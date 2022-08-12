Troopers arrested a 24-year-old from Washington during a traffic stop on US-93 in Elko County, Nevada after finding multiple illegal guns and drugs in the vehicle. Just before 4 p.m. on August 12, 2022, Nevada State Police (NSP) pulled over the suspect, Triston Steinman, for speeding nearly 20 miles over the limit.

