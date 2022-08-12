(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information on a homicide that happened on the city’s west side. Detectives say they would like to speak with the occupant(s) of a burgundy Dodge Charger with red stripes and black wheels that was in the area at the time of the shooting. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened on Friday, July 22, 2022, at about 8:00 a.m., in the area of Lyndon and Bentler. Police say a 22-year-old man was fatally shot. Detectives say they would like to speak with the occupant(s) of a burgundy Dodge Charger with red stripes and black wheels that was in the area at the time of the shooting. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Detectives say they would like to speak with the occupant(s) of a burgundy Dodge Charger with red stripes and black wheels. According to police, the Dodge Charger was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

