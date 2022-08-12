ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

2 juveniles arrested, charged with robbery in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles were arrested on robbery charges in Auburn. On August 11, Auburn police arrested two juveniles, a 16-year-old from Auburn, and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka, charging both with robbery first degree. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that occurred near the 700...
AUBURN, AL
wrbl.com

Alleged murder suspect makes first appearance in court and is postponed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 40-year-old, Mikita Leonard, made her first appearance in Recorder’s Court on Monday morning. Leonard is facing a murder charge and two aggravated assault charges for the October 2021 shooting that left one dead and three others injured on Mohawk St. and Holly Ave. 41-year-old,...
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Two Teenagers Charged with Robbery in Auburn

Auburn police have charged two teenagers with robbery after the victim had arranged a meeting to purchase property. Police say the juveniles arrested are a 16-year-old from Auburn and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that happened near the 700 block of Stubb...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

MCSD: Student accused of bringing gun to Jordan arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The student who allegedly brought a gun to Jordan High School last week has turned himself in following the incident. According to officials with the Muscogee County School District, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, the 16-year-old turned himself to police and was arrested. The teen has been charged with carrying a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Albany Herald

Columbus residents charged with shooting at FBI agent

COLUMBUS — Two Columbus residents are facing federal charges alleging their involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI Agent in Columbus on July 28; one was remanded to federal custody following an initial appearance, the other is in state custody. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
LEE COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVM

Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for critically missing female

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is searching for a critically missing Columbus woman and is asking for public assistance in locating her. Anna McKenzie, 18, was reported missing from the 700th block of Center Street on Wednesday, around 10 a.m. According to CPD, McKenzie was last seen on Tuesday around 5 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus man arrested on drug charges, estimated $34K in fentanyl-laced meth

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on drug charges after he was found with over $34,000 in fentanyl-laced methamphetamine. On August 7, Columbus police were conducting operations in the downtown Columbus. Officers conducted a traffic stop and an investigation led to the discovery of 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine. It was further discovered that the methamphetamine was laced with the deadly drug fentanyl.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Suspect arrested in Victory Drive Walmart shooting in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities have identified the victim from a Walmart shooing on Victory Drive. On August 10, 18-year-old Smiths Station resident Caleb Boling was pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m. on the scene. Coroner Charles Newtown says the teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds while sitting in his vehicle in the store’s parking lot.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Shooting on Victory Drive, CPD investigating

UPDATE 08/11/2022: The Columbus Police Department (CPD) confirmed with News 3 the identity of the Victory Drive shooting victim. According to CPD, Caleb Boling, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene located in the Walmart Parking lot on 3515 Victory Dr. at 11:18 p.m. Stay tuned with News 3 online and on-air to get the […]
COLUMBUS, GA

