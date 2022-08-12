Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta United Boys & Girls Club Declines to Host Lozano’s Pod School
A proposal by Christy Lozano and James Fenkner to place a private school charging $100 a day on the grounds of the United Boys & Girls Club in Goleta was determined to be “not a good fit” for the nonprofit, director Michael Baker said today in a press release. The club’s executive committee had met today to consider the proposal, as it “supports all schools and organizations that provide educational opportunities and enrichment for youth in our community,” he wrote.
Santa Barbara Independent
ARPA Funding for Childcare Sector in Santa Barbara County Through First 5
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara, through the First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission, announced the publication of a request for qualifications (RFQ) for childcare sector pandemic recovery and resiliency. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) aim to improve the state of childcare for infants and toddlers in our county.
Santa Barbara Independent
Local Kids Get Jump Start on Back-to-School Resources
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA, August 15, 2022 – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) in partnership with 2nd Story Associates hosted Tools for Schools Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Presidio Springs (721 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara 93101).
Santa Barbara Independent
Page Youth Center Appoints Aaron Martinez as New Executive Director
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Page Youth Center, Santa Barbara’s dedicated youth sports facility focused on building character through athletics, has named Aaron Martinez as its new Executive Director. Aaron is excited to apply his past experience developing youth programming for the Montecito...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Goleta Welcomes New Community Resource Deputy
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, August 11, 2022 – The City of Goleta is pleased to introduce our new Community Resource Deputy, Ehren Rauch. Having been born and raised in the Good Land, Deputy Rauch has strong connections to the City of Goleta and has already hit the ground running with his new assignment which began this past Monday, August 8. Yesterday, August 11, he visited a local Goleta preschool to talk to the children about safety tips.
Santa Barbara Independent
Waterman Hotel Purchased by Santa Barbara–Based StonePark Capital
Santa Barbara–based StonePark Capital — a hospitality development company founded and run by Andrew Firestone and Jess Parker — announced Tuesday that the company had acquired the 31-room Waterman Hotel for an undisclosed amount. The Waterman was built in 2014 and has become a popular destination in...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates Joins Cottage Health
SOLVANG –Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates in Solvang has joined Cottage Health. Cottage welcomes Dr. Roger I. Lane and Physician Assistant Pablo Rojas, and the practice will be renamed Cottage Primary Care – Santa Ynez Valley. Cottage Primary Care – Santa Ynez Valley has been providing high quality...
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Santa Barbara Mayor Upbraided for Blowing Pearl Chase Moment
Dave Davis (middle) delivered a back-of-the-hand salute to Mayor Randy Rowse (right) for missing his Pearl Chase moment. | Credit: Courtesy; Paul Wellman (file); Erick Madrid (file) REV YOUR ENGINES: It used to be “a gentleman” was defined as someone who could play the accordion but didn’t. As someone with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Independent
The House of Sonja Magdevski
What follows is an edited excerpt from ‘Vines & Vision: The Winemakers of Santa Barbara County’, published in 2020 by Matt Kettmann and Macduff Everton. With parents who emigrated from Macedonia to Michigan in the 1960s, Sonja Magdevski visited their homeland every summer to see relatives and the village where they’d lived for generations.
Santa Barbara Independent
PPF Is Pleased to Announce the Return of the Pacific Pride Festival
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca – Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) is pleased to announce the return of the Pacific Pride Festival. Produced by PPF, the in-person celebration will take place on August 27th from 11am – 7pm at Chase Palm Park Field in Santa Barbara. This year’s Festival will focus on access, inclusion and belonging, ensuring all members of our community can participate fully in Pride – featuring ASL interpretation, Spanish interpretation, improved wheelchair accessibility, and more spaces for everyone to be included. This all-day, all-ages, “Pride at the Beach” event is free to the public and will include speeches from community members, a full line-up of live entertainment, local food trucks, family friendly activities, and much more!
