Schrödinger Was Wrong: New Research Overturns 100-Year-Old Understanding of Color Perception

Whoa! Whoa! Stop!!! This can't be! A concensus of scientists and gov't authorities had agreed that this was "settled," science and no longer a theory but a set in stone fact. How can we "follow the science," and change scientists mid-stream at the same time? This actual following of the scientific principal could undermine the entirety of modern day, gov't sponsored, scientific thought and critical analysis and is at odds with the new modern method of scientific discovery. Once a consensus of scientists and non science experts agree, it's "settled." Add a few gov't officials and some grant money and its an unassailable, non disputable fact. If this stands, some egg head scientist might disparage climate change, the Covid doctrine or other consensus established facts. Nip it in the bud! Stop it now! Just follow the science.
