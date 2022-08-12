ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon County, SC

WBTW News13

Back-to-school bash helps hundreds of Horry County students

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 500 students were treated Friday night to back-to-school supplies, fresh fruits, books and more. The First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, Patrick’s Mobile Home Park, Office Max and many others came together to make sure Horry County students are prepared when they start the new school year on […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach restaurant staff saves patron from choking

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Curtis and Beth calamari are regulars at the Eggs Up Grill in Myrtle Beach. The elderly couple were enjoying their meals until the unthinkable happened. “She ordered the eggs benedict, took a slice of the muffin and the egg, and started to choke on...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Republicans seek investigation of June 28 runoff, major changes to how South Carolina elections are handled

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Republicans have approved a resolution asking for an investigation into the county’s June 28 runoff election and major changes to how elections are handled in South Carolina. Party Chairman Roger Slagle plans to present the resolution to Horry County Council members during their meeting Tuesday night. The party […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth welcomes Colin Spencer, DDS, a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science from Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL, and a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry in Detroit, MI.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Memorial ride honoring fallen paramedic, motorcyclist set for Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A memorial bike ride in honor of the Florence paramedic and the motorcyclist killed in a crash last week will be held on Saturday. Sara Weaver and Cedric Gregg were killed on Aug. 9. Weaver was treating Gregg, a motorcyclist involved in a previous wreck when they were struck by a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Pamplico Highway.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
communitytimessc.com

Florence Mayor Rolls OUT New Initiative Focused On Youth

Florence, S.C. Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin announced today the roll out of the Mayor’s Youth Initiative, a youth focused initiative part of the Mayor’s Coalition for Humanity, which was introduced in December 2020. “The youth initiative was a long time coming, as I announced it would be a...
FLORENCE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Williamsburg County Detention Center under 5-day quarantine due to community rise in COVID-19 cases

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Detention Center is initiating a five-day quarantine due to a rise in COVID-19 cases within the community. The quarantine period began Sunday, August 14, and will last through Friday, August 19 – leaders said the detention center is following all procedures to prevent inmates and employees from […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 injured after crash on Hwy 707 in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:46 a.m. to Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road. The crash has lanes of traffic currently blocked. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m. Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately...
CONWAY, SC

