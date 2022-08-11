NEW ORLEANS - Entergy customers on Wednesday will be able to start applying for a $150 credit on their bill. The online application portal opens at 9 a.m. Entergy Louisiana said $4.4 million will be available to disperse and it will be awarded on a first-come, first-service basis. You have to be an Entergy customer to get the one-time credit.

