wpde.com
Sprinting off the bus, some younger Horry Co. kids see first post-pandemic classroom
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WPDE) — The first day back to school was met with some Horry County students sprinting from the bus to their new classroom Monday, overwhelmed with excitement. About 570 students made their way into Midland Elementary School for the new year, and their excitement was shared...
wpde.com
Horry County police prepare to 'safely dispose' explosive materials near Highway 90
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, according to a tweet from police. Community members near Highway 90 at the time may hear a loud noise. They said that if you do hear the noise...
Back-to-school bash helps hundreds of Horry County students
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 500 students were treated Friday night to back-to-school supplies, fresh fruits, books and more. The First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, Patrick’s Mobile Home Park, Office Max and many others came together to make sure Horry County students are prepared when they start the new school year on […]
wpde.com
Free adoptions! NMB Humane Society waives fees in hopes to clear shelter
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is hosting a "Clear the Shelters" adoption event, waiving all adoption fees for dogs and cats. The shelter is overcrowded and is receiving about 50 intake requests daily. They have about 50 dogs and 100 cats.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach restaurant staff saves patron from choking
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Curtis and Beth calamari are regulars at the Eggs Up Grill in Myrtle Beach. The elderly couple were enjoying their meals until the unthinkable happened. “She ordered the eggs benedict, took a slice of the muffin and the egg, and started to choke on...
WMBF
Family, friends remember Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver at funeral
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Dozens of first responders descended on Lake City on Saturday to help honor one of their own. A procession featuring multiple agencies was held for Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver ahead of her funeral that afternoon. Weaver was killed in a crash Tuesday after a...
Horry County Republicans seek investigation of June 28 runoff, major changes to how South Carolina elections are handled
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Republicans have approved a resolution asking for an investigation into the county’s June 28 runoff election and major changes to how elections are handled in South Carolina. Party Chairman Roger Slagle plans to present the resolution to Horry County Council members during their meeting Tuesday night. The party […]
wpde.com
Person bitten by 'some type of marine life' at Myrtle Beach oceanfront
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a scene in Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon for reports of a person being bitten. A person had an encounter with some type of marine life, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. Witnesses said a woman was...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider
FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth welcomes Colin Spencer, DDS, a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science from Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL, and a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry in Detroit, MI.
WMBF
Memorial ride honoring fallen paramedic, motorcyclist set for Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A memorial bike ride in honor of the Florence paramedic and the motorcyclist killed in a crash last week will be held on Saturday. Sara Weaver and Cedric Gregg were killed on Aug. 9. Weaver was treating Gregg, a motorcyclist involved in a previous wreck when they were struck by a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Pamplico Highway.
communitytimessc.com
Florence Mayor Rolls OUT New Initiative Focused On Youth
Florence, S.C. Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin announced today the roll out of the Mayor’s Youth Initiative, a youth focused initiative part of the Mayor’s Coalition for Humanity, which was introduced in December 2020. “The youth initiative was a long time coming, as I announced it would be a...
Williamsburg County Detention Center under 5-day quarantine due to community rise in COVID-19 cases
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Detention Center is initiating a five-day quarantine due to a rise in COVID-19 cases within the community. The quarantine period began Sunday, August 14, and will last through Friday, August 19 – leaders said the detention center is following all procedures to prevent inmates and employees from […]
wpde.com
1 injured after crash on Hwy 707 in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:46 a.m. to Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road. The crash has lanes of traffic currently blocked. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
wpde.com
More than 2,500 people without power following storm in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Duke Energy is reporting more than 2,500 people are without power Monday evening. At this time, Duke Energy is reporting the cause as unknown. Many people said their power went out following the storm. NEW: Myrtle Beach housing market near the top for fastest...
Teen accused in Halloween night attack at parking lot near Coastal Carolina University to be tried as an adult
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager facing attempted murder and other charges related to the Halloween night attack of a woman near Coastal Carolina University will be tried as an adult, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office. A Family Court Judge ruled on Friday that Mije Basnight, who was 16 at the time […]
Robeson County deputies looking for wanted SC man
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a man wanted in South Carolina.
WMBF
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m. Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately...
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through June 25
June 19 - Burglar Alarm – Silent, Gates St., Kingstree. • Shooting/Gun Shot Wound(s), Tomlinson St. • Civil Welfare Check, Promised Land Rd., Kingstree. • Break-In, I.M. Graham Rd. • Civil Harassment, I.M. Graham Rd., Lake City. • Larceny, US Hwy. 521, Andrews. • Animal Complaint/Barking Dog(s), Big Bay...
wpde.com
Small alligator blocks traffic on Darlington County road
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A small alligator stopped traffic Friday evening on Society Hill Road in Darlington County. A viewer shared video with ABC15 of a state trooper trying to get the video to move out of the highway, so the reptile wouldn't get hit by a car.
wpde.com
Scene cleared after Myrtle Beach police investigate 'suspicious item' found
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to Futrell Drive Monday after a “suspicious item” was found at a home. Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said, “the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety”. Details about the item in question were not provided.
