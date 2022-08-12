I don't know who you guys are talking about but it seems you guys are moving away from the point. the point is the so-called, woke history, is prohibited from being taught. so if that's the case all history should be prohibited from being taught. because all things that happen in the past, and I mean all, should be taught truthfully. not just the fabricated history. true history is not woke or racist History, it's just history
the little mermaid was white. it's not unreasonable to be upset that they have changed that. how would people react to Mulan being whitewashed? Pocahontas? moana?princess and the frog?
I'm sure some of the backlash was actually racist. I'm also sure most of it wasn't. Most of what you probably think was racist, a word that loses more relevance daily, was actually just people upset and confused. Upset that another classic redheaded character was being replaced by a black person and confused because...a black mermaid? How does that even make any sense, ya know, deep "unda da sea"?
Comments / 151