Santa Barbara Independent
Three Candidates File for Goleta Union District School Board
Ethan Bertrand, Caroline Abate, and Christy Lozano are all running for separate seats on the board. | Credit: Paul Wellman (file); Daniel Dreifuss (file); Courtesy. Three candidates have filed or announced their intentions to run for positions on the Goleta Union School District School Board in the upcoming November election: Caroline Abate, Ethan Bertrand, and Christy Lozano.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Airport Adds Lactation Pod for Traveling Parents
SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 15, 2022. Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) is proud to announce the newest amenity for a traveling parent in need of a private space to breastfeed or pump while utilizing our Terminal, a secure and private Lactation Pod. This new facility can be found on the second floor of the Terminal building, past the TSA Security Check Point, and just to the right of Gate 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Independent
Six-Month Update, from Hizzoner Randy Rowse
As Mayor, I like to do periodic check-ins with you about what’s been done and what is in the works for the near future. Many of the issues which are perpetually in the forefront are housing availability, water, and the issues of chronic homelessness. The future configuration and vitality of State Street has been added to the list of top issues.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Central Library Closed to Public During Construction
For the past few weeks, local residents making the trip downtown to visit Santa Barbara’s Central Library were met with closed doors and a sign turning them away, informing them that the location was closed to the public, with the exception of a three-hour window to pick up books placed on hold.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City Attorney Placed on Paid Leave by City Council
Santa Barbara City Attorney Ariel Calonne was placed on paid administrative leave by the Santa Barbara City Council at a special meeting held the last week of July. Neither Calonne, who was hired in 2014, nor city Human Resources Director Wendy Levy would discuss details, stating it was a personnel matter. Mayor Randy Rowse and multiple councilmembers expressed the same non-talking points.
Santa Barbara Independent
Don Ansel Jones
Don Ansel Jones was born in Phoenix, Arizona on February 11, 1937, to Dr. William and Mrs. Tavia Jones. He was welcomed onto a Native American reservation, where his father practiced medicine. In 1940, sister Kathleen “Kay” joined the Jones bunch. Don moved to several different states throughout his childhood; and the family settled in Moorpark, California. Don graduated from high school in 1955. He attended Ventura Jr. College and served in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged. In 1967, Don met a vivacious redhead, Marian Beach. He couldn’t keep his blue eyes off Marian or her car, a blue Corvair. The couple fell in love, married in 1970 and began their life in Santa Barbara, California. Don and Marian raised two daughters together-Karen and Amber. Don was employed with the US Postal Service for thirty years as a Letter Carrier. He enjoyed windsurfing, backpacking, hiking, bicycling, spending time with family and friends. He had good taste in music and listened to Johnny Cash and the Eagles. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church and volunteered in the Santa Barbara community. Don loved Mexican food, Rustys Pizza, and his beloved Chihuahua. He had three grandchildren. Don passed away on August 12, 2022, at the age of 85 in Santa Barbara, California. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years; Marian Jones, sister Kay (Alan), daughters; Karen (Ryan), Amber, and three grandchildren; Kane (Cydney), Kalena, and Kiana. He is also the proud uncle to two nephews: Mark, David and their families. Don is now windsurfing on the clouds of Heaven. A special thank you to the staff at Buena Vista Care Center and the excellent care provided to Don. A private celebration of life will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers please donate to Santa Barbara Rescue Mission or the Santa Barbara Humane Society.
Santa Barbara Independent
Family Cat Falls Victim to House Fire in Old Town Goleta
A family cat did not survive a house fire in Old Town Goleta on Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. All five occupants of the home were not present at the time of the fire, which was reported at 10:52 in the morning, according to County Fire Spokesperson Mike Eliason.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Guide to Homeowners/Wildfire Insurance
Ever since the Thomas fire and debris flow back in 2017-2018 the topic of homeowners insurance in the Santa Barbara/Montecito area has been a very big issue for people wanting to get adequate insurance for their home. “Is my home in a high fire danger area” and/or “Can I even get insurance on a new home that I am interested in” are just a couple of the many questions that are being asked by potential homeowners in the area.
Santa Barbara Independent
Laura Salvi Morrison
Laura Salvi Morrison passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022. Born in Rome, Italy, she had been a resident of Santa Barbara for over 50 years. Laura traveled to Redwood City, California as an exchange student in 1956 where she met Darryl Morrison and they kept in touch after she returned home. Laura and Darryl were married in Rome, Italy in 1962 and shared a wonderful life in Santa Barbara with three daughters.
Santa Barbara Independent
Victim Hospitalized Following Monday-Morning Collision in Downtown Santa Barbara
A collision Monday morning on the corner of De la Vina and West Carrillo streets resulted in one person being transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. A sedan and pickup truck collided at around 4:30 a.m. The intersection was partially closed while first responders were on scene, with the road opening back up shortly afterward.
Comments / 0