Boise police looking for bank robbery suspect

Originally published Aug. 12 on KTVB.COM .

BOISE — A bank robbery occurred at 10:13 a.m. Friday, according to Boise Police, and the alleged suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to a BPD tweet, the incident occurred on the 6900 block of W. Overland Road.

Police are searching for a Hispanic man in his early 20s, described as being around 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information or who saw suspicious activity is asked to call 911.