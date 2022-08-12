ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road when it collided with a Border Patrol vehicle that was conducting a separate traffic stop, on Upper Valley Road around 6 a.m.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Fire in central El Paso knocked down by EPFD

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in central El Paso at the 4300 block of Montana Avenue. EPFD described the fire as a condition two. The fire has been knocked down by crews. According to a spokesperson for EPFD, one patient...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Doña Ana County opens new road to access Chamberino

CHAMBERINO, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Doña Ana County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a new road, Avenida Murillo, which will allow more direct travel between points in Chamberino. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday at 9:30 a.m. Avenida Murillo will be ready for public use...
CHAMBERINO, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso IDEA Public Schools receives 'A', 'B' ratings from TEA

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The IDEA Public Schools received its rating as reported by the Texas Education Agency A-F accountability ratings. As a district, 109 schools in Texas—or 95 percent of schools--received an A or B rating, with 31 schools receiving 100 percent of eligible distinctions. This...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person dies after crash in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in Socorro on Sunday. The crash happened in the Alameda and Passmore area. Police officials said one person died in the crash. The identity of the person was not provided. All lanes on Alameda have since reopened. Check back...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

Two people taken to the hospital after a fire in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire earlier Saturday. Officials say the fire was reported at 2:28 a.m. at an apartment at La Estancia Appartments. The fire was contained at 2:44 a.m. according to a spokesperson with EPFD. Two patients were taken...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Public Library seeks vendors, performers for TeenTober Fest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library is looking for exhibitors, vendors and performers to participate in TeenTober Fest, a festival for teenagers. This year, TeenTober Fest is taking place on Oct. 15 at the Judge Marcus Branch Library, 610 N. Yarbrough, and the Ralph T. Cloud Park, 7975 Williