ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Metro conducting emergency drill at Ashburn station

Don’t be alarmed if you see a lot of emergency crews near the new Ashburn Metro station on the Silver Line extension Wednesday. Metro will be simulating a real-life emergency with a train stranded outside the Loudoun County station in Virginia. More than 100 fire and emergency personnel will...
ASHBURN, VA
WTOP

Thousands of students return to school in Frederick Co.

About 45,000 students returned to the classroom Wednesday morning in Frederick County, Maryland. Frederick was the first Maryland county to return to school. Several Northern Virginia school districts, including Stafford, Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties, began their 2022-2023 academic year earlier this month. The county entered its first year under new...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Man arrested for shooting death of Uber driver in Temple Hills

A man has been arrested for the shooting death of an Uber driver in Temple Hills, Maryland, last Wednesday. Prince George’s County police said 21-year-old Kiayon Strowbridge, a Temple Hills resident, sought an Uber ride in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive before 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 10. When...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Fairfax, VA
Fairfax, VA
Crime & Safety
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash

Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

2 dead in separate Prince George’s Co. shootings

Two men are dead following separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday night, police said. The first shooting happened in Upper Marlboro on Twayblade Court, near the Mellwood Hills Community Park around 8 p.m., according to Prince George’s County police. Police say they found a man...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WTOP

Fort Washington man killed in suspected road rage incident, police say

Prince George’s County police are looking for the killer of a driver who was shot to death Sunday night in Temple Hills, Maryland, during a suspected case of road rage. Police say the incident happened shortly before 9:25 p.m. Sunday evening when 51-year-old Terrance Koonce of Fort Washington was involved in a minor vehicle crash in the 4400 block of Saint Barnabas Road.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caretaker#Police#Long Term Care#Violent Crime#Fairfax Co#Inova Fair Oaks Hospital#Mhs#Virginia Hospital Center#Major Crimes Bureau
WTOP

UPS driver shot in Prince George’s Co.; 6th shooting in county since Friday

A UPS driver was shot Monday morning in Suitland, Maryland, the sixth shooting since Friday night in Prince George’s County. According to police, the delivery driver was shot around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Terrace Drive and Silver Hill Road, just south of Suitland Parkway. He drove to a convenience store just north of the parkway to get help and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Fairfax Co. supervisors approve more than $33M for affordable housing development

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved $33.3 million to acquire roughly four acres in Tyson’s urban center to support the development of 450 affordable housing units by SCG Development Partners, LLC.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Police investigate fatal Howard Co. crash

Howard County police are investigating a fatal head-on collision in Fulton, Maryland on Monday that killed a man. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. along Browns Bridge Road just past Lime Kiln Road, police said in a news release. Police believe the car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit an...
FULTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOP

Single-car crash in Md. kills driver, injures woman

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a crash in Clinton, Maryland on Sunday. Prince George’s County Police say the single-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Piscataway Road and Dixon Drive. The man who was driving the car died at...
CLINTON, MD
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Bakery

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Barbecue

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Liberty Barbecue was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Liberty Barbecue – 370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia. Lefty’s Barbecue...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Burger

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve hamburgers. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Burger Shack was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. The Burger Shack – Virginia locations in Chantilly, Ashburn and Alexandria.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Seafood

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve seafood in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Jerry’s Seafood was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Jerry’s Seafood – 15211 Major Lansdale Blvd., Bowie, Maryland. Captain...
BOWIE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy