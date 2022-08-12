Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
247Sports
Maryland basketball legend Joe Smith on Terps' local recruiting, relationship with Williams, Duke and more
Maryland basketball legend Joe Smith returned to College Park earlier this month for the alumni game against Georgetown. Smith didn't play, but he was invited as a special guest, and the fans at Xfinity Center made him feel like one, he told Etan Thomas of The Basketball News. "I mean,...
GOP governors sent buses of migrants to D.C. — with no plan for what came next
For months, governors of Texas and Arizona have been sending charter buses full of migrants to Washington, D.C. Neither the local nor federal government greets them when they arrive.
A lucky powerline technician won the Maryland lottery twice this summer: 'I was just stunned'
The man identified as Duane Ketterman travels regularly from his home state of Delaware to Maryland where he purchases lottery tickets on his work trips.
Late Kick: Washington is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Washington is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
LLSWS: Maryland faces Texas for title today
The Midway All-Stars from Hewitt, Texas, powered its way to the Little League Softball World Series title with more breakout performances over the weekend from pitcher Zaneria Hughes. The team from Belmont, Md., also had a big weekend from its ace, Macy Rickards, to reach Monday’s title game. The team knocked off the same Virginia team that eliminated North Carolina on Saturday in a 5-1 victory in Sunday’s other semi. ...
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
Massachusetts became the 18th state to outlaw Black hair discrimination. Here's the tangled history of the CROWN Act.
45% of Black school girls have experienced hair discrimination and Black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from the workplace because of their hair.
I took an 18-hour Amtrak ride from Chicago to Washington DC. Here are 17 things I'm glad I packed.
As someone who's used to traveling across cities, I know bringing items like a sturdy backpack, sunscreen, a sandwich, a book, and masks is essential.
5 Years After Fascist Rally In Charlottesville, An Insurrectionist Is On The City Payroll
Allen Groat stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, then returned to his job workinfor the town that was home to the massive neo-Nazi rally that defined the Trump era.
TODAY.com
14 injured when car crashes into pub outside Washington, D.C.
Four people sustained critical injuries when a vehicle careened into a pub outside Washington, D.C. on Friday evening, officials said. A total of 14 people were injured when the vehicle tore through the storefront of Ireland’s Four Courts in Arlington, Virginia, and sparked a raging fire, according to police and witnesses.
Migrants From Texas are Causing a Humanitarian Crisis in Washington, D.C.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has a problem in his state with migrants crossing the border. So, over the past few months, Abbott has bused migrants who were legally cleared out of Texas to other locations such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. This has caused a problem for these two cities and brought pain to these mayors.
WJLA
Nationals honor life of 17-year-old Ceph Christie after teen found dead in Potomac River
WASHINGTON (7News) — Before Saturday night's game, the Washington Nationals honored the life and memory of local youth baseball star, Ceph Christie. The 17-year-old was pulled from the Potomac River in northwest D.C. on Aug. 5 after witnesses reported seeing him trying to swim to a loose skiff. "Prior...
US Capitol Fast Facts
View CNN's Fast Facts and learn about the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
Bull Sharks Are Known to Frequent the Potomac River
Wikipedia describes the bull shark (Carcharhinus leucas) as a requiem shark commonly found worldwide in warm, shallow waters along coasts and in rivers. It is known for its aggressive nature, and presence in warm, shallow brackish and freshwater systems including estuaries and rivers.
Some Capitol rioters trying to make money off their Jan. 6 crimes
Facing prison time and dire personal consequences for storming the U.S. Capitol, some Jan. 6 defendants are trying to profit from their participation in the deadly riot, using it as a platform to drum up cash, promote business endeavors and boost social media profiles. A Nevada man jailed on riot...
