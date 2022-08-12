Read full article on original website
deseret.com
Housing market recession? It’s here, homebuilders say
Homebuilder confidence has been taking a nosedive for eight straight months as the pandemic housing frenzy dies down yet supply chain issues continue, prompting some experts to warn the housing market correction is only beginning. What’s happening: August marked the eighth consecutive month that homebuilder confidence fell as higher interest...
deseret.com
Do you want to stay at the original Motel 6? Be ready to pay up
Motel 6 started out charging $6 per night in 1962 in Santa Barbara, California. Today, that same motel is charging upwards of $300 per night. Dawn Gilbertson reporting for Wall Street Journal said that she recently paid $426 for a one-night stay, before taxes. Is it a really fancy version...
