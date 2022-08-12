Leslee Stewart, General Manager and CEO of the historic Paramount Theatre in Oakland, California – built in 1930 and listed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 1972- announced her retirement, effective June 30, 2022. During her tenure, the Theatre went from just a few shows a year to being the eighth busiest venue of its size in the country. Leslee spearheaded renovations and improvements including working with the original tile manufacturer, Gladding McBean, (established in 1875) on full restoration of the exterior terracotta and mosaic tile. She also oversaw the installation of a new roof, exterior painting and waterproofing and carpet replacement, all while adhering to the 1930-1931 specifications and added the purchase and installation of the custom Meyer Sound System and Grand Lobby Bar.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO