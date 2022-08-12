ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton County, MI

SFGate

Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The medical investigator's...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Houghton County, MI
Calumet, MI
SFGate

GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern. Onondaga County through 700 PM EDT... At 629 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Baldwinsville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and...
BINGHAMTON, NY
SFGate

Burgum aims to allow pledge recitation at meetings, schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum said Monday he’ll work with legislators on a bill next session to “guarantee that the opportunity exists” for students and elected governing bodies to say the Pledge of Allegiance, if they choose. The Republican governor’s announcement comes after the...
EDUCATION
SFGate

TX WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD WARNING... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of Deep South Texas,. including the following county, Zapata. The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area. Therefore the Flood...
BROWNSVILLE, TX

