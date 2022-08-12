Read full article on original website
WTOP
Metro conducting emergency drill at Ashburn station
Don’t be alarmed if you see a lot of emergency crews near the new Ashburn Metro station on the Silver Line extension Wednesday. Metro will be simulating a real-life emergency with a train stranded outside the Loudoun County station in Virginia. More than 100 fire and emergency personnel will...
WTOP
Case against man accused in Tysons Corner Center shooting can go forward
The case against the man accused of firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Center in Virginia can go forward, a judge said. In a preliminary hearing Monday, the judge also ruled that Noah Settles, 22, will be held for now as the case goes forward. Settles faces five charges for...
WTOP
Thousands of students return to school in Frederick Co.
About 45,000 students returned to the classroom Wednesday morning in Frederick County, Maryland. Frederick was the first Maryland county to return to school. Several Northern Virginia school districts, including Stafford, Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties, began their 2022-2023 academic year earlier this month. The county entered its first year under new...
WTOP
Man arrested for shooting death of Uber driver in Temple Hills
A man has been arrested for the shooting death of an Uber driver in Temple Hills, Maryland, last Wednesday. Prince George’s County police said 21-year-old Kiayon Strowbridge, a Temple Hills resident, sought an Uber ride in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive before 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 10. When...
WTOP
Family of man shot and killed by Anne Arundel Co. police files civil rights lawsuit
The family of a man who was shot and killed in January by Anne Arundel County Police in Maryland has filed a lawsuit against the department and the individual officers, saying they violated his civil rights. On Jan. 30, officers arrived at the home of 20-year-old Dyonta Quarles Jr. The...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash
Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
WTOP
2 dead in separate Prince George’s Co. shootings
Two men are dead following separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday night, police said. The first shooting happened in Upper Marlboro on Twayblade Court, near the Mellwood Hills Community Park around 8 p.m., according to Prince George’s County police. Police say they found a man...
WTOP
Fort Washington man killed in suspected road rage incident, police say
Prince George’s County police are looking for the killer of a driver who was shot to death Sunday night in Temple Hills, Maryland, during a suspected case of road rage. Police say the incident happened shortly before 9:25 p.m. Sunday evening when 51-year-old Terrance Koonce of Fort Washington was involved in a minor vehicle crash in the 4400 block of Saint Barnabas Road.
WTOP
What Northern Virginia parents are most concerned about as kids go back to school
As D.C.-area parents and children get ready to start school and settle in to their new routines this fall, a recent survey found that parents are worried about their kids’ mental health, and a local doctor has advice to help allay their concerns. The MedStar Health back-to-school survey, conducted...
WTOP
UPS driver shot in Prince George’s Co.; 6th shooting in county since Friday
A UPS driver was shot Monday morning in Suitland, Maryland, the sixth shooting since Friday night in Prince George’s County. According to police, the delivery driver was shot around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Terrace Drive and Silver Hill Road, just south of Suitland Parkway. He drove to a convenience store just north of the parkway to get help and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. supervisors approve more than $33M for affordable housing development
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved $33.3 million to acquire roughly four acres in Tyson’s urban center to support the development of 450 affordable housing units by SCG Development Partners, LLC.
WTOP
Police investigate fatal Howard Co. crash
Howard County police are investigating a fatal head-on collision in Fulton, Maryland on Monday that killed a man. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. along Browns Bridge Road just past Lime Kiln Road, police said in a news release. Police believe the car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit an...
WTOP
With 1 week to go, Fairfax Co. Public Schools says teacher positions 99% staffed
With a week to go before the start of the school year, the superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools says Virginia’s largest school system is now close to 99% staffed for classroom positions. An Aug. 15 message from Michelle Reid, the school system’s superintendent, said she anticipates having an...
WTOP
How Anne Arundel County Food Bank and volunteers adapted to challenging times
Even before COVID-19 first impacted Maryland in 2020, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank was changing how it distributed food to the community. For many who would need their support, those changes came just in time. “March 13: It was a Friday, which is ironic. But that’s when COVID really...
WTOP
Single-car crash in Md. kills driver, injures woman
A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a crash in Clinton, Maryland on Sunday. Prince George’s County Police say the single-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Piscataway Road and Dixon Drive. The man who was driving the car died at...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Bakery
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Barbecue
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Liberty Barbecue was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Liberty Barbecue – 370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia. Lefty’s Barbecue...
WTOP
‘Unprecedented:’ Frederick Dems juggle numerous unknowns following court ruling
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Nearly a month after the primary, Frederick County Democrats who live in County Council District 3 still don’t know who their nominee for the fall campaign will be.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Burger
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve hamburgers. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Burger Shack was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. The Burger Shack – Virginia locations in Chantilly, Ashburn and Alexandria.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Seafood
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve seafood in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Jerry’s Seafood was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Jerry’s Seafood – 15211 Major Lansdale Blvd., Bowie, Maryland. Captain...
