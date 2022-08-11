Read full article on original website
Millions of dollars to be invested in Shreveport healthcare corridor
SHREVEPORT, La. - A major announcement Monday signals change for the future of the healthcare corridor in Shreveport. Leaders from SporTran, City of Shreveport, Biomedical Research Foundation, LSU Health, Ochsner LSU Health Academic Center and the Louisiana DOTD detailed upcoming public transit and infrastructure improvements to the Shreveport Healthcare and Development Corridor provided by the USDOT RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) Grant. Shreveport was one of a handful of communities in Louisiana to be awarded funds.
Caddo Commissioner proposes new plan to honor lynching victims
Shreveport, La -- A Caddo Parish commissioner is backing off his proposal to cut down a tree at the Caddo Courthouse that he said was used for lynchings. Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson now proposes a memorial garden in honor of lynching victims in Caddo Parish. The move comes just days...
Shreveport reaches 100 degrees for the 25th time this summer
SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service measured 100 degrees for the 25th time this summer in Shreveport. The high was 5 degrees above average and 5 less than the record. 10 is the average number of 100 degree days per summer according to the past 30 year climate records...
SWEPCO to announce customer assistance plan
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Help appears to be on the way for SWEPCO customers who are struggling with high bills during recent months. SWEPCO plans to announce later today or Tuesday a plan to waive late fees, waive the addition of deposits on existing accounts and allow for relaxed payment agreements, spokesman Michael Corbin told Caddo commissioners Monday.
Young Professionals Initiative names 40 Under Forty Class of 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana, a program of the Greater Shreveport Chamber, has announced announce the 40 Under Forty Class of 2022. “We are excited to honor the newest class of young professionals who are changing the shape of Northwest Louisiana,” said Carly Koen, YPI...
Stabbing leads to Princeton woman's arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. -- 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend...
Entergy giving $150 to some customers to help with high energy bills
NEW ORLEANS - Entergy customers on Wednesday will be able to start applying for a $150 credit on their bill. The online application portal opens at 9 a.m. Entergy Louisiana said $4.4 million will be available to disperse and it will be awarded on a first-come, first-service basis. You have to be an Entergy customer to get the one-time credit.
LSU Health Shreveport School of Allied Health Professions hosts graduation
SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport School of Allied Health Professions had a lot to celebrate Saturday. Some students received their bachelors and masters degrees at Saturday's graduation held at the Shreveport Convention Center. "It was really interesting to see how healthcare is constantly changing, even education, and how we...
La. charter schools not enrolling enough students from low-income families, audit shows
BATON ROUGE, La. - Charter schools have improved their enrollment of children from low-income families but more than 1 of 5 failed to meet admission rules at least once during the past six years, according to a report issued Monday morning by Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack. Among charter schools authorized...
SPD makes arrest in first homicide of 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a man accused in the first homicide of 2022. Ronnie Boyd, 27, was arrested Thursday for second-degree murder. He was taken into custody by the SPD warrants unit. Boyd was developed as a suspect in the Jan. 1 shooting death of Christopher Lee....
