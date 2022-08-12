Read full article on original website
Fallen wildland firefighter flown home under care of Honor Guard
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The body of 27-year-old Collin Hagan was flown home to Michigan over the weekend under the care of an honor guard from the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Hagan died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a tree while fighting the...
Windigo Fire 1,052 acres with 70% containment; no change in fire behavior expected
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The U.S. Forest Service reports that the Windigo Fire is 1,052 acres with 70% containment Monday. Crews will continue mop-up operations to ensure the fire does not grow out of its current footprint. Rehabilitation work has started on Forest Service Road 60. For the latest information on the Windigo Fire, click here.
Alek Skarlatos campaign tour "On Duty with Alek" begins in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — 30 communities, 7 counties, and 1000 miles on a motorcycle all before Election Day -- Republican Alek Skarlatos just started his "On Duty with Alek" tour as part of his campaign for Oregon's 4th Congressional District. His first stop was in Eugene, talking to members of...
Cedar Creek Fire burning more than 4,600 acres, 0% contained
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 700 firefighters are battling the 4,657-acre Cedar Creek Fire west of Waldo Lake southeast of Eugene. The lightning-caused fire, burning in steep terrain, was 0% contained at last report Tuesday morning. It started Aug. 1 and was part of a lightning storm that sparked...
Cedar Creek Fire at 4,422 acres and 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — As of Monday morning, the Cedar Creek Fire is reported to be burning 4,422 acres with 0% containment. The U.S. Forest Service - Willamette National Forest reports that on Sunday, "Crews resumed aerial ignitions with Plastic Sphere Dispensers (PSD) also known as “ping pong balls” on the southwest flank of the fire yesterday. In the Cedar Creek drainage, these incendiary devices are being deployed by helicopters and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) also known as “drones” to encourage fire movement to the south towards containment lines."
Power restored to 400 customers, Cal Young Road reopened after crash
UPDATE #2 (12:31 p.m.) - Power has been restored to customers in the Cal Young Road and Oakway Road area. According to Oakway Center security, a section of stores along Oakmont Way were among those that lost power after the crash, including Trader Joe's and Bed, Bath & Beyond. ---
Cedar Creek Fire 4,600 acres, 0% containment; virtual public meeting scheduled
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A virtual public meeting on the Cedar Creek Fire burning 15 miles east of Oakridge will be held Wednesday, August 17 at 7:00 p.m. on the Cedar Creek Fire's Official Fire Information Facebook page. On Tuesday, fire officials announced that the fire is burning 4,657 acres...
Roseburg Police: Unidentified man arrested after interfering with, assaulting officer
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An unidentified man was arrested Saturday after interfering with a police procedure, the Roseburg Police Department reported Monday in its police log. While Roseburg Police officers were investigating a possible DUII in the 400 block of NW Garden Valley, an uninvolved male approached and attacked one of the officers.
Eugene radio personality enters hospice care after long battle with cancer
EUGENE, Ore. — Sad news: Longtime local radio personality Bill Barrett has entered hospice care after a long battle with cancer. That's what we learned from the New Country 93.3 Facebook page Monday night. His radio co-hosts posted a heartfelt message about Barrett, including that he’s "nearing the end...
Windigo Fire now 78% contained
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Windigo Fire is now 78% contained and mop up operations have started on the south and western portions of the fire, according to fire officials. Crews will now begin repair work across the fire area. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the area...
Police: Unlicensed Roseburg driver runs over man lying in roadway
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was cited after he reportedly ran over a person lying in the roadway, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report that a 53-year-old Roseburg man had both legs ran over by a Roseburg man, 56, driving a Ford Explorer.
Police: Street Crimes Unit arrests man firing shots in neighborhood
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say on Monday, August 15 at 8:52 p.m., they received multiple reports of a gunshots heard in the 1700 block of Balboa Street. The source of the shots was determined to be coming from a residence occupied by Douglas Rodger Engel, age 50. EPD...
Lane County to auction off LTD buses, equipment and other vehicles
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County Fleet Services will conduct a vehicle auction open to the public to sell county surplus vehicles and equipment. According to the county, each year Lane County auctions vehicles because of age or mileage. The open-bid (with proxy bidding) auction will be held Thursday, August...
Eugene gas prices 51.7 cents lower than a month ago, 95 cents higher than a year ago
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.71/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 51.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 95.4 cents per gallon...
Eugene crowns 2022 SLUG Queen at 40th anniversary pageant
Eugene named its newest SLUG Queen Friday night as the pageant celebrated its 40th anniversary. The SLUG Queen competition is a staple in Eugene. Friday night's royal coronation was part of a long Eugene tradition that connects local art, culture and organizations. Crowds turned out at the Park Blocks Friday...
Interim president named at University of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon's Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to appoint Patrick Phillips as the University's interim president. Phillips started as a faculty member at the University in 2000. He is currently the provost and senior vice president at the University. He's served as the director...
