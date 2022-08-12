ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Police Seek Tips After Man, 22, Fatally Shot On Detroit’s West Side

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information on a homicide that happened on the city’s west side. Detectives say they would like to speak with the occupant(s) of a burgundy Dodge Charger with red stripes and black wheels that was in the area at the time of the shooting. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened on Friday, July 22, 2022, at about 8:00 a.m., in the area of Lyndon and Bentler. Police say a 22-year-old man was fatally shot. Detectives say they would like to speak with the occupant(s) of a burgundy Dodge Charger with red stripes and black wheels that was in the area at the time of the shooting. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Detectives say they would like to speak with the occupant(s) of a burgundy Dodge Charger with red stripes and black wheels. According to police, the Dodge Charger was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS Detroit

Woman, Child Found Dead Inside Macomb County Home Identified

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) —  A mother and her child who were found dead inside a Macomb County home earlier this month have been identified., authorities say. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Krishnaveni Kasiperumal, 40, and her 8-year-old daughter Samyukta Arvind were found dead on Aug. 4 in a home on Downing Street in Macomb after deputies conducted a welfare check. Authorities say they are waiting for the cause of death from the medical examiner. Police say at this time there are no signs of apparent foul play. No other information has been given at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com

Dead woman found in SUV worked with homeless addicts, wanted to be doctor

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Anitrus Simmons watched for the second time in recent days as Detroit police work the scene of yet another shooting near her house. This time police say two men were injured when a blue, newer model GMC SUV opened fire. Both of the victims are in their early 20s with one critical and the other is in serious condition.
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Searching For Multiple Carjacking Suspects

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for three men accused of carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint in Detroit early Friday morning. The suspects are accused of robbing the victim of his 2019 black Dodge Ram pickup truck at about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the 12000 block of Grand River Avenue. Surveillance photos show the suspects at a Shell gas station on Grand River Avenue a short time later. It’s unclear if the victim sustained any injuries. Detroit Police are asking anyone with information to call 313-596-2555 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS Detroit

Woman Found Fatally Shot Outside Of Vehicle In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are continuing to investigate after a woman was found fatally shot next to her vehicle on Detroit’s east side early Monday morning. The unidentified woman’s body was found around 8:40 a.m. next to the vehicle on the 4000 block of Fairview Street. Not much information is known about what happened and no suspect information was given. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WTOL 11

TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired as part of an unrelated report on Aug. 12, 2022. A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city's east side. The crash happened on Friday, August 5, in the area of Algonquin and Kercheval. Police have not released many details surrounding the crash but say a...
Detroit News

Police seek tips in fatal shooting of woman on Detroit's east side

Detroit — A woman Monday was found fatally shot outside of a vehicle on the city's east side, police said. Officers were called at about 8:40 a.m. to a location in the 4000 block of Fairview Street near Mack Avenue and St. Jean for a report of a shooting, officials said.
fox2detroit.com

Missing Westland man found safe

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A missing Westland man was found safe, police said Tuesday. Tyler Jordan Napier, 22, had been missing since leaving his home Aug. 10.
