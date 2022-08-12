Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
How Snipd is using AI to ‘unlock knowledge’ in podcasts
But as the big platforms lock horns in the hunt for podcasting riches, smaller players continue to arrive on the scene with their own ideas on how they can advance the podcast medium for creators and consumers alike. One of these is Snipd, a Swiss startup building a podcast app...
TechCrunch
India’s Exponent Energy may have found the secret to 15 min rapid EV charging
Exponent Energy’s business model is geared towards OEMs building commercial EVs for fleet purposes. Ideally, the company works with the OEM to integrate its battery pack, or e^pack, that can then be charged quickly via Exponent’s network of chargers, or e^pumps. Earlier this month, Exponent announced its first partnership with Altigreen, an Indian electric cargo vehicle manufacturer, launching the Exponent-enabled Altigreen neEV HD, a three-wheeler that both companies say can be fully charged, from 0% to 100%, in 15 minutes.
TechCrunch
Your future shrimp meal could come from Atarraya’s farming technology
The company is claiming this is the “world’s first” technology of its kind, and Daniel Russek, founder and CEO of Atarraya, told TechCrunch that Shrimpbox was an idea he got after college in 2005 when he started with a non-government organization working with fishing communities. That grew...
TechCrunch
DoorDash partners with Meta to test delivery of Facebook Marketplace items
DoorDash and Facebook’s parent company Meta are currently offering the test in several cities in the United States, giving many drivers another opportunity to earn money. Items that are eligible for delivery are Marketplace items that can fit in the trunk of a car and must be located up to 15 miles away. DoorDash drivers are expected to make deliveries within 48 hours or less.
TechCrunch
As digital tracking wanes, companies turn to online communities for direct access to customers
The answer may lie in building or buying communities of individuals whose interests align with your company’s. Many SaaS companies are doing just that, from big players like Salesforce and Hubspot to smaller startups, which understand the power of building a community of interested individuals who can answer questions, act as quasi-evangelists and give the company honest feedback about products and services.
TechCrunch
Google Cloud will shutter its IoT Core service next year
Google Cloud announced this week that it’s shutting down its IoT Core service, giving customers a year to move to a partner to manage their IoT devices. The announcement appeared at the top of the IoT Core web page this week with little fanfare. The company also sent an email to customers announcing the change.
TechCrunch
Airbnb launches ‘anti-party’ tech to spot potential rule-breakers at the point of booking
The firm’s “anti-party” tech is an algorithm to identify potential rule-breakers by looking at signals like the history of positive reviews, how long the user has been on the platform, length of the trip, distance to the listing, and weekday vs. weekend booking. Airbnb said the tech...
TechCrunch
Getting power from poop, with Levidian’s Loop
“This is an exciting project that will lead the way to utilize Loop to decarbonize biogas at scale,” comments Levidian CEO John Hartley. “The consortium has a vast amount of knowledge and experience, which we are leveraging to produce carbon-negative hydrogen — there is no better goal to be working on right now.”
TechCrunch
Porsche signs 25-year solar energy deal
Porsche said Monday that it plans to build and operate a solar power microgrid at its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, reducing its annual carbon emissions by 3.2 million pounds. The news came days after Ford announced what it called the largest-ever renewable energy purchase from a utility in the U.S., to power its electricity supply in Michigan with renewable energy.
TechCrunch
DriveNets connects with $262M as demand booms for its cloud-based alternative to network routers
The Israeli startup provides software-based internet routing solutions to service providers to run them as virtualized services over “white box” generic architecture, and today it is announcing $262 million in equity funding to continue expanding its technology, its geographical footprint, and its business development. The company today works with close to 100 customers — large networking service providers like AT&T that in turn collectively provide services to millions of others — and in the last year has seen network traffic over its cloud-based architecture grow 1,000%.
TechCrunch
The Station: Arrival slashes EV targets, more Tesla FSD controversy and NHTSA loses its captain
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Concerns and controversy continue to swirl around Tesla’s so-called Full Self-Driving software beta. It seems that in the Tesla-Twittersphere we’ve reached peak absurdity...
