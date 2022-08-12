Read full article on original website
WLOX
Third suspect arrested in connection to Gulfport murder, armed robbery
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have made another arrest in connection to a Gulfport shooting death and armed robbery. Police arrested 29-year-old Richard Trevon Norman III of Gulfport on two counts of accessory after the fact and one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction. The arrest is...
WLOX
Jackson County to take over Moss Point’s building department
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is stepping in to help Moss Point’s building department. Monday morning, the Board of Supervisors approved an agreement to assume responsibilities of the city’s building office, moving operations to the county office in Pascagoula. The plan is for a Moss Point employee...
More than $1 million of suspected cocaine found by group cleaning Mississippi beach
More than a million dollars worth of uncut cocaine was found by a group working to clean up trash along a Mississippi beach Saturday. Members of the Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) Chapter 652 posted about the discovery on Facebook Saturday. The group was working to clean up trash along...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused of impersonating officer shares his side of story
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of impersonating an officer and extortion -- wants to clear the air -- on what he says really happened. “I would never impersonate Prichard... I don’t even like Prichard Police Department,” said Byron Thomas. Bonding out Saturday evening -- 38-year-old Byron...
8 bricks of suspected cocaine wash up on Mississippi beach
BILOXI, Miss. — Volunteers cleaning a portion of a Mississippi beach on Saturday made quite the discovery. According to officers with the Biloxi Police Department, the volunteers from the Air Force Sergeants Association’s Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine near the White House Hotel, about a mile west of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, WLOX reported.
Focused on Mississippi: Pascagoula River
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi not only has special people and special buildings, but it also special places, too. The Pascagoula River isn’t nearly as long as the Mississippi by a long shot. The river only runs through a couple of counties, and empties into the Gulf in Pascagoula right at […]
WLOX
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For volunteers with AFSA Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652, a simple beach cleanup led to a startling discovery. Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel, about one mile west of the Beau Rivage. Biloxi Police have...
WKRG
Motion to dismiss charges filed for Mobile City Councilman
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —The Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney filed a motion to dismiss charges against Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds. The document was filed Friday afternoon, in efforts to drop Reynolds Public Intoxication charges. Reynolds was arrested in Baldwin County on July 3rd, and taken to the Baldwin...
Fugitive of the Week: Raymond Hess
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Raymond Hess, who Marshals said could be homeless and in the Tillmans Corner area. Raymond HESS is wanted by the U.S. […]
WPMI
Police: Man shot at Dauphin Gate Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to 3250 Dauphin Street, Dauphin Gate Apartments, in reference to one shot involving a domestic dispute. The victim was shot multiple times by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The victim was transported to the...
WLOX
Former Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee dies at 85
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast is mourning the loss of long-time Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee. He died early Sunday morning after a brief illness – just short of his 86th birthday. Those who knew him best say his commitment for public service went way beyond his professional job.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Dauphin Street shooting victim taken to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department confirms it is investigating a shooting on Dauphin Street Monday morning that sent one victim to the hospital. Police said officers responded to the scene at Dauphin Gate Apartments, in the 3200 block of Dauphin Street, in reference to a person having been shot. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
Deputies led on chase across 2 counties, Lucedale man arrested
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — One man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after George County deputies said they were led on a chase spanning two counties. Joe Stewart, 35, was charged after deputies received a call from a business in the Rocky Creek area. A woman called from her workplace and said she “received threatening […]
wxxv25.com
Two men now charged in shooting death of Pascagoula man
Two men are now charged in the fatal shooting of a Pascagoula man in his apartment. The shooting happened around 7:40 Sunday night at an apartment building on Agnes Street. Pascagoula police say they found 68-year-old Claude Bivins Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders tried to save him,...
wxxv25.com
Man charged in death of Derek Edwards sees judge in Jackson County
The suspect in the murder of 39-year-old Derek Edwards was in court today. At the Jackson County Courthouse, County Court Judge Mark Watts granted 25-year-old Kendrick James with a half-million-dollar bond. Yesterday, James was arrested and charged with the murder of Derek Edwards, who was reported missing by his family...
WLOX
City of Biloxi seeks permit to repair Lighthouse Pier
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi is planning to take action in renovating the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier after Hurricane Zeta damage left the pier completely damaged. This week, the city will ask the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources to issue a permit which will allow reconstruction of the pier.
WLOX
Moss Point man arrested in connection to body found in Helena
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man was arrested in connection to a death in the Helena community. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 25-year-old Kendrick Marshone James is charged with killing Derek Deion Edwards. Edwards, 39, was initially reported missing by his family on Sunday, Aug. 7. His body...
wbrz.com
Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl
GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rogers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance....
longbeachbreeze.com
Ashton Rupert named Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Queen
The Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is held annually on the fourth of July weekend. Competing for this year’s title of MSDSFR Queen were Emily Lofton, Bay St. Louis; Gracie Handler, Biloxi; Alicia Arnold, Gulfport; Keeleigh Stockstill, Harrison County; Mackenzie Galbraith, Hancock County; Ashton Rupert, Long Beach; Bella-Reece Williams, Pass Christian; Aleyah Calomese, Waveland; and Kendall Chandler, Jackson County. They were joined by Lauren-Anne Lagasse, Rodeo Queen of 2021, for several days of activities, which included interviews, luncheons, a visit to the Mississippi Aquarium, welcome/visitor center visits, and even some fish cleaning. Princesses each receive $250 scholarships.
WALA-TV FOX10
Civil lawsuit filed against Baldwin County businessman after alleged rape
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A civil lawsuit has been filed against popular Baldwin County businessman Shaul Zislin. A former employee claims Zislin raped her back in 2018. The woman said she was working as a bartender at The Gulf in Orange Beach when Zislin allegedly lured her to his condo.
