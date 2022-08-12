First came Jan. 17, the “mock” round of early decisions. My top-choice university was surprising a few students by handing out acceptance letters in person at their high schools. I knew it was a long shot, but a small piece of me was hoping that I would be one of the lucky ones. Of course, and this will surprise few, my high school saw no university administrators that day, which means I was not selected to receive this early-early decision.

ATHENS, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO