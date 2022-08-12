Don Ansel Jones was born in Phoenix, Arizona on February 11, 1937, to Dr. William and Mrs. Tavia Jones. He was welcomed onto a Native American reservation, where his father practiced medicine. In 1940, sister Kathleen “Kay” joined the Jones bunch. Don moved to several different states throughout his childhood; and the family settled in Moorpark, California. Don graduated from high school in 1955. He attended Ventura Jr. College and served in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged. In 1967, Don met a vivacious redhead, Marian Beach. He couldn’t keep his blue eyes off Marian or her car, a blue Corvair. The couple fell in love, married in 1970 and began their life in Santa Barbara, California. Don and Marian raised two daughters together-Karen and Amber. Don was employed with the US Postal Service for thirty years as a Letter Carrier. He enjoyed windsurfing, backpacking, hiking, bicycling, spending time with family and friends. He had good taste in music and listened to Johnny Cash and the Eagles. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church and volunteered in the Santa Barbara community. Don loved Mexican food, Rustys Pizza, and his beloved Chihuahua. He had three grandchildren. Don passed away on August 12, 2022, at the age of 85 in Santa Barbara, California. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years; Marian Jones, sister Kay (Alan), daughters; Karen (Ryan), Amber, and three grandchildren; Kane (Cydney), Kalena, and Kiana. He is also the proud uncle to two nephews: Mark, David and their families. Don is now windsurfing on the clouds of Heaven. A special thank you to the staff at Buena Vista Care Center and the excellent care provided to Don. A private celebration of life will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers please donate to Santa Barbara Rescue Mission or the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

