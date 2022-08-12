Holy Cow Ice Cream Shop Bringing Unique Flavors and Lounge Atmosphere to Margate

After building experience in a number of businesses inside and outside the restaurant space, two friends, Efrem Knight and Thomas Brooks , set out to come up with a restaurant project.

“When we asked our kids what they wanted,” Knight said in an email conversation with What Now Miami, “they of course said ice cream. Looking around, we didn’t see a lot in the Margate area where we spend a lot of time.”

And so the idea of Holy Cow Ice Cream Shop began to take shape. Opening at 1049 S State Road 7 , Holy Cow will offer both familiar and unique ice cream flavors, plus some Italian ice—all made fresh in-house. Some fun flavors include Banana Pudding, Apple Pie, Carrot Cake, 24 Karat, Blue Hawaiian, Tropical Breeze, and Guava Madness. There will also be some infused products for adult guests.

“Holy Cow Ice Cream is looking to provide a nice, relaxed place for families to hang out,” Knight said. “More of a lounge than your typical ice cream shop, we will offer games, interactive employees and a comfortable atmosphere that will aim to get folks to stay a while with us. You can expect to see live DJs and a great vibe when the sun goes down.”

