WBTW News13

First SCHSL state football rankings released

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The first statewide high school football rankings were released on Monday for the South Carolina High School League. Below are the rankings with our local and regional teams in BOLD. SCHSL Class 5A: 1. Gaffney (10) 2. Dutch Fork (1) 3. Fort Dorchester  4. Spartanburg  5. Hillcrest 6. Sumter 7 (tie) Byrnes […]
WJCL

Meet the Big 22: Chris Marable

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The Big 22 is back!. WJCL 22 News is proud to recognize the top high school football players in Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This marks the sixth year of the Big 22. The Big 22 features the best 22 prep players...
