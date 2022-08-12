Read full article on original website
York News-Times
'Tragic case' — Judge sentences Lincoln man who burned down home during manic state
A district judge sentenced a 33-year-old man to probation Tuesday for burning down his rural Lincoln home during a manic episode. Adam Schutte pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree arson for the incident Sept. 19, 2021. In court Tuesday, his attorney, Oluseyi Olowolfae, said in 2020, during the pandemic, Schutte was...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police warns of fake social media post regarding potential serial killer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police say a social media post going around regarding a potential serial killer in town is not real. The post from a local Facebook group says a serial killer or abductor is hunting in Lincoln. It warns people to keep an eye out for...
York News-Times
York man pleads no contest in drug-making case
YORK – Randall Phillips has pleaded no contest in a case in which he was accused of manufacturing a chemically-based drug in his apartment, which is located near a daycare, in York. According to court documents, the York Police Department served a search warrant at their apartment as part...
York News-Times
Woman changes plea in flight to avoid arrest case
YORK – A woman who fled from law enforcement in York County has pleaded no contest to lesser charges. Chance C. Moon, 25, of Lincoln was driving a black BMW on Interstate 80 while a deputy with the York/Seward County Criminal Interdiction Task Force was participating in a ruse check-point at the Bradshaw exit.
York News-Times
Semi driver killed in Seward County crash, sheriff's office says
One person is dead and two people were treated for minor injuries after a semi truck crashed into another on Interstate 80 early Sunday morning in Seward County. Authorities responded near the Seward interchange at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday after a semi crashed into another semi-trailer that was pulled off on the shoulder, according to a news release from the Seward County Sheriff's Office.
York News-Times
Judge grants mistrial in case over Lincoln man's murder
A judge has granted a mistrial in Deontae Rush's murder trial for the killing of a Lincoln man during a drug robbery last year. Prosecutors on Friday morning filed a motion for mistrial over COVID-19 delays that meant the jurors would have been outside of the courtroom and unsequestered for at least six days.
York News-Times
Man pleads no contest in case involving having loaded handgun in belt
YORK – Keith Devito, 55, of Apache Junction, Arizona, has pleaded no contest in a case where he was accused of fleeing from law enforcement on Interstate 80 while in the possession of illegal firearms, including a loaded handgun in his belt. Devito made his change of plea this...
York News-Times
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for York
This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
York News-Times
Stolen trailer full of Amazon packages found on Nebraska interstate, State Patrol says
A semi trailer full of Amazon packages that had been stolen from Maryland in early August was recovered on an interstate north of Lincoln on Friday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers stopped the eastbound trailer Friday morning on Interstate 80 near Waverly, about 5 miles northeast of Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
20-year-old finds rifle in Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to East Park Plaza on Sunday night on a report of a found firearm. Officials said when they arrived at 220 N 66th Street, they contacted a 20-year-old who said she found a .22 caliber rifle in Deadman's Run Creek, just north of the East Park Cinema movie theatre.
York News-Times
Surprise truck inspections held in York County
YORK — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections this past week in York and the surrounding area in York County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 26 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a...
klin.com
Shots Fired At Lincoln Home Occupied By Five People
Lincoln Police are investigating after shots rang out in a neighborhood near 28th and T Street around 9:45 Monday night. “Officers arrived and discovered a residence in that area had been struck three times by gunfire,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. “A resident in the area reported hearing four gunshots then seeing people running northbound from the area.”
kfornow.com
Teens Accused In a String of Crimes Across Lincoln on Friday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 15)–Lincoln Police say five teens have been referred following a string of crimes reported on Friday morning across the city. Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Monday said it was just before 6:30am Friday officers were called to a home near 60th and Colby in northeast Lincoln on a report of an auto theft. Investigators reported that the victim said his 2011 Nissan Maxima and 2005 Dodge Magnum were taken from his driveway during the overnight hours. About a half-hour later, officers were sent to Antelope Park on a report of a gray SUV or station wagon driving erratically. Once LPD arrived, they found the Dodge Magnum in the lot unoccupied with a flat rear passenger side tire.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Lincoln men were robbed Sunday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a report of two men that were robbed by two other men with weapons. LPD said police were sent to the 800 block of N 26th St Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to the...
KSNB Local4
Police investigating a burglary at Wave Pizza Co.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wave Pizza Company staff are working to recover from a burglary, adding to other hardships already on their plate. The 20+ year old establishment was broken into around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Owner Brent Lindner recalls the moment he found out. “I go in on my...
kfornow.com
Stolen Semi, Amazon Packages Recovered Near Waverly
Lincoln, NE (August 15, 2022) Nebraska State Troopers have recovered a stolen semi-trailer full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on I-80. The incident occurred Friday near Waverly. Friday morning, NSP was notified by a trucking company that a trailer they had reported stolen was believed to be traveling...
KSNB Local4
Missouri man injured in semi-motorcycle crash in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Missouri man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Grand Island. It happened around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 34 and South Locust. According to Grand Island Police, a semi truck and trailer were traveling westbound on Hwy...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska
A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in York, NE
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in York. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
gifamilyradio.com
$1500 Stolen From Wave Pizza Co
According to the facebook page of Brent Linder, Wave Pizza Co here in Grand Island was broken into Sunday. Linder said in his facebook post that they believe the break-in was a former staff member, because they knew right where the money was. In total approximately $1500 was taken. Anyone...
