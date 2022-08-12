HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This week’s Local4 Scam Alert of the Week deals with the virtual marketplace, especially as kids head back to school. Many parents are looking to both sell and buy items that may help their kiddos this fall, but the Better Business Bureau is warning of what they call overpayment scams. Because of the high-time for online shopping, many scammers purposely offer you more money for the item you’re trying to sell in an attempt to give you an offer you can’t refuse.

