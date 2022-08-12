ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 48

Babra Konderla
3d ago

The owner should not have him in the heat like that,not to mentioned all the gear,no water.animal cruelty.do the same thing to him as he did to that poor horse

Reply(1)
66
Independent Thought
3d ago

I hope the owner is charged with animal cruelty. it's way to hot for those horses to be out pulling carriages for tourists just so he can make a quick buck😠

Reply
51
Betty J Becker
3d ago

Strict rules have to be implemented for the horses safety during high heat or inclement weather conditions. Number of hours of work per day must be monitored also.

Reply
34
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
One Green Planet

Advocates Call to Fast-Track Bill to Phase Out Horse Carriages After Yet Another Overworked NYC Horse Violently Collapses on Pavement

Groups in New York City are demanding emergency action by the city council to fast-track a bill to phase our horse carriages in the city after the latest horse collapse. A horse violently collapsed on pavement this week and was beaten by its driver in Manhattan. It was an extremely hot day, and a video taken by a witness shows the driver hitting and whipping the horse with reins trying to get the animal to stand back up and keep working.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
Daily Mail

New York City's most prolific criminal! Serial thief with 167 arrests appears in court after he was caught stealing 48 items worth $430 from Rite Aid - and is denied bail for the first time

New York City's most prolific criminal, with 167 arrests on his record, appeared in court Thursday after being caught stealing 48 items worth $450 from an Upper East Side Rite Aid. DailyMail.com cameras were at Manhattan Supreme Court as Jamel Pringle, 39, was notably denied bail for the first time...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carriage#Horse#Asphalt#Caught On Camera#Accident
Daily Mail

NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year

New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Polio vaccine inventor's son on resurgence of virus in U.S.

New York city health officials says the virus that causes polio has been detected in the city's wastewater. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green discuss the resurgence of the virus with Dr. Peter Salk, a professor at University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health and son of the man who invented the polio vaccine.
Washington Examiner

New Yorkers question AOC’s calls to defund the police amid rising crime

Several New Yorkers in the district of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are questioning calls to defund the police as they experience rising crime rates in their cities. Ocasio-Cortez’s 14th Congressional District, which represents more than 650,000 people in the boroughs of the Bronx and Queens, has experienced a steady rise in crime over the last two years. The district has experienced a 44% increase in crimes reported so far in 2022, compared to the same time frame last year, and an even larger increase of 57%, compared to 2020, according to police statistics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

CBS News

528K+
Followers
62K+
Post
371M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy