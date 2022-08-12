Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
greenwichfreepress.com
The Bruce Museum Appoints Carolyn Hamrak as Chief Financial Officer
The Bruce Museum in Greenwich on Tuesday announced the appointment of Carolyn Hamrak as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Hamrak, an accomplished financial professional in both the nonprofit and for-profit services sector, joined the museum on July 5, 2022. Ms. Hamrak comes to the Bruce with 30+ years of diverse financial...
greenwichfreepress.com
Christ Church Greenwich Invites You to a Noche Cubana Party
Join the fun for a fiesta fabulosa. Christ Church will host a Noche Cubana celebration on Friday, September 23, 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm in the Outdoor Tent at Tomes-Higgins House, 216 East Putnam Ave. All are welcome. $75 per person Tickets on sale NOW: christchurchgreenwich.org. Wear your favorite...
Register Citizen
In Photos: Greenwich’s Temple Sholom holds Shabbat at Greenwich Point
GREENWICH — Temple Sholom held Shabbat on the Sound at Greenwich Point on Friday. The event started with a Young Family Shabbat for kids and then a Musical Shabbat for all ages afterwards.
It’s Beginning to Look A lot Like San Gennaro in Danbury
The lights are being hung as we speak, and history is about to be made in Danbury, CT. Well, the lights were hung, and then taken down but more on that later. The Galante family is working with the City of Danbury on the 1st annual San Gennaro Festival in Danbury. The Festival begins Wednesday September 7 and runs until Sunday September 11.
This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom
Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting. Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
greenwichfreepress.com
Leo “Bucky” Creamer, 88
Leo Christopher Creamer (Bucky), a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away on August 13 at the age of 88. Bucky was born on September 26, 1933 in Greenwich. He is the last surviving child of Leo and Cecilia (Masterson) Creamer, predeceased by six brothers (James, John, William, Robert, Peter, Frank) and three sisters (Alice, Mary, Jean).
A Norwalk photo #156
NORWALK, Conn. — Two South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW) employees tested the. South Norwalk Reservoir for algae Monday. They said the water level in the reservoir was at less than 70% and given no relief from the drought is in sight, it is important to stop watering lawns and for Silvermine and Oak Hills golf courses to dramatically cut back on their use of water too.
cottagesgardens.com
Cali Meets Connecticut at a Unique Waterfront Home in Norwalk Listed for $2.8M
Summer may be drawing to a close soon, but there are still properties ripe for picking before school starts. Sitting between SoNo and the coastal enclave of Rowayton, CT, a gorgeous home perhaps more fitting on a Bay Area cliffside than the Connecticut coastline, listed last month asking $2.795 million.
sheltonherald.com
Woog’s World: Some properties are taken off Westport’s blight list, as others are added
Be careful what you wish for. Several years ago, Positano Restaurant wanted to add a few tables to their empty outdoor patio. That would normally be a no-brainer. But Positano was an anomaly: a dining spot in a residential neighborhood. And not just any neighborhood: a beach one. The Hillspoint...
Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!
As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this weekend, with lucky kayakers capturing footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday. New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
newyorksocialdiary.com
Bohemia is on the rise out East!
“Welcome to Bohemia,” artist Steve Miller greeted me, as I entered The Church, the Sag Harbor hub for creativity and community created by April Gornick and Eric Fischl. We were checking out the Droll Ball, inspired by Iris Smyles’ latest book, Droll Tales. It was The Church’s first gala. Or shall we say, anti-gala. “We like our parties to be out of the box, kick your shoes off affairs,” Gornick told me. Droll attire was encouraged. Tarot card readers and magicians greeted us. A seance was promised.
NewsTimes
Bridgewater Country Fair returns after 2-year hiatus, and volunteers say it’ll be ‘bigger and better’
BRIDGEWATER - A motorcycle show, racing pig contests, and Fireman’s Parade are just some of the attractions at this year’s Bridgewater Country Fair. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the fair, sponsored by the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department, will be returning for its 69th year from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21.
Popular New Rochelle Restaurant Opens Brand-New Location
A popular Venezuelan restaurant known for its outrageous arepas has added a new location in the Hudson Valley. Arepa Mania, long a Westchester County favorite on North Avenue in New Rochelle, has added another location in the city on Division Street, according to the owners. A visit to the new...
greenwichfreepress.com
TALKING TRANSPORTATION: Beautifying Local Train Stations
GCT is clean (mostly), well patrolled and filled with people, each giving the others a share sense of safety and community. However, visit any commuter rail station in Connecticut and the vibe is often quite different. First, is the station waiting room locked or open? Same with the restrooms. Are...
newcanaanite.com
Scott Raymond Fairty, 60
Scott Raymond Fairty passed away on June 24th, 2022 in his home in Lansing, MI after a short and bravely fought battle with melanoma. His final days were spent surrounded by family and full of love. Scott was born on June 27th, 1961, to Jack and Lee Fairty of New...
momcollective.com
11th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2022
The 11th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2022, with special thanks to Stamford Health, Exclusive Healthcare Partner, returns Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to Harbor Point, Stamford’s beautiful waterfront community. This is Connecticut’s largest health expo featuring eight zones, 100 exhibitors, and free group fitness...
Friend of Bridgeport accident victim: 'He was like a brother to me.'
Friends and loved ones say they are stunned by the death of a Bridgeport man in a car wreck Monday in Trumbull.
Simone completes industrial renovation, begins residential structure
Simone Development Companies has made new moves in both industrial and residential real estate in Westchester. It has completed the redevelopment of an industrial building in Mount Vernon that it acquired in September 2021 and, with Stagg Group, started construction on the residential phase of a project at 26 Garden St. in New Rochelle. A completed portion already houses Westchester County agencies, including New Rochelle Family Court and the Department of Probation.
TripAdvisor Blog
5 weekend getaways from New York City
Sometimes even the city that never sleeps is worth escaping for a few days of rest—here's where to go. Whether you’re looking for an antique-filled shopping weekend, a beach trip, or a historic urban stay, there are tons of weekend getaways near New York City. By car or by train, these destinations are easily accessible from the city and are guaranteed to give you a taste of vacation bliss, if only for a few days. Here are five options for your next three-day adventure from New York City.
Tarrytown parade celebrates Firefighters Association of New York's 150 years of volunteer service
The parade was the final event of the group’s annual convention. It included 45 fire departments from across the state, antique fire vehicles and local and statewide dignitaries.
