Astros' Brantley Undergoes Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

By Kenny Van Doren
 3 days ago

The Houston Astros announced Friday Michael Brantley underwent surgery on his right shoulder.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Michael Brantley underwent an arthroscopic labral repair on his right shoulder, the Houston Astros announced Friday. Brantley, who has been on the 10-day injured list since June 27, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The outfielder hit .288 through 64 games before being placed on the shelf. Driving in 26 runs mainly from the two-hole, Brantley totaled 14 doubles and five home runs while posting a .785 OPS.

Brantley will be a free agent this winter, and at age 35, there's no report on if the Astros will offer him a third contract. In his absense, Aledmys Díaz and Chas McCormick have offered superb depth, each posting their best splits of the 2022 season.

