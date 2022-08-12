Read full article on original website
Related
whopam.com
East 18th St. shooting suspect arraigned in circuit court
Arraignment was held in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning for 29-year old Taraneisha Quarles of Hopkinsville, who allegedly shot a man June 22 on East 18th Street. Attorney Jarrod Jackson entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Quarles and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith says he’ll be turning over all evidence soon.
whopam.com
Tennessee man charged with DUI, assault of officer following crash
A Tennessee man sought on warrants is facing several new charges after he allegedly drove impaired and attempted to assault a police officer following an accident. Hopkinsville police responded to a collision at Pembroke Road and Bill Bryan Boulevard just before 3 p.m. and an arrest citation says 44-year old Gregory Thomason of Pegram, Tennessee smelled of alcohol and there was an odor of alcohol coming from his vehicle.
whopam.com
Bond reduction motion denied for man charged with manslaughter
A motion to reduce bond was denied Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 32-year old Jeremy Ryan Smith of Hopkinsville, who is charged in connection with a fatal drug overdose in May. Smith is charged with second-degree manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance and public defender Mary Roher...
whopam.com
Woman accused of stealing from employer
A woman accused of stealing from her employer was arrested Sunday afternoon by Hopkinsville police. An arrest citation alleges 51-year old Debra Sheffield of Hopkinsville had been creating false returns while working at Walmart on Clinic Drive and that she had pocketed the money. Walmart personnel estimated that Sheffield had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whopam.com
Webster County man arrested on murder charge
Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection with an alleged murder from Saturday morning in Webster County. KSP alleges 47-year old William Brian Virgin of Dixon called Webster County Dispatch about 9 a.m. Saturday and said he had strangled his girlfriend and that she was dead. First responders...
whopam.com
Updated: Woman killed in Trigg County accident
Officials have identified the young woman killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on New Hope Road in Trigg County. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 19-year old Dakota Coleman of Cadiz. Trigg County Sheriff’s Deputy Jared Werner says Coleman had been eastbound when she lost control of...
whopam.com
Betty Jean Dunning
(Age 87, of Hopkinsville) Graveside services will be Wednesday August 17th at 1pm at Dunning Cemetery in Crofton. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Gateway Chamber Orchestra
The CASA Program of Christian County is excited to announce that the Gateway Chamber Orchestra will be performing here in Hopkinsville on September 17, 2022! The concert will be at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1400 South Main Street, Hopkinsville, KY. More details will be posted soon on our Events tab. Stay tuned!
RELATED PEOPLE
whopam.com
Person killed in accident on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville
A person was killed in an accident Sunday morning on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. It happened near the Peachers Mill Road intersection, according to Clarksville police, which did not release any other details on the accident that closed the major roadway for about two hours.
whopam.com
whopam.com
Robert “Bob” Rogers
(Age 78, of Cadiz) Memorial service will be Sunday August 21st at 2pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday from 12noon till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville City Council hears financial report, update on water park renovations
Hopkinsville City Council heard the first financial report of the new fiscal year at Tuesday’s meeting and got a brief update on Tie Breaker Family Aquatic Center renovations. Chief Financial Officer Robert Martin says the fiscal year has gotten off to a strong start, as payroll tax collections have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
HCCPL Genealogy Department launches digital archive
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library has added a digital archive of searchable online obituaries and death announcements to its Genealogy Department. According to a news release, the original obituaries are searchable by year and surname and are available from the library website, a library card is not required and access is available from any location, completely free of charge.
whopam.com
Jeffers Bend to host Hummingbird Festival Aug. 28
Activity is ramping up at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center, with a Hummingbird Festival coming up next weekend. Charles Turner of the Jeffers Bend Steering Committee says it will be Sunday, August 28 from 2 until 5 and they’ve been welcoming the tiny birds to their grounds all summer with at least 10 feeders prepared.
whopam.com
Todd Co. schools reviewing facilities plan
Todd County Public Schools are in the process of updating their facilities plan and while the buildings are currently serving their students well, Superintendent Mark Thomas says they are being intent on not getting behind on planning for the future. All of the school buildings in Todd County are at...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville’s Summer Salute kicks off August 26
Hopkinsville’s Summer Salute is fast approaching, where KC and the Sunshine Band will take the mainstage on August 27. The party gets started before that however, as the gates open in downtown Hopkinsville at 11 a.m. Friday, August 26 where there will be numerous food, drink and other vendors, activities for kids and families, amusement rides, and then The Jimmy Church Band will take the stage starting at 6 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
FANFEST 2022
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library (HCCPL) is excited to announce the 4th Hoptown FanFest, Saturday, September 24, from 10:00-4:00 p.m. at the library. Tiffany Luna, HCCPL Operations Director, and Elysa Parks, Director of Library Services at Hopkinsville Community College, are co-coordinators of this annual event. Tiffany shared, “We get a lot of questions about what is Hoptown Fanfest. It is our version of a pop culture convention where comic fans, creators and experts congregate to attend panels, participate in discussions and meet other attendees that are interested in some aspect of pop culture.”
whopam.com
Bentzel says school board could reduce tax rate Thursday night
While the initial plan was for the Christian County School Board to keep property tax rates the same when they meet Thursday night, Superintendent Chris Bentzel says it’s possible they may actually make a slight cut. Appearing Wednesday morning on WHOP, Bentzel said there has been discussion among board...
whopam.com
Christian Co. School Board likely to keep tax rates the same
When the Christian County School Board meets Thursday evening, they will consider a measure to keep property tax rates the same as the current year. The proposed general fund tax levy of 42.3 cents on real property and 42.8 cents on personal property represents no change, though revenue from those rates is expected to increase by about $1.3 million due to new construction and increased assessments.
whopam.com
Lone Star Championship Rodeo coming up this weekend
The Christian County Cattlemen’s Association Lone Star Championship Rodeo will bring large crowds back to the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds grandstand this weekend. Both events are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Aaron Hill with the Cattlemen’s Association says you can buy tickets at the gate or in advance on the Lone Star Rodeo website.
Comments / 0