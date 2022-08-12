ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Jean, WV

Road closures for Grandview area of new river gorge

By Danielle Sandler
 4 days ago

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Jay Newman, the Acting Superintendent for New River Gorge National Park and Preserve recently announced that there will be temporary closures and delays in the Grandview area of the park. This will be over the next few weeks due to the roads are being resurfaced.

Work is anticipated to begin sometime around Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Work is beginning on the road to the Turkey Spur overlook, where construction crews will be repaving the entire road and parking lot. It is estimated to take about 3 weeks and the road and lot will be fully closed for the for that time to vehicle and traffic.

Following the area for Turkey Spur, work is anticipated to begin on the other road leading to picnic shelter for numbers 3 and 4. This road will remain open while being worked on. Delays may occur as traffic will be limited to one lane.

Parking lots and trailheads, not including the Turkey Spur area will remain open as work is being completed. The main Grandview Rim trail will remain open but hikers should be aware there will be no access to the boardwalk leading up to the overlook.

Please be aware of additional traffic control signs throughout the area when you visit.

For more information on activities, events, and closures in the park, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/neri and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

