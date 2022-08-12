Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Police investigating a burglary at Wave Pizza Co.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wave Pizza Company staff are working to recover from a burglary, adding to other hardships already on their plate. The 20+ year old establishment was broken into around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Owner Brent Lindner recalls the moment he found out. “I go in on my...
Kearney Hub
Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family
KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police track stolen property back to teens
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teenagers were arrested in Grand Island in connection to a string of thefts and a burglary. According to Grand Island Police, 18-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Jr. along with a 15-year-old boy were arrested Saturday morning after police found stolen items in their apartment. The items...
KSNB Local4
Praise on the Plaza in Grand Island
The event ran from August 11-14 in Kearney. The event is Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. at CASA in Hastings.
gifamilyradio.com
$1500 Stolen From Wave Pizza Co
According to the facebook page of Brent Linder, Wave Pizza Co here in Grand Island was broken into Sunday. Linder said in his facebook post that they believe the break-in was a former staff member, because they knew right where the money was. In total approximately $1500 was taken. Anyone...
KSNB Local4
Scam Alert of the Week: Overpayment Scams
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This week’s Local4 Scam Alert of the Week deals with the virtual marketplace, especially as kids head back to school. Many parents are looking to both sell and buy items that may help their kiddos this fall, but the Better Business Bureau is warning of what they call overpayment scams. Because of the high-time for online shopping, many scammers purposely offer you more money for the item you’re trying to sell in an attempt to give you an offer you can’t refuse.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle fire leads to I-80 lane closure
KEARNEY, Neb. -- A lane of I-80 was shut down because of a fire in central Nebraska. According to Nebraska 511, a westbound lane of I-80 just outside of Kearney was closed because of the vehicle fire. Authorities were reporting low visibility to drivers in the area. There has been...
NebraskaTV
GI crash between semi, motorcycle leaves motorcyclist with serious burn injuries
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A motorcycle driver suffered severe burns following a crash between a motorcycle and a semi Saturday night in Grand Island. Capt. Dean Elliott said officers were called shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday to the crash at Highway 34 and South Locust Street. Elliott said the semi-trailer was turning south on South Locust Street from Highway 34 when the motorcycle rear-ended it and caught on fire.
Kearney Hub
Passenger ejected after vehicle towing trailer rolls south of Cozad
COZAD — The front passenger of a vehicle was ejected, but escaped serious injuries, when the driver lost control towing a trailer five miles south of Cozad Friday. At 9:42 a.m. the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched five miles south of Cozad on Highway 21 for the report of an crash involving two vehicles. Dispatch also notified that an occupant may have been ejected.
foxnebraska.com
Front door wide open, 2 small children wet, left home alone with bathtub water running
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — An anonymous 911 call led deputies to a woman who didn't think much about leaving two children — only one old enough to walk — not just home alone but in an extremely dangerous situation. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy...
fox42kptm.com
Driver of horse-drawn buggy in critical condition, horse killed in NY crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (CNY CENTRAL) — New York State Police are investigating a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy and a SUV in Jefferson County. Troopers responded to the crash on County Rt. 15 in the Town of Orleans at 6:33 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say an SUV was traveling south...
100 pounds of marijuana intercepted during transport in Nebraska, troopers say
Nebraska Troopers found 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Wednesday.
iheart.com
Troopers Find Marijuana In Nebraska I-80 Traffic Stop
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrest two people after finding more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Wednesday afternoon, a trooper saw a Nissan Maxima fail to signal on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, a Patrol K-9 swung into action, detecting the presence...
NebraskaTV
Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage
KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
Kearney Hub
Kearney man faces prison time for kicking man in the head
KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of kicking a man in the head and causing him to be hospitalized. Kamaunte McFarland, 23, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County Court to felony first-degree assault of the man in the early morning hours of Feb. 22 in the 500 block of Fourth Street. In exchange for his plea, the Buffalo County Attorney’s office agreed to not ask for more than 15 years in prison for McFarland at the time of sentencing.
Kearney Hub
Photos: The Wall That Heals, final night
The 37th Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion hosted the traveling exhibit, The Wall That Heals, at Patriot Park in Kearney Thursday through Sunday. The wall is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Kearney Hub
Pilot safely lanes small airplane northwest of Kearney Friday
KEARNEY — No injuries were reported after a small airplane landed on a rural Buffalo County road Friday afternoon. At 3:57 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane on a county roadway south of East 92nd St. and Avenue N, northwest of Kearney.
Kearney Hub
Another incumbent, Kreis, drops out of Kearney Public Schools Board race
KEARNEY — Wendy Kreis is withdrawing from the race for the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education. Kreis is president of the KPS Board and was one of two incumbents seeking re-election. “I have not made this decision lightly,” Kreis said in her announcement. “I have wrestled with it,...
Kearney Hub
Central Community College offers free adult education classes
GRAND ISLAND — Central Community College is offering adult education classes during the 2022 fall semester in several central Nebraska communities, including Kearney, Holdrege and Lexington. Adult education includes assistance with basic reading, writing, math and spelling skills; drills and special instruction through the English as a Second Language...
Kearney Hub
Upcoming Kearney Public Library events
Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Monday. “Grease” (PG). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
