Florida gator hunting starts with expanded time, weapons
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida's alligator hunting season started Monday with new rules expanding the time and weapons that can be used. The new rules expanded alligator hunting to 24 hours a day, instead of the previous 17 hours a day, primarily at night and early morning, that had been allowed.
Tennessee fields 1 school "prohibited concepts" complaint
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have been smack dab in the middle of the national hoopla about bans limiting what can be discussed about race and gender in public schools. Legislators outlined those boundaries in a bill passed in 2021. But during the most recent school year, only...
Ex-Indiana attorney general joins GOP race for Walorski seat
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, whose time in office was marred by allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a party, filed Monday to seek the Republican nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski following her death in a highway crash. Hill is among...
