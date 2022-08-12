ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Fallen wildland firefighter flown home under care of Honor Guard

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The body of 27-year-old Collin Hagan was flown home to Michigan over the weekend under the care of an honor guard from the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Hagan died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a tree while fighting the...
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Alek Skarlatos campaign tour "On Duty with Alek" begins in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — 30 communities, 7 counties, and 1000 miles on a motorcycle all before Election Day -- Republican Alek Skarlatos just started his "On Duty with Alek" tour as part of his campaign for Oregon's 4th Congressional District. His first stop was in Eugene, talking to members of...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire burning more than 4,600 acres, 0% contained

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 700 firefighters are battling the 4,657-acre Cedar Creek Fire west of Waldo Lake southeast of Eugene. The lightning-caused fire, burning in steep terrain, was 0% contained at last report Tuesday morning. It started Aug. 1 and was part of a lightning storm that sparked...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Oakridge, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Oakridge, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire at 4,422 acres and 0% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — As of Monday morning, the Cedar Creek Fire is reported to be burning 4,422 acres with 0% containment. The U.S. Forest Service - Willamette National Forest reports that on Sunday, "Crews resumed aerial ignitions with Plastic Sphere Dispensers (PSD) also known as “ping pong balls” on the southwest flank of the fire yesterday. In the Cedar Creek drainage, these incendiary devices are being deployed by helicopters and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) also known as “drones” to encourage fire movement to the south towards containment lines."
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Power restored to 400 customers, Cal Young Road reopened after crash

UPDATE #2 (12:31 p.m.) - Power has been restored to customers in the Cal Young Road and Oakway Road area. According to Oakway Center security, a section of stores along Oakmont Way were among those that lost power after the crash, including Trader Joe's and Bed, Bath & Beyond. ---
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#City Hall#The Big Swamp Fire
nbc16.com

Eugene radio personality enters hospice care after long battle with cancer

EUGENE, Ore. — Sad news: Longtime local radio personality Bill Barrett has entered hospice care after a long battle with cancer. That's what we learned from the New Country 93.3 Facebook page Monday night. His radio co-hosts posted a heartfelt message about Barrett, including that he’s "nearing the end...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Windigo Fire now 78% contained

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Windigo Fire is now 78% contained and mop up operations have started on the south and western portions of the fire, according to fire officials. Crews will now begin repair work across the fire area. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the area...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Police: Unlicensed Roseburg driver runs over man lying in roadway

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was cited after he reportedly ran over a person lying in the roadway, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report that a 53-year-old Roseburg man had both legs ran over by a Roseburg man, 56, driving a Ford Explorer.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Police: Street Crimes Unit arrests man firing shots in neighborhood

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say on Monday, August 15 at 8:52 p.m., they received multiple reports of a gunshots heard in the 1700 block of Balboa Street. The source of the shots was determined to be coming from a residence occupied by Douglas Rodger Engel, age 50. EPD...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc16.com

Lane County to auction off LTD buses, equipment and other vehicles

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County Fleet Services will conduct a vehicle auction open to the public to sell county surplus vehicles and equipment. According to the county, each year Lane County auctions vehicles because of age or mileage. The open-bid (with proxy bidding) auction will be held Thursday, August...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene crowns 2022 SLUG Queen at 40th anniversary pageant

Eugene named its newest SLUG Queen Friday night as the pageant celebrated its 40th anniversary. The SLUG Queen competition is a staple in Eugene. Friday night's royal coronation was part of a long Eugene tradition that connects local art, culture and organizations. Crowds turned out at the Park Blocks Friday...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Interim president named at University of Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon's Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to appoint Patrick Phillips as the University's interim president. Phillips started as a faculty member at the University in 2000. He is currently the provost and senior vice president at the University. He's served as the director...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy