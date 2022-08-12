Read full article on original website
Babra Konderla
3d ago
The owner should not have him in the heat like that,not to mentioned all the gear,no water.animal cruelty.do the same thing to him as he did to that poor horse
Reply(1)
66
Independent Thought
3d ago
I hope the owner is charged with animal cruelty. it's way to hot for those horses to be out pulling carriages for tourists just so he can make a quick buck😠
Reply
51
Betty J Becker
3d ago
Strict rules have to be implemented for the horses safety during high heat or inclement weather conditions. Number of hours of work per day must be monitored also.
Reply
34
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One Green Planet
Advocates Call to Fast-Track Bill to Phase Out Horse Carriages After Yet Another Overworked NYC Horse Violently Collapses on Pavement
Groups in New York City are demanding emergency action by the city council to fast-track a bill to phase our horse carriages in the city after the latest horse collapse. A horse violently collapsed on pavement this week and was beaten by its driver in Manhattan. It was an extremely hot day, and a video taken by a witness shows the driver hitting and whipping the horse with reins trying to get the animal to stand back up and keep working.
A spate of horrific attacks in New York has people fearful of returning to work
Companies in New York City face another setback as they push workers to come back to work: Employees are saying they don't feel safe in the city anymore.
The secret cave in the middle of New York City's Central Park
A 1905 picture of New York City's Central Park - the RambleCredit: PPOC, Library of Congress; Public Domain Image. There is a secret cave hidden in New York City's Central Park that not many people may know about.
Man struck by train while lying on Brooklyn subway tracks, expected to survive
The man was on the tracks at the Van Siclen Avenue station in East New York when he was struck by a northbound 3 train around 1:45 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A carriage horse collapsed in the middle of the street in Manhattan, reigniting calls for a ban in NYC
Videos showing a horse collapsed in the middle of the street during rush hour and police watering down the fallen horse had animal rights groups protesting outside of City Hall on Thursday. The Wednesday incident reignited calls for the city to ban horse carriages in New York City. "Yet another...
4-year-old dies after flying off allegedly stolen motor scooter driven by father in New York City
A 4-year-old boy was killed when he flew off an allegedly stolen motorized scooter that his father crashed into a car in New York City on Sunday, police said. The 24-year-old father, Mario Rosario Sr., was riding the two-wheeled scooter with his son in the Bronx when they struck a 2022 Toyota, according to the New York City Police Department.
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
New York City's most prolific criminal! Serial thief with 167 arrests appears in court after he was caught stealing 48 items worth $430 from Rite Aid - and is denied bail for the first time
New York City's most prolific criminal, with 167 arrests on his record, appeared in court Thursday after being caught stealing 48 items worth $450 from an Upper East Side Rite Aid. DailyMail.com cameras were at Manhattan Supreme Court as Jamel Pringle, 39, was notably denied bail for the first time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year
New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
New Yorkers Face $23 Congestion Charge To Enter Manhattan
The MTA is proposing a congestion charge for Manhattan. Prices range from $9 to $23 if you want to enter Manhattan south of 60th street. The MTA wants to dissuade people from using cars, while making money to fund public transport. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) recently released the Central...
thevillagesun.com
Police officer, 28, from East Village’s 9th Precinct kills himself in Rockaway
BY SEAN O’CEALLAIGH | A decorated New York Police Department detective and longtime resident of Stuyvesant Town who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound was laid to rest in the Hamptons on Sat., Aug. 7. The N.Y.P.D. did not release his name. Sources said he was discovered by his...
NBC New York
How to Kill a Spotted Lanternfly: It May Not Be as Easy as You Think
If you see it, kill it. Stomp or smack them with whatever you have laying around. That’s one of the first ways to kill a spotted lanternfly. But make no mistake, these bugs can avoid being stomped thanks to the eyes on the side of their head. New York’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bronx subway worker brutally attacked while helping two straphangers who were getting harassed
Anthony Nelson is hospitalized with a broken nose and a broken collarbone - he was working on what was supposed to be his day off on Thursday at the Pelham Bay Park section. A rider notified Nelson around 9 a.m. that a man was outside the station harassing others.
CBS News
Firefighter suffers critical neck and face injuries in Staten Island fire, FDNY says
NEW YORK -- An FDNY firefighter is in critical condition Saturday after a home went up in flames on Staten Island. The firefighter suffered injuries to his neck and face, CBS2's Christina Fan reported. At least one person had to be rescued after a fire at the home in Bulls...
CBS News
NYPD seizes $2 million worth of counterfeit goods, arrests 5 people in Lower Manhattan
NEW YORK -- Two million dollars' worth of counterfeit goods are now off the streets of New York City. NYPD officers on Friday seized fake bags, sneakers, watches and sunglasses in an operation on Canal Street. They also arrested five people in connection with the crackdown. It's all part of...
Polio vaccine inventor's son on resurgence of virus in U.S.
New York city health officials says the virus that causes polio has been detected in the city's wastewater. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green discuss the resurgence of the virus with Dr. Peter Salk, a professor at University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health and son of the man who invented the polio vaccine.
Leader of NYC drug ring sentenced to 22 years for overdose death of Vine app founder
A 41-year-old man who led a drug ring that led to the 2018 overdose death of Colin Kroll, the co-founder of the popular video app Vine, was sentenced to 22 years in prison, the Department of Justice announced on Friday.
Washington Examiner
New Yorkers question AOC’s calls to defund the police amid rising crime
Several New Yorkers in the district of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are questioning calls to defund the police as they experience rising crime rates in their cities. Ocasio-Cortez’s 14th Congressional District, which represents more than 650,000 people in the boroughs of the Bronx and Queens, has experienced a steady rise in crime over the last two years. The district has experienced a 44% increase in crimes reported so far in 2022, compared to the same time frame last year, and an even larger increase of 57%, compared to 2020, according to police statistics.
Rudy Giuliani is a target of Georgia grand jury probe, lawyer says
Lawyers for Rudy Giuliani say he's a target in Georgia's investigation into alleged election interference by former President Donald Trump and his associates. CBS News reporter Graham Kates breaks down what this means for the former mayor of New York City.
newyorkupstate.com
With less than two weeks until marijuana retail licenses open, how many dispensary spots has NY secured?
Tickets are going fast for our NYC meetup on Aug. 23! Network, learn and listen to an expert-led panel discussion about CAURD and DASNY from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Get tickets here. Under the Office of Cannabis Management’s conditional adult-use retail dispensary program. must agree to locate in a...
CBS News
528K+
Followers
62K+
Post
371M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 48