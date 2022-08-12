Read full article on original website
Tennessee Football Working to an ‘Elite Defense’ On the Field
As a former championship-winning quarterback himself, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has always been an offensive savant when it comes to that side of the football. However, the Vols head coach has put an equal emphasis, if not a greater one, on the defensive side of the ball since his arrival in Knoxville.
WATCH: Tennessee Football Fall Camp Highlights – Practice No. 13
The thirteenth practice for the Tennessee Volunteers came on Tuesday morning in Knoxville as the Vols returned to full pads workouts. After enjoying a scrimmage on Sunday followed by an off-day on Monday, Tennessee was back to work as only 16 days separate the Vols and the season-opener against Ball State.
Where Tennessee Football’s 2023 Recruiting Class Ranks Following Pair Of Key Commitments
After a quiet four week stretch, Tennessee football recruiting gained a pair of crucial commitments over the last two days. Vols’ defensive backs coach Willie Martinez bolstered his group by adding a pair of cornerbacks: Rickey Gibson and Jordan Matthews. Gibson committed to Tennessee over Georgia and Penn State...
BREAKING: Tennessee Beats Out Rival For Four-Star Combo Guard
Four-star shooting guard Freddie Dilione committed to Rick Barnes and Tennessee basketball Tuesday morning, On3’s Joe Tipton first reported. Dilione is one of the highest rising players in the whole 2023 recruiting class after turning in a fantastic July on the AAU circuit. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard ranks as...
John Calipari Endorsed: Kentucky Football hasn't played a P5 OOC opponent since 2005
You sound scared about UK raiding Ohio for recruits. Calipari is a giant douche. Does St. Peter's have a football team so they can get some revenge?. You sound scared about UK raiding Ohio for recruits. I quiver at the thought of the 135th ranked LB in the country going...
Paul Finebaum sounds off on John Calipari: 'No longer the best option' for Kentucky
Paul Finebaum has been following the feud between Mark Stoops and John Calipari closely over the past few days. And, the SEC Network host has had plenty of people calling in to his afternoon talk show to discuss the drama in Lexington. So, does he think Calipari is delusional for...
Mark Stoops talks changing the climate vs. the culture, throws shade at Shane Beamer
Mark Stoops has done the remarkable at Kentucky by changing the program from an also-ran to one that can be a dark horse in the SEC East fueled by multiple 10-win seasons. Stoops pointed out that the program has changed to the point that coaches around the league have noticed.
College basketball insider names potential breakout star for Kentucky for 2022-23 season
College basketball insider Jon Rothstein followed Kentucky’s recent trip to the Bahamas closely. The Wildcats beat the Dominican Republic National Select Team 108-56 on Aug. 10. Then, they took down Tec De Monterrey 102-40 on Aug. 11. Following a day off, the Wildcats scored a 118-56 win over Carleton University on Aug. 13 and finished the trip with a 98-74 victory over The Bahamas National Select Team on Aug. 14.
‘It was Kentucky that started the wine industry’: Historic vineyard goes up for sale
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky is known for its bourbon, but before bourbon, Kentucky established the first commercial vineyard in America. Now, the historical property called, ‘First Vineyard,’ is on sale for $2,000,000. Thomas Beall, owner of First Vineyard, took over the property with his...
Kentucky Lottery: Marion Co. Man wins $225,000 playing the lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man from Bradfordsville, Ky., who wishes to remain anonymous, is in disbelief after winning $225,000 on the Kentucky Lottery's Cash Ball 225 game. He purchased one set of numbers for $1 at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville Saturday, Aug. 13, for the drawing later that same evening.
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Fire & Salt restaurant opening in Oak Ridge this year
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge will have a new restaurant opening in the area called Fire & Salt, founded by Chef Alex Gass of Maryville’s Walnut Kitchen. “Born and raised in Oak Ridge, [Tennessee], food has always been a big part of my life. Some of my best memories are from a child helping my late mother and grandmother, and also my aunt, prepare food for hundreds within our church and exploring the art of smoking meats with my uncle Jim,” Gass said in a statement.
Record-breaking number of UT students move-in ahead of fall classes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomed a record-breaking number of incoming students for the 2022-2023 school year, making move-in day an exciting one for many. On Sunday, thousands of students began the process of moving into residence halls. During this time, they met their resident assistants...
Two killed in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
I'm a Midwesterner who shopped at Food Lion for the first time, and the low sale prices made it worth the trip
Food Lion's selection wasn't as extensive as other Southern grocery chains, but an Insider reporter found the low sale prices made it worth the trip.
Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
Developer finds pre-civil war remains
Your headlines from8/16 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD officer accused of domestic assault, Bebo's shooting victim identified, deputy clerk takes plea. Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award. Updated: 14 hours ago. Dollywood’s Harvest Festival will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29....
Missing Clinton Man Found Dead
A missing Clinton man has been found dead. Deputies were searching for Anthony Chris Haynes, 58, when he went missing from Louisville on Wednesday. Officials said crews with the Blount Special Operations Response Team and Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad recovered the body of Haynes from Little River. According to a...
Somerset, Kentucky Man accused of Threat to execute Shooting on a School Campus
WILLIAMSBURG, KY (August 14, 20220 - The Williamsburg Police Department in Whitley County is reporting that on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 5:12 P.M., the Williamsburg Police Department received a request for assistance from the University of Cumberland's about a threat that was made toward the school. The on...
And the winner of $57K recount for Senate District 24 is . . .the same; Shelley Funke Fromeyer still wins
A recount of the May primary election for Northern Kentucky’s Senate District 24 paid for by Jessica Neal showed Neal still losing, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams’ office said late Friday. Adams’ spokesperson Michon Lindstrom said the recount that started Wednesday has been concluded and showed only...
