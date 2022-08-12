ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 6

Dee Hill
4d ago

Hope Hoda has had a good week .anxious like many I sure, for Hoda to return next week. " You got this Hoda" Blessings to all.❤️😊🙏👍

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

Justin Sylvester explains why he pushed Jenna Bush Hager away from him twice on Today show

Justin Sylvester has explained why he moved Jenna Bush Hager away from him on the Today show.The presenter and Marry Me star was guest co-hosting Wednesday’s episode (10 August) when viewers noticed him shrugging Hager’s hand off his shoulder, and then lightly moving her away from him, while they were watching chef Andy Baraghani roast a chicken.Hager, 40, laughed at Sylvester’s actions, and could be seen looking at the camera several times.She also asked Sylvester, 35, at one stage: “Do you want me to go?” The moment was considered uncomfortable by viewers, and sparked a debate surrounding consent and...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Dreyer
Person
Craig Melvin
Person
Jenna Bush Hager
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Henry Hager
HollywoodLife

Justin Sylvester Pushes Jenna Bush Hager After She Gets Too Close On ‘Today’ Show: Watch

Awkward! Jenna Bush Hager, 40, apparently got a little too close for comfort with Daily Pop star Justin Sylvester, 35, during a cringey Today show clip! During the segment, which you can SEE HERE, Justin was learning to cook a chicken dish with a guest chef, and Jenna got cozy with him in an attempt to see exactly what he was doing, putting her arm around his shoulder and patting his back. In the compelling August 10 clip, which we’ve now watched at least a dozen times, Justin then reached back and playfully pushed a giggling Jenna back in an attempt to create more space between them.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘TODAY Show’ Host Hoda Kotb Comments on Savannah Guthrie’s Post Amid Feud Rumors

The TODAY Show has recieved lots of attention lately as cohosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie navigate a behind-the-scenes feud. Recently, rumors began swirling that the two stars actually can’t stand each other. Now though, as the drama ensues, Kotb took to the comments following one of Guthrie’s recent Instagram posts with a litany of virtual hugs and kisses.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage

Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
TheWrap

Meghan McCain Reveals the Joy Behar Comment That Made Her Leave ‘The View': ‘I Didn’t Feel Supported’

Meghan McCain says a comment made by Joy Behar was the final straw that prompted her to leave “The View.”. McCain exited her co-hosting duties in July 2021. While there were “a lot of factors” that contributed to her exit, she said on “The Commentary Magazine Podcast” that it was something Behar told her on-air right after she returned from maternity leave in January of that year that made her realize she needed to leave the ABC talk show for good.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Kelly Ripa’s Son Shows Huge Support for Sister Lola After Exciting Announcement

Kelly Ripa might be remembered for her roles in All My Children, Hope & Faith, and her hosting the daytime show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, nothing appears to matter more to her than family. Over the past few weeks, accusations have surrounded the daytime host who took a break from her duties. While fans continue to speculate, Ripa decided to vacation in the Hamptons with her husband, Mark Consuelos. Soaking up the sun and her love, Ripa took time to celebrate her daughter, Lola, stepping into the music industry. And if a mother’s support isn’t enough, Lola’s brother also took a moment to promote his sister.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host

“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Joe Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi, 28, Glows At Bridal Shower Ahead Of Wedding: Photos

President Joe Biden‘s eldest grandchild Naomi Biden, 28, is on the verge of her big wedding day and White House reception. She was seen in some gorgeous photos posted to her official Instagram account, celebrating her bridal shower ahead of the November 19 nuptials to law school student Peter Neal, 24. “Lucky to love and be loved by these ladies,” she captioned the gallery, which was posted on Friday, August 12. Naomi’s mother, who is Hunter Biden‘s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, and her sister Maisy were reportedly in attendance.
ENTERTAINMENT
People

People

305K+
Followers
49K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy