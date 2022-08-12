ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Daily Reflector

LLSWS: Maryland faces Texas for title today

The Midway All-Stars from Hewitt, Texas, powered its way to the Little League Softball World Series title with more breakout performances over the weekend from pitcher Zaneria Hughes. The team from Belmont, Md., also had a big weekend from its ace, Macy Rickards, to reach Monday’s title game. The team knocked off the same Virginia team that eliminated North Carolina on Saturday in a 5-1 victory in Sunday’s other semi. ...
HEWITT, TX
TODAY.com

14 injured when car crashes into pub outside Washington, D.C.

Four people sustained critical injuries when a vehicle careened into a pub outside Washington, D.C. on Friday evening, officials said. A total of 14 people were injured when the vehicle tore through the storefront of Ireland’s Four Courts in Arlington, Virginia, and sparked a raging fire, according to police and witnesses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yana Bostongirl

Bull Sharks Are Known to Frequent the Potomac River

Wikipedia describes the bull shark (Carcharhinus leucas) as a requiem shark commonly found worldwide in warm, shallow waters along coasts and in rivers. It is known for its aggressive nature, and presence in warm, shallow brackish and freshwater systems including estuaries and rivers.

