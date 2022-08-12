A UPS driver was shot Monday morning in Suitland, Maryland, the sixth shooting since Friday night in Prince George’s County. According to police, the delivery driver was shot around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Terrace Drive and Silver Hill Road, just south of Suitland Parkway. He drove to a convenience store just north of the parkway to get help and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

