TV
Nelson Dam demolition finishes this week, building to follow
YAKIMA-- Officials working on the Nelson Dam say they will finish destruction on Friday, August 12, marking a huge milestone in the project plans. The project began just over a year ago to remove and replace the Nelson Dam located on the Naches tributary of the Yakima River. The removal of a fish ladder today will mark the end of demolition.
ncwlife.com
Two killed in fifth-wheeler fire outside Moses Lake
Two people were killed in a fifth-wheel trailer fire early this morning at Cougar Campers RV Park east of Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was reported about 3:45 a.m. in the community of Wheeler. Firefighters from Grant County Fire District 5 arrived to find...
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake woman dies in rollover crash in Douglas County
MANSFIELD — A Moses Lake woman was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on state Route 17 in Douglas County. The woman was driving a Dodge Magnum south on SR 17 into a curve when she drove off the highway about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield, according to the state patrol.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities
Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
kpq.com
Series of Mishaps Take Place During Friday Sellar Bridge Closure
In less than two hours, Wenatchee was embroiled in chaos as one man made a perilous journey to the top of George Sellar Bridge and inadvertently trapping commuters in traffic. Around 3:40 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a welfare check call. They were then reacquainted with a 32-year-old man they met on previous calls.
Comments / 0