Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
WELLS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washington man was booked into the Elko County jail on almost a million dollars bail for 114 weapons charges after Nevada State Police caught him allegedly speeding on Friday. Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of Edgewood, Wash., near Tacoma, was booked on 38 counts of making a...
Nevada State Police searched car: firearms, 7lbs of marijuana, $10k cash found
Nevada State Police searched a car near Wells, Nevada that had multiple firearms, pounds of marijuana, and over ten thousand dollars in cash. Police said 24-year-old Triston Steinman is in custody.
Police: 24-year-old man arrested for possession of illegal firearms and drugs in Elko
Troopers arrested a 24-year-old from Washington during a traffic stop on US-93 in Elko County, Nevada after finding multiple illegal guns and drugs in the vehicle. Just before 4 p.m. on August 12, 2022, Nevada State Police (NSP) pulled over the suspect, Triston Steinman, for speeding nearly 20 miles over the limit.
Fiery crash on Mountain City Highway
ELKO – A driver was seriously injured late Wednesday night in a fiery crash on Mountain City Highway. Elko County Fire Station 21 was called to the single-vehicle crash shortly before midnight. “The car was fully engulfed upon arrival of emergency responders,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District....
Woman driving on US Highway 50 dies in crash on curve
ELKO – A California woman died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 50. Nevada State Police troopers were called shortly before 4 p.m. July 30 to the scene about 25 miles east of Austin. Jessica Freeman, 36, of Bakersfield was driving west in a Lincoln sedan when the...
