Horry County, SC

Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled Community

Surfside Beach, SC - Hundreds of onlookers cheered as eighty adaptive surfers rode the rolling waves at the Wheel to Surf event at Surfside Beach, South Carolina, over the weekend. The event was on hiatus for for three years due to the pandemic came back in a big way. It was largest event in the history of the organization with more than 100 applicants and 80 participants on the day of the event.
HCPD issues nearly 50 citations in connection to animal neglect investigation; HCACC still overcapacity

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Animal Care Center has been inundated with animals since two investigations brought in 130 animals earlier this month. One of the investigations on Monday, Aug. 8 led officers to Merrit and Fowler roads in the Conway area, where they said they found a large number of dogs in a pen with no shelter, food or water. The HCACC said all of them were emaciated, dehydrated and neglected.
Share your 2022 back-to-school pictures

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — After a long, hot summer — well, maybe it hasn’t been long enough for some — students in Horry, Dillon and Marlboro counties began returning to the classroom Monday morning. To celebrate the start of the new school year, here are some of our News13 staff members’ favorite “back-in-the-day” photos. […]
Horry County Animal Shelter at capacity, adoption fees waived

All of the Horry County animal shelter’s adoptable furry friends are back at the main shelter facility on Industrial Park Road in Conway, said county spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov in an email. The county's animal care center is no longer operating out of Tamroc Kennels. The Conway location is open...
CCU board of trustees approves three new degree programs

The Coastal Carolina University board of trustees approved three new degree programs during its summer meeting on Aug. 12. The programs are a Bachelor of Science in biology education (BBE), a Bachelor of Science in marine science education (BMSE), and a Master of Education in counseling (MEC) with concentrations in school counseling and clinical mental health counseling. The BBE and BMSE programs will be housed in the Gupta College of Science, which will implement them in cooperation with the Spadoni College of Education and Social Sciences. The board also unanimously approved a contract extension for CCU President Michael T. Benson.
School merger leads district changes in Williamsburg Co.

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District is seeing some big changes for the new school year in the way of consolidating some of its well-known schools. According to Myron Davis, the executive director of public relations for the district, some of the more notable changes are the merger of Kingstree High School and C.E. Murray High School into one.
Elderly woman with Alzheimer's reported missing in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 76-year-old with Alzheimer's has been reported missing in Horry County. Elizabeth "Betty" Harvath was last seen around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday leaving her house in Little River, the Horry County Police Dept. said. Police said she was driving a light blue 2012 Honda...
Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
Williamsburg County Detention Center under 5-day quarantine due to community rise in COVID-19 cases

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Detention Center is initiating a five-day quarantine due to a rise in COVID-19 cases within the community. The quarantine period began Sunday, August 14, and will last through Friday, August 19 – leaders said the detention center is following all procedures to prevent inmates and employees from […]
Deerfield’s Colony Drive Threatened To Close Again

The ongoing fight between key Deerfield Plantation H.O.A.s, Horry County, Developers, and Deerfield Plantation residents continues. A message sent to Deerfield homeowners this week posted through Facebook messenger indicated Colony Drive would be closed, yet again. MESSAGE SENT TO HOMEOWNERS. Deerfield residents have been at odds with Horry County and...
HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth welcomes Colin Spencer, DDS, a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science from Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL, and a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry in Detroit, MI.
