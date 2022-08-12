ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Pawtucket man accused of making bomb threat to job in Norton

NORTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Norton police said that they arrested a Pawtucket man accused of making a bomb threat to his job. Police said that they got a call Tuesday, saying that 59-year-old William Brown had made a bomb threat to his place of work Monday. Brown’s supervisor told...
NORTON, MA
ABC6.com

3 men arrested after brawls on Block Island plead not guilty

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Three men that were arrested after a brawls broke out on Block Island last week plead not guilty to all charges in court. Jacob Dorbor, 30, of Providence, Miguel Silva, 36, of Pawtucket and Michael Carvalho, 26, of Providence plead not guilty disorderly conduct charges Wednesday.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Car crashes into Providence restaurant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a restaurant in Providence Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the Caribeño restaurant on Academy Avenue. ABC 6’s Dan Coates was at the scene and saw a gray Toyota being towed away. The side of the building was damaged.
PROVIDENCE, RI
City
East Providence, RI
East Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
ABC6.com

Massachusetts State Police charge Taunton man with OUI in fatal crash

HOPKINTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday that a Taunton man was charged with OUI in a fatal crash. State police said that 29-year-old Devin Arroyo is accused of veering into the northbound lane on 495 and hit another driver head on just after midnight. The victim’s...
TAUNTON, MA
nrinow.news

N.S. woman strikes two vehicles, charged with DUI by Woonsocket police

WOONOSOCKET – A North Smithfield woman was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence this week after reportedly striking two other vehicles while driving in Woonsocket. Stephanie Conca, 49, was at the intersection of Park Avenue and Greene Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, August 12 when she...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Tiverton man sentenced to prison for robbery in Massachusetts

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Tiverton man involved in a Fall River robbery last year has been sentenced to prison. The Bristol District Attorney’s Office said 59-year-old Randy Audet will serve five to seven year in prison after he pleaded guilty to the armed robbery at Maplewood Suprette.
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Man, 42, found guilty of fatal hammer attack in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A 42-year-old man has been convicted of brutally killing another man with a hammer in Fall River nearly four years ago. Adam Levesque was found guilty of killing 39-year-old Lance Correia, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. In October 2018, Fall...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: Juvenile arrested in Fall River late-night armed robbery

A juvenile has been arrested after a late-night armed robbery on Monday. Just after 11:00 p.m., a call came into dispatch for an armed robbery at Sunset Hill in Fall River. The victim stated, according to scanner transmissions, that he was robbed of money at knifepoint and four people were involved, including one on a bike.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island talk show host arrested in Warwick on trespassing charge

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island talk show host John DePetro was taken into custody Tuesday night following a livestream on social media. The radio host was filming a Facebook Live outside a home that was previously investigated in relation to the disappearance of Charlotte Lester on Staples Avenue in Warwick, when he was arrested.
WARWICK, RI
Eyewitness News

Driver arrested for hitting a trooper and another person in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was arrested for hitting both a trooper and a pedestrian in Mansfield late Monday night. State police said 26-year-old Hope Elizabeth Herzog of Columbia faces several charges. Troopers said Herzog was driving south on Route 44 in Mansfield around 11:45 p.m. at a high...
COLUMBIA, CT
ABC6.com

Man taken to hospital after house fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Providence late Tuesday night. The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. on the first floor of a multi-family home on Union Avenue. Providence Fire Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Mahoney told ABC 6...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket police locate woman reported missing

(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said Monday that they located a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing. Roxanne Cooke had not been seen since Aug. 4. Police did not release any information about her condition or where she was found.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Providence man faces deportation for cocaine possession

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha said Wednesday that a Providence man from the Dominican Republic faces deportation for possessing nearly 2 kilograms of cocaine. Cunha said that 38-year-old Robinson Padilla-Rosario was arrested last year after claiming a package that had two bricks of cocaine inside...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Motorcyclist crashes with truck in Johnston

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A motorcyclist crashed with a truck in Johnston Tuesday morning. Police said the motorcycle hit the truck taking a left hand turn just after 7 a.m. on Hartford Avenue. The man was launched 135 feet away from the site of initial impact. The motorcyclist was...
JOHNSTON, RI

