ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ozarks First.com

Child left in car dies in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue. According to a report from the department, investigators learned that a child had been left inside a...
FORT SMITH, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Fort Smith, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Smith, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
FORT SMITH, AR
Cameron Eittreim

This Fort Smith Gas Station Broke The Mold On Pizza

The pizza scene in Fort Smith is better than I expected, especially coming from the big city. There are quite a few great places to get a slice of pizza. Hot fresh pizza is what it does for me. There is nothing better than a fresh slice of pizza. The other day, when I stopped into a gas station I don't often frequent, I couldn't help but smell the wonderful aroma in the air.
FORT SMITH, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#N 32nd St#Drivers
KHBS

Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Springdale Boy Scout trying to add lifejacket loaner stations on Beaver Lake

ROGERS, Ark. — Life Scout Benyamin Adams in Boy Scout Troop 107 of Springdale is planning to add lifejacket loaner stations to three private marinas on Beaver Lake. "If I was going to do some sort of project, I'd really like to benefit the lake as I mean, it just, there's so much community around it so much happening," said Adams. "There's a big problem on Beaver Lake right now with a lot of people not wearing their life jackets and a lot of people don't understand the importance of wearing them while boating."
SPRINGDALE, AR
ourchanginglives.com

Fort Smith – Patrolling The Wild West

The Louisiana Purchase signaled many changes in the United States. The addition of 828,000 square miles of new territory nearly doubled the size of the young nation. Early explorers viewed the new lands as stark in comparison to the settled land to the east. It would be branded with the nickname “Great American Dessert” and considered uninhabitable. With a steady flow of Native Indian tribes moving westward, the government saw a need for military presence. On Christmas Day of 1817, a group of soldiers arrived on the western edge of the Arkansas River in a location that would become Fort Smith.
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KHBS

Strong storms, flash flooding both possible tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee warns strong to severe storms are possible tonight.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy