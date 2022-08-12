Read full article on original website
Child left in car dies in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue. According to a report from the department, investigators learned that a child had been left inside a...
Police: Child dies at Fort Smith hospital after being left in hot car
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith police, a child died after being left in a hot car on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Police said an "undisclosed person" allegedly had to break the car window before taking the child to a nearby hospital. Later, the child was pronounced dead.
Fort Smith police investigate death of child who was left inside car
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A child died after being left inside a car in Fort Smith Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release. The child was left inside the car on Boone Avenue, a residential road in the north part of town. When the child was discovered, someone broke...
Police: Springdale teens arrested after minor shot in the knee near George Park
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to the Springdale Police Department, 18-year-old Jamie "Jimmy" Castro-Trujillo and Michael Figueroa, also 18, were arrested for attempted murder after reportedly shooting a minor after coordinating to meet up and fight. At around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, Springdale police officers responded to George...
Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
The pizza scene in Fort Smith is better than I expected, especially coming from the big city. There are quite a few great places to get a slice of pizza. Hot fresh pizza is what it does for me. There is nothing better than a fresh slice of pizza. The other day, when I stopped into a gas station I don't often frequent, I couldn't help but smell the wonderful aroma in the air.
Fort Smith salon hosting Back to school Braid Extravaganza
FORT SMITH, Ark. — With Fort Smith schools starting back up next week, a local salon is hosting a two-day braiding event, with discounts, for children to get their hair done. House of Braids LLC is hosting its first Back to school Braid Extravaganza on Friday, Aug. 19, and...
NWA Crisis Stabilization Unit set to re-open with a new provider
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit is set to open sometime in august after being closed in 2021. The unit located on 105 N Mill Avenue in Fayetteville will reopen under a new provider, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. In 2017, lawmakers created four...
Ride requests increases for Ozark Regional Transit following launch of on-demand service
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale-based transit provider Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) has seen demand for its on-demand service triple since launching earlier this year on the Via platform. Ride requests have risen from about 500 per week in late February to 1,500 in the last week of July, according to...
Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
Springdale Boy Scout trying to add lifejacket loaner stations on Beaver Lake
ROGERS, Ark. — Life Scout Benyamin Adams in Boy Scout Troop 107 of Springdale is planning to add lifejacket loaner stations to three private marinas on Beaver Lake. "If I was going to do some sort of project, I'd really like to benefit the lake as I mean, it just, there's so much community around it so much happening," said Adams. "There's a big problem on Beaver Lake right now with a lot of people not wearing their life jackets and a lot of people don't understand the importance of wearing them while boating."
Fort Smith – Patrolling The Wild West
The Louisiana Purchase signaled many changes in the United States. The addition of 828,000 square miles of new territory nearly doubled the size of the young nation. Early explorers viewed the new lands as stark in comparison to the settled land to the east. It would be branded with the nickname “Great American Dessert” and considered uninhabitable. With a steady flow of Native Indian tribes moving westward, the government saw a need for military presence. On Christmas Day of 1817, a group of soldiers arrived on the western edge of the Arkansas River in a location that would become Fort Smith.
A closer look at escaped rapist Samuel Hartman
On the morning of August 12, officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections said that inmate Samuel Hartman, 38, had escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.
UPDATE: Second man arrested for attempted murder in Springdale shooting
A Springdale man is in custody and faces an attempted capital murder charge after an early morning weekend shooting that left a teenage boy hospitalized.
Strong storms, flash flooding both possible tonight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee warns strong to severe storms are possible tonight.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Back-to-school bus issues lead to upset parents
Springdale parents and grandparents remain upset following the Springdale School District's decision to create new bus routes this school year.
FBI agents from Fayetteville, Arkansas, office arrests alleged human trafficker
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Agents from the FBI office in Fayetteville arrested an alleged human trafficker and found two victims, according to a news release the bureau sent Monday. The FBI has worked with several local law enforcement agencies in Arkansas since Aug. 4. The team identified two victims and...
16-year-old arrested for Logan County murder
A 16-year-old male has been arrested and will face murder charges after a woman was shot and killed in Logan County.
Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
Fayetteville's ordinance banning the retail sale of puppies scheduled to take effect this week could be postponed
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — To promote the adoption of puppies and kittens, the City of Fayetteville passed an ordinance in July banning the retail sale of them. "Concerned with a pet store being opened up in Fayetteville," said City of Fayetteville Attorney, Kit Williams. Petland recently opened its doors off...
