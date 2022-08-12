ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

Rosa Mexicano follows DC closing with Pentagon City opening

New York-based Rosa Mexicano will bring its frozen pomegranate margaritas and authentic Mexican menu to Pentagon City in Virginia’s Arlington County this fall. Rosa Mexicano will open a 4,200-square-foot restaurant with outdoor patio at Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, next to Zara by the South Hayes Street entrance. It replaces the former Sugar Factory restaurant.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
BoardingArea

Review: Hyatt House Sterling Dulles Airport-North

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
STERLING, VA
georgetowner.com

Luxe Residences Underway for Georgetown

$215-Million Heating Plant Condo Project Starts Next Month. At last, the demolition of the vacant West Heating Plant at 1051-55 29th St. NW is slated to begin after Sept. 5, making way for a 10-story, high-end condo building with about 70 units. Thirty percent of the structure will be preserved — including the western facade entrance. The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts gave final approval in late May.
WASHINGTON, DC
hyattsvillewire.com

Brentwood Company Seeks to Revolutionize Public Bathrooms

A Brentwood startup is using high-tech features to change the way public bathrooms work and they’ve already set up a pilot run on the Route 1 corridor. Throne Labs makes a portable, solar-powered bathroom with flushable toilets, fresh water for washing your hands and robust ventilation systems. To enter, you type in your cell phone number and respond to a text.
BRENTWOOD, MD
alxnow.com

Two more Covid deaths in Alexandria, cases surpass 40,000

Two more Alexandria residents have died from COVID-19, and the city just surpassed 40,000 reported cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The death toll from the pandemic now stands at 198, and the number of cases is 40,081. The seven-day average of daily cases is now 55.6, a slight uptick over last week.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

2030 North Capitol Street NW

4 bedroom - Great NW DC location - Make your home in this spacious 4 bedroom duplex in NW DC. This unit features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. Tenant pays gas and electric. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 2030 N Capitol...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Median U.S. home price exceeds $400K for 1st time, report finds

WASHINGTON - Potential buyers looking to purchase an affordable home may face bigger obstacles based on the latest quarterly report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Data from the report finds that the median cost of a single-family existing home jumped 14.2% year-over-year to $413,000 in the second quarter...
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County now seeing ‘low’ level of COVID-19 in community, CDC says

Fairfax County’s COVID-19 community level has dropped from “medium” to “low,” as anticipated based on a steady decline in case numbers over the past month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed the county’s community level with its weekly update on Thursday (Aug. 11), as its case rate of 187.71 cases per 100,000 residents dipped below the 200 mark for the first time since early May.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
travelawaits.com

Top 7 Must-See Attractions At The Newly Renovated Air And Space Museum

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., will partially reopen its flagship building on October 14th. The building’s reopened west end will give visitors access to eight new and renovated exhibitions, the planetarium, the museum store, and Mars Café. Since 2018, the museum has...
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

1609 F St. NE

Newly Renovated Two Bedroom in NE Washington - Two bedroom apartment for rent at 1601 F St. NE Apt. #2. Ground floor unit featuring all new everything. This unit has not been lived in since the renovation. Features, central AC, washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, ample closet space, and large windows for lots of bright light or catching a breeze. Rent is $2,872.00 per month. Resident pays for gas and electricity separate from the rent. The Security Deposit it also $2,872.00. No pets please. Lease is for one year minimum. For a viewing please contact Home Realty at 202 547-7895. Equal Housing Opportunity.
WASHINGTON, DC
InsideHook

DC’s 5 Most Notorious Hotels

DC has an excess of history and an excess of hotels. For better or worse (usually worse), basically all of DC’s many, many, many hotels have a weird historical quirk. Seriously: There are a lot of hotels in DC, and all of them built before 1990 have a ton of history. If you want to sleep where Lincoln pondered whether or not this experiment was/is worth the effort, just go to the Willard and feel like the best POTUS possible. End of list.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Philadelphia

Maryland Filmmakers Returning From Philly Die in Crash on I-95 in Del.

Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car crash on I-95 in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Five Below is Coming to Wheaton Mall

Five Below is coming to Westfield Wheaton Mall at 11160 Veirs Mill Rd in Wheaton. The new store will be located in the upper level center court, in the space that is currently occupied by Gussini Fashion & Shoes. Gussini is expected to relocate to the former Panera Bread location, which closed in 2020. We’re told construction on the new Five Below is scheduled to begin in a few months.
WHEATON, MD

