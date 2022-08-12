Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Horry County mom expresses concerns over near 2-hour delay for after school bus drop off
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Parents in Horry County took to Facebook this week to express concerns about school buses bringing their kids home late. Allison Fox, a mother, said her son was two hours late coming home on the first day of school. She said her son started...
WMBF
Teachers and staff welcome back students for the first day of school
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s the first day of school for kids across Horry County, and it’s the most normal first day back in the last two years. All students will be back in person this semester because Horry County is not offering an online learning option.
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled Community
Surfside Beach, SC - Hundreds of onlookers cheered as eighty adaptive surfers rode the rolling waves at the Wheel to Surf event at Surfside Beach, South Carolina, over the weekend. The event was on hiatus for for three years due to the pandemic came back in a big way. It was largest event in the history of the organization with more than 100 applicants and 80 participants on the day of the event.
WMBF
HCPD issues nearly 50 citations in connection to animal neglect investigation; HCACC still overcapacity
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Animal Care Center has been inundated with animals since two investigations brought in 130 animals earlier this month. One of the investigations on Monday, Aug. 8 led officers to Merrit and Fowler roads in the Conway area, where they said they found a large number of dogs in a pen with no shelter, food or water. The HCACC said all of them were emaciated, dehydrated and neglected.
wpde.com
Horry Co. shelter back under one roof after taking in 130+ animals, still seeking adopters
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center has consolidated back into their Conway shelter after an intake of more than 130 animals caused them to spread out over two locations. While this is good news for the animals and staff, they are still over capacity...
Share your 2022 back-to-school pictures
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — After a long, hot summer — well, maybe it hasn’t been long enough for some — students in Horry, Dillon and Marlboro counties began returning to the classroom Monday morning. To celebrate the start of the new school year, here are some of our News13 staff members’ favorite “back-in-the-day” photos. […]
myhorrynews.com
Horry County Animal Shelter at capacity, adoption fees waived
All of the Horry County animal shelter’s adoptable furry friends are back at the main shelter facility on Industrial Park Road in Conway, said county spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov in an email. The county's animal care center is no longer operating out of Tamroc Kennels. The Conway location is open...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
CCU board of trustees approves three new degree programs
The Coastal Carolina University board of trustees approved three new degree programs during its summer meeting on Aug. 12. The programs are a Bachelor of Science in biology education (BBE), a Bachelor of Science in marine science education (BMSE), and a Master of Education in counseling (MEC) with concentrations in school counseling and clinical mental health counseling. The BBE and BMSE programs will be housed in the Gupta College of Science, which will implement them in cooperation with the Spadoni College of Education and Social Sciences. The board also unanimously approved a contract extension for CCU President Michael T. Benson.
live5news.com
School merger leads district changes in Williamsburg Co.
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District is seeing some big changes for the new school year in the way of consolidating some of its well-known schools. According to Myron Davis, the executive director of public relations for the district, some of the more notable changes are the merger of Kingstree High School and C.E. Murray High School into one.
wpde.com
Elderly woman with Alzheimer's reported missing in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 76-year-old with Alzheimer's has been reported missing in Horry County. Elizabeth "Betty" Harvath was last seen around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday leaving her house in Little River, the Horry County Police Dept. said. Police said she was driving a light blue 2012 Honda...
wpde.com
Horry County police prepare to 'safely dispose' explosive materials near Highway 90
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, according to a tweet from police. Community members near Highway 90 at the time may hear a loud noise. They said that if you do hear the noise...
WMBF
Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
Williamsburg County Detention Center under 5-day quarantine due to community rise in COVID-19 cases
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Detention Center is initiating a five-day quarantine due to a rise in COVID-19 cases within the community. The quarantine period began Sunday, August 14, and will last through Friday, August 19 – leaders said the detention center is following all procedures to prevent inmates and employees from […]
Docs: Aynor butcher broke USDA rules after suspension but is now in compliance
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor butcher suspended twice this year for botched animal slaughtering attempts had other violations while under suspension, according to documents from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Palmetto Fresh Meats was initially suspended on Feb. 17, which was moved to a suspension in abeyance on Feb. 24, according to a USDA […]
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach enters new mutual aid agreement to help with large-scale incidents, natural disasters
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously voted on Monday to enter into a new mutual aid agreement with the Horry Georgetown Fire Chief’s Association. “Our association went through our current agreement that we had and modernized it,” said North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Deerfield’s Colony Drive Threatened To Close Again
The ongoing fight between key Deerfield Plantation H.O.A.s, Horry County, Developers, and Deerfield Plantation residents continues. A message sent to Deerfield homeowners this week posted through Facebook messenger indicated Colony Drive would be closed, yet again. MESSAGE SENT TO HOMEOWNERS. Deerfield residents have been at odds with Horry County and...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider
FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth welcomes Colin Spencer, DDS, a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science from Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL, and a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry in Detroit, MI.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating second homicide within couple of hours in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a homicide Tuesday night in the area of Timmons Road in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office T. J. Joye. Joye said at this time they are working to gather more information to issue a news release. A...
Mom charged in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case set to go on trial in October
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A trial date has been set in Horry County for a woman charged in the 2008 death of her newborn. The trial for Jennifer Sahr, who is charged with homicide by child abuse in what has come to be known as the “Baby Boy Horry” case, is scheduled for the […]
wpde.com
Overfilled storage tank led to 1,000-gallon diesel spill in Little River: Official
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — A diesel fuel spill Tuesday morning in the Little River area was the result of a storage tank being overfilled at a business in the area, according to Derrek Asberry with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. About 1,000 gallons spilled...
