Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The medical investigator's...
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
Northern California wildfire expected to push smoke into SF Bay Area
Smoke models Monday showed sooty air from a wildfire in Northern California pushing into the Bay Area.
San Bernardino County, the largest county in US, considering seceding from California
That's certainly one way to get the governor's attention.
California fire burns in backcountry of Yosemite as sweltering heat enters forecast
A California fire burning about 8 miles south-east of Yosemite National Park's village was mapped at 167 acres as of Friday evening, officials said.
'We were the first': How Giovanni's Shrimp Truck started a food craze across Hawaii
A tale of graffiti, secret peppers and a kidnapping attempt.
GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern. Onondaga County through 700 PM EDT... At 629 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Baldwinsville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and...
Burgum aims to allow pledge recitation at meetings, schools
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum said Monday he’ll work with legislators on a bill next session to “guarantee that the opportunity exists” for students and elected governing bodies to say the Pledge of Allegiance, if they choose. The Republican governor’s announcement comes after the...
TX WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD WARNING... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of Deep South Texas,. including the following county, Zapata. The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area. Therefore the Flood...
