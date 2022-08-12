Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
2 men shot at same Detroit intersection where woman found beaten to death last week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting at an intersection where a woman was found beaten to death a few days ago. According to police someone fired from an SUV around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin streets, hitting two men in their early 20s.
fox2detroit.com
Attempted murder suspect dies in crash with postal truck fleeing Detroit police
The suspect fled police, losing them for a minute before allegedly colliding with the semi-truck. Witnesses say the suspect was driving at close to 100 mph when he crashed.
fox2detroit.com
2 more carjackings reported amid surge including of a 73-year-old victim
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit police wants you to take a good look at pictures of a young man who allegedly carjacked a woman at the Mobil gas station on Harper near Cadieux at 5 a.m. Tuesday. He got into her vehicle after she stepped out and waiting for...
12-year-old shot during possible attempted robbery in Detroit
A 12-year-old was shot on Detroit's east side during an attempted robbery Tuesday night. Police say it happened near Duchess Street and Yorkshire Road.
Detroit News
Suspect in Detroit shooting killed after crashing car into semi-truck
Detroit — A man in his 20s is dead after leading police on a short car chase on the city's east side Tuesday. The incident is under investigation. Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien said in a statement that the man was seen in a stolen vehicle. Officers attempted to...
Police Seek Tips After Man, 22, Fatally Shot On Detroit’s West Side
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information on a homicide that happened on the city’s west side. Detectives say they would like to speak with the occupant(s) of a burgundy Dodge Charger with red stripes and black wheels that was in the area at the time of the shooting. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened on Friday, July 22, 2022, at about 8:00 a.m., in the area of Lyndon and Bentler. Police say a 22-year-old man was fatally shot. Detectives say they would like to speak with the occupant(s) of a burgundy Dodge Charger with red stripes and black wheels that was in the area at the time of the shooting. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Detectives say they would like to speak with the occupant(s) of a burgundy Dodge Charger with red stripes and black wheels. According to police, the Dodge Charger was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Woman, Child Found Dead Inside Macomb County Home Identified
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A mother and her child who were found dead inside a Macomb County home earlier this month have been identified., authorities say. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Krishnaveni Kasiperumal, 40, and her 8-year-old daughter Samyukta Arvind were found dead on Aug. 4 in a home on Downing Street in Macomb after deputies conducted a welfare check. Authorities say they are waiting for the cause of death from the medical examiner. Police say at this time there are no signs of apparent foul play. No other information has been given at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com
Dead woman found in SUV worked with homeless addicts, wanted to be doctor
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Anitrus Simmons watched for the second time in recent days as Detroit police work the scene of yet another shooting near her house. This time police say two men were injured when a blue, newer model GMC SUV opened fire. Both of the victims are in their early 20s with one critical and the other is in serious condition.
21-year-old Redford man facing 20 charges after firing shots at officers from stolen truck during wild police chase
A 21-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly firing shots at police officers from a stolen pickup truck while he and two teens fled police during a wild chase last week in Detroit.
Detroit Police Searching For Multiple Carjacking Suspects
(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for three men accused of carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint in Detroit early Friday morning. The suspects are accused of robbing the victim of his 2019 black Dodge Ram pickup truck at about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the 12000 block of Grand River Avenue. Surveillance photos show the suspects at a Shell gas station on Grand River Avenue a short time later. It’s unclear if the victim sustained any injuries. Detroit Police are asking anyone with information to call 313-596-2555 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for stealing power tool battery from Livonia hardware store
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are looking for a suspect who stole a power tool battery from a hardware store July 10. Police said the man took the Milwaukee battery off the shelf at Hunt’s Ace Hardware at 33567 Seven Mile and hid it under his shirt. He then left, and was last seen on foot.
Woman Found Fatally Shot Outside Of Vehicle In Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – Police are continuing to investigate after a woman was found fatally shot next to her vehicle on Detroit’s east side early Monday morning. The unidentified woman’s body was found around 8:40 a.m. next to the vehicle on the 4000 block of Fairview Street. Not much information is known about what happened and no suspect information was given. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired as part of an unrelated report on Aug. 12, 2022. A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man says he was shot by 3 men who robbed him overnight on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A man says he was shot by three men who robbed him overnight on Detroit’s west side. Police said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) in the 4000 block of Joe Street. That’s near the intersection of Livernois and Michigan avenues. The...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city's east side. The crash happened on Friday, August 5, in the area of Algonquin and Kercheval. Police have not released many details surrounding the crash but say a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
45-year-old woman shot, killed while getting out of her car in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 45-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday while getting out of her car in Detroit, police said. The incident happened at 8:39 a.m. Monday (Aug. 15) in the 4000 block of Fairview Street on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities. That’s in the area of French Road and Mack Avenue.
Detroit News
Police seek tips in fatal shooting of woman on Detroit's east side
Detroit — A woman Monday was found fatally shot outside of a vehicle on the city's east side, police said. Officers were called at about 8:40 a.m. to a location in the 4000 block of Fairview Street near Mack Avenue and St. Jean for a report of a shooting, officials said.
Names released in case of Macomb Twp. mysterious deaths
We have new information on the mystery deaths of a mother and daughter found in their home earlier this month in Macomb Township.
nbc25news.com
Missing Burton area woman located, police say person of interest is in custody
BURTON, Mich. - UPDATE: Police say that the woman has been located and the person of interest has been taken into custody. The City of Burton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing/endangered female. Authorities say Shari Garbacz was born on November 25, 1971, and was...
fox2detroit.com
Missing Westland man found safe
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A missing Westland man was found safe, police said Tuesday. Tyler Jordan Napier, 22, had been missing since leaving his home Aug. 10.
