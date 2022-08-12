Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Caldwell County Roadwork Postponed
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO – A resurfacing project on Caldwell County Route 13 that was scheduled to begin today has been postponed. A new project start date has yet to be determined. The project will add shoulders from Route HH in Kingston to the Ray County line.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association to hold annual show beginning August 19th
The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association will hold its 59th annual show next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive of Hamilton from August 19th through 21st. August 19th will include a tractor cruise, threshing, and an uptown parade. The Stanley Steamers Band will perform...
kttn.com
Bethany man injured in crash on Highway 136
A Bethany resident was hurt when the van he was driving went off Highway 136 and hit a tree just east of Bethany. Sixty-eight-year-old Harold Fordyce was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries. The accident happened late Saturday afternoon when the eastbound van went off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Injured in One-Vehicle Accident
BETHANY, MO – A Bethany driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident on Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 68-year old Harold Fordyce was eastbound on U.S. 136, 1/2 mile east of Bethany when his vehicle travelled off the roadway and struck a tree. Fordyce was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital with moderate injuries. The vehicle was totaled in the accident.
northwestmoinfo.com
Mound City Resident Arrested in Holt County Sunday
Mound City, MO – A Mound City woman was arrested Sunday in Holt County. At 7:27 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 46-year-old Amy M. Knapp on an outstanding felony failure to appear Holt County warrant originally for burglary, speeding 107 mph in a 70 mph zone, and driving without a license.
Man from Bethany hospitalized after van strikes a tree
HARRISON COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Saturday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Harold D. Fordyce, 68, Bethany, was eastbound on U.S. 136 one half mile east of Bethany. The van traveled off the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Driver Arrested in Harrison County for Felony DWI, Driving on Closed Bridge
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – An Overland Park driver was arrested Saturday night in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 56-year old Gregory Kramer was taken into custody around 9:30 pm for felony driving while intoxicated, driving without a valid license and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone with barriers up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri woman airlifted to hospital after pickups collide
GENTRY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Thursday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Dodge Dakota driven by Jerry R. Mercer, 52, Bethany, was westbound on 360 Street three miles southwest of Albany. The Dakota was following an other vehicle on the gravel road and visibility was reduced.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Daviess County Officers Receive Dog Bites During Arrest
GALLATIN, MO – Two Daviess County officers were bitten by a suspect’s dog during an assault investigation in Gallatin on Friday night. According to a probable cause affidavit issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy on the scene was attempting to stop 49-year-old Gallatin resident Daniel Stout as he was walking away from them when he was bitten by the suspect’s dog. During the subsequent struggle with the suspect, a second deputy was injured from a dog bite and from falling over a large rock.
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested for stealing from Orscheln’s
A Trenton resident has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a Trenton business. Forty-six-year-old Anthony Michael Roberts has been accused of the theft last Thursday of Fox Pro Protector calls and a bottle of deer scent from Orscheln’s in Trenton. Roberts has been charged with misdemeanor stealing and is...
kttn.com
Grundy County youth wins “Best of Show” in woodworking at Missouri State Fair
Grundy County 4-H reports a county resident won Best of Show in woodworking at the Missouri State Fair. Owen Sharp’s entry is titled Country Side Intarsia. A North Central Missouri Fair spokesperson says Sharp’s woodworking was entered in the junior division at the fair in Trenton and was displayed at the Rock Barn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
northwestmoinfo.com
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 15-21
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, through Aug. 19. Route Z – CLOSED for...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Resident Facing a Multitude of Charges After an Arrest in Daviess County
(GALLATIN) – A Gallatin woman is facing multiple charges following an arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. At 11:34 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they arrested 62-year-old Beverly R. Carpenter on accusatory charges of felony DWI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 10 grams of marijauna.
bethanyclipper.com
Eagleville couple held in death of child
Eagleville, MO: An Eagleville man and woman are being held in Harrison County Jail on child abuse and neglect charges following the investigation of the death of a two-year-old child on July 31, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. How useful was this post?. Click on a star...
nodawaynews.com
RadioShack closes up shop at Best Brands Plus
In the early 1960s, RadioShack introduced their 130th franchise store in the world located in Maryville at Best Brands Plus. On August 1, 2022, Radio Shack officially closed their Maryville location. When Owner Cliff McNair purchased Best Brands Plus in 1985, RadioShack was the biggest non-food franchise in the world.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant Following Traffic Stop in Clinton County
(Plattsburg) – A Kansas City man arrested on an outstanding warrant following traffic stop in Clinton County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 6:48 P.M. they arrested 27-year-old Ashton W. McFadden who was wanted on a Clay County misdemeanor warrant. He received a citation for speeding...
marketplace.org
Where Monday is the new Sunday: More school districts move to 4 days a week
The four-day workweek is the dream for a lot of Americans. Now, in hundreds of school districts across the country, it’s the reality. To attract teachers, reduce student absenteeism and save a little money, more districts are moving to four-day weeks. This usually reduces classroom time, and it comes as many students deal with learning loss from being schooled remotely during the pandemic.
kttn.com
Woman arrested at Chillicothe Correctional Center on charges from Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Independence woman at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on August 9th on felony charges from Grundy County. Forty-nine-year-old Mira Ann Huffman has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine. They stem from an alleged January incident.
Comments / 0