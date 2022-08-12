ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenwichfreepress.com

The Bruce Museum Appoints Carolyn Hamrak as Chief Financial Officer

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich on Tuesday announced the appointment of Carolyn Hamrak as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Hamrak, an accomplished financial professional in both the nonprofit and for-profit services sector, joined the museum on July 5, 2022. Ms. Hamrak comes to the Bruce with 30+ years of diverse financial...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Christ Church Greenwich Invites You to a Noche Cubana Party

Join the fun for a fiesta fabulosa. Christ Church will host a Noche Cubana celebration on Friday, September 23, 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm in the Outdoor Tent at Tomes-Higgins House, 216 East Putnam Ave. All are welcome. $75 per person Tickets on sale NOW: christchurchgreenwich.org. Wear your favorite...
GREENWICH, CT
i95 ROCK

It’s Beginning to Look A lot Like San Gennaro in Danbury

The lights are being hung as we speak, and history is about to be made in Danbury, CT. Well, the lights were hung, and then taken down but more on that later. The Galante family is working with the City of Danbury on the 1st annual San Gennaro Festival in Danbury. The Festival begins Wednesday September 7 and runs until Sunday September 11.
DANBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Government
City
Old Greenwich, CT
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Robb Report

This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom

Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting.  Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
NEW CANAAN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Leo “Bucky” Creamer, 88

Leo Christopher Creamer (Bucky), a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away on August 13 at the age of 88. Bucky was born on September 26, 1933 in Greenwich. He is the last surviving child of Leo and Cecilia (Masterson) Creamer, predeceased by six brothers (James, John, William, Robert, Peter, Frank) and three sisters (Alice, Mary, Jean).
GREENWICH, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

A Norwalk photo #156

NORWALK, Conn. — Two South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW) employees tested the. South Norwalk Reservoir for algae Monday. They said the water level in the reservoir was at less than 70% and given no relief from the drought is in sight, it is important to stop watering lawns and for Silvermine and Oak Hills golf courses to dramatically cut back on their use of water too.
NORWALK, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ragland
Person
Fred Camillo
W42ST.nyc

Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!

As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this weekend, with lucky kayakers capturing footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday.  New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorksocialdiary.com

Bohemia is on the rise out East!

“Welcome to Bohemia,” artist Steve Miller greeted me, as I entered The Church, the Sag Harbor hub for creativity and community created by April Gornick and Eric Fischl. We were checking out the Droll Ball, inspired by Iris Smyles’ latest book, Droll Tales. It was The Church’s first gala. Or shall we say, anti-gala. “We like our parties to be out of the box, kick your shoes off affairs,” Gornick told me. Droll attire was encouraged. Tarot card readers and magicians greeted us. A seance was promised.
SAG HARBOR, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civic Center#Nostalgia#Parks Rec#Signage#Ogrcc#The Parks Rec Board
greenwichfreepress.com

TALKING TRANSPORTATION: Beautifying Local Train Stations

GCT is clean (mostly), well patrolled and filled with people, each giving the others a share sense of safety and community. However, visit any commuter rail station in Connecticut and the vibe is often quite different. First, is the station waiting room locked or open? Same with the restrooms. Are...
NEW CANAAN, CT
newcanaanite.com

Scott Raymond Fairty, 60

Scott Raymond Fairty passed away on June 24th, 2022 in his home in Lansing, MI after a short and bravely fought battle with melanoma. His final days were spent surrounded by family and full of love. Scott was born on June 27th, 1961, to Jack and Lee Fairty of New...
NEW CANAAN, CT
momcollective.com

11th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2022

The 11th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2022, with special thanks to Stamford Health, Exclusive Healthcare Partner, returns Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to Harbor Point, Stamford’s beautiful waterfront community. This is Connecticut’s largest health expo featuring eight zones, 100 exhibitors, and free group fitness...
STAMFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WestfairOnline

Simone completes industrial renovation, begins residential structure

Simone Development Companies has made new moves in both industrial and residential real estate in Westchester. It has completed the redevelopment of an industrial building in Mount Vernon that it acquired in September 2021 and, with Stagg Group, started construction on the residential phase of a project at 26 Garden St. in New Rochelle. A completed portion already houses Westchester County agencies, including New Rochelle Family Court and the Department of Probation.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
TripAdvisor Blog

5 weekend getaways from New York City

Sometimes even the city that never sleeps is worth escaping for a few days of rest—here's where to go. Whether you’re looking for an antique-filled shopping weekend, a beach trip, or a historic urban stay, there are tons of weekend getaways near New York City. By car or by train, these destinations are easily accessible from the city and are guaranteed to give you a taste of vacation bliss, if only for a few days. Here are five options for your next three-day adventure from New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy