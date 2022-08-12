Read full article on original website
2 juveniles arrested, charged with robbery in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles were arrested on robbery charges in Auburn. On August 11, Auburn police arrested two juveniles, a 16-year-old from Auburn, and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka, charging both with robbery first degree. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that occurred near the 700...
MCSD: Student accused of bringing gun to Jordan arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The student who allegedly brought a gun to Jordan High School last week has turned himself in following the incident. According to officials with the Muscogee County School District, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, the 16-year-old turned himself to police and was arrested. The teen has been charged with carrying a […]
Teen Found Dead in Walmart Parking Lot With Several Gunshot Wounds: Police
Caleb Boling, 18, died after being shot multiple times in the Georgia Walmart parking lot, police said.
Columbus residents charged with shooting at FBI agent
COLUMBUS — Two Columbus residents are facing federal charges alleging their involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI Agent in Columbus on July 28; one was remanded to federal custody following an initial appearance, the other is in state custody. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
Man dies after crashing truck into apartment complex, causing fire in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a car crash that lead to the death of an individual. On August 13, at approximately 9:54 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Boxwood Boulevard regarding an accident with injuries. Officers discovered a vehicle that had crashed into...
Columbus kidnapping suspect arrested after three violent domestic disputes and harming a 3-month-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Columbus Police Department announced the arrest of a Columbus man accused of numerous violent crimes. On July 21, Columbus Police Patrol Officers responded to North Lumpkin Road concerning a report of a domestic dispute involving a male trying to harm a 3-month-old baby. The investigation initiated by the […]
Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
Columbus Police searching for critically missing female
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is searching for a critically missing Columbus woman and is asking for public assistance in locating her. Anna McKenzie, 18, was reported missing from the 700th block of Center Street on Wednesday, around 10 a.m. According to CPD, McKenzie was last seen on Tuesday around 5 […]
Repeat offender with stolen gun arrested after illegal scooter ride, police say
ATLANTA — Police say a convicted felon with more than a dozen felony arrests tried to scoot past the law. But they put the brakes on his illegal scooter ride and got a stolen gun off the streets. Body camera footage shows an officer chasing the suspect last Tuesday.
Columbus man arrested on drug charges, estimated $34K in fentanyl-laced meth
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on drug charges after he was found with over $34,000 in fentanyl-laced methamphetamine. On August 7, Columbus police were conducting operations in the downtown Columbus. Officers conducted a traffic stop and an investigation led to the discovery of 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine. It was further discovered that the methamphetamine was laced with the deadly drug fentanyl.
