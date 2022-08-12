Read full article on original website
Winner of Jenkins-Hamasaki-Veronese DA race may be Chesa Boudin. Or Catherine Stefani.
After a frenetic week of hats being tossed into the ring, five individuals stated their intention to be San Francisco’s District Attorney, and fill out the term of the ousted Chesa Boudin. And, good news: Four of them are licensed to practice law in California. So, that narrows things...
48hills.org
With sizable crowd and endorsements, Hamasaki formally files for district attorney
A substantial crowd showed up at City Hall Friday to see John Hamasaki, who decided to run for district attorney just two days ago, formally file his paperwork. Hamasaki already has the support of former state Sen. Mark Leno, former Assemblymember Tom Ammiano, former Board of Supes presidents Norman Yee and Matt Gonzalez, Sup. Dean Preston, former Sups. Sandra Lee Fewer and John Avalos, and former police commissioners Angela Chan and Perta DeJesus.
sanjoseinside.com
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor’s FPPC Docs Missing Thousands in Income
UPDATE: This article has been updated, 10:30am April 13. In her most recent filing with California’s Fair Political Practices Commission, Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor failed to include nearly $400,000 in real estate commissions and fees her company received in 2021. An examination of Gillmor’s Form 700 filings in...
sfstandard.com
DA Candidate John Hamasaki Hires Chesa Boudin’s Former Campaign Manager
Outspoken former SF Police Commissioner John Hamasaki officially announced his run for District Attorney Friday and revealed that Chesa Boudin’s former campaign manager is running his bid for the office. The criminal defense attorney, best known for his vocal criticisms of the police as a member of the civilian...
48hills.org
Not a whole lot of debating at D6 debate
I was really looking forward to a lively debate between the D6 candidates this week; four people, including the incumbent and the most prominent challenger, sat for 90 minutes with a solid format and a chance to make clear their policy differences. I walked away disappointed. So many opportunities, so...
NBC Bay Area
Demonstrators Hold Town Hall Meeting to Keep Oakland Elementary School Open
Almost a week into the new school year at Oakland Unified School District, community members continue to occupy an elementary school that the district planned to close at the end of last school year. It has been a tense couple of weeks at Parker Elementary School and after a physical...
berkeleyside.org
Meet the 4 new principals chosen to lead Berkeley schools this year
Four new principals have been appointed to lead three Berkeley elementary schools and one middle school this year. They will be joined by new superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel, who began her new role as Berkeley Unified superintendent July 1. Salita Mitchell: Longfellow Middle School. After two years as vice principal...
thesfnews.com
Roe V. Wade Advocate Sues San Francisco Officials
SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, August 10, a pro-Roe v. Wade advocate announced that she is filing a civil rights lawsuit against the San Francisco Fire and Police departments for allegedly injecting her with a substance against her will at a demonstration she was attending. On June 13, Kareim McKnight and...
indybay.org
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
oaklandmagazine.com
Paramount Theatre’s Leader for 23 Years Announces Retirement
Leslee Stewart, General Manager and CEO of the historic Paramount Theatre in Oakland, California – built in 1930 and listed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 1972- announced her retirement, effective June 30, 2022. During her tenure, the Theatre went from just a few shows a year to being the eighth busiest venue of its size in the country. Leslee spearheaded renovations and improvements including working with the original tile manufacturer, Gladding McBean, (established in 1875) on full restoration of the exterior terracotta and mosaic tile. She also oversaw the installation of a new roof, exterior painting and waterproofing and carpet replacement, all while adhering to the 1930-1931 specifications and added the purchase and installation of the custom Meyer Sound System and Grand Lobby Bar.
sfstandard.com
SF Then/Now: The Hidden History at the Corner of 5th and Market
The corner of 5th and Market has changed surprisingly little in the past 100 years. A photo from OpenSF History shows several of the same buildings, streetcars still lumbering past, and people passing on the sidewalks (albeit fewer than there were a century ago). Of course, some things have changed....
SF City Attorney files motion against business for alleged scamming of immigrants
(BCN) –San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu announced Thursday that legal action is being taken against an “immigration consulting business” for allegedly charging immigrants for fraudulent legal services it was not allowed to provide. The motion to enforce an injunction was filed Monday and would prohibit Leonard Lacayo and Lacayo & Associates from providing immigration […]
indybay.org
Nowhere Land: The Magical Thinking of Santa Cruz Officials
Another camper spoke about staying at the Salvation Army run Overlook Camp. The van driver didn’t show so she was late to her job. Her employer wanted a note as to why she was late but to do so would tip her boss off to the fact she is homeless and would result in her losing her job. A third pointed out that you have to catch the van before 8:00 pm and if you miss it you have to spend the night on the streets.
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco parents fume over encampment blocking sidewalk near school
SAN FRANCISCO - Parents at a Mission District-based public elementary school are expressing growing frustration over a homeless encampment, blocking the sidewalk nearby. "It’s not safe for children to have to walk around cars and oncoming traffic," said parent Danielle Swaney. Classes are scheduled to begin at Marshall Elementary...
What takes years and costs $20K? A San Francisco trash can
What takes four years to make and costs more than $20,000? A trash can in San Francisco. That costly, boxy bin is among six trash cans hitting San Francisco’s streets this summer in the city’s long saga in search of the perfect can. Overflowing trash cans are a common sight in the Northern California city, […]
NBC Bay Area
Mask Mandate Debate: Bay Area Schools Decide Whether or Not to Bring Back Masks
As students around the Bay head back to school, every district has an extra decision to make about whether or not to make masks mandatory in class. Students in both the Franklin McKinley and Alum Rock school districts in San Jose will begin the year with masks, giving some parents a sense of relief.
Bay Area judge to decide if Scott Peterson victim of jury misconduct; has 90 days to issue ruling
A prosecutor says a California juror who convicted Scott Peterson in the murder of his pregnant wife may have provided incorrect answers on a jury questionnaire, but she did not commit misconduct.
'Dangerous heat' coming to parts of San Francisco Bay Area
The weather service issued an excessive heat watch for inland areas.
KCRA.com
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
