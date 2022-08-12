EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road when it collided with a Border Patrol vehicle that was conducting a separate traffic stop, on Upper Valley Road around 6 a.m.

EL PASO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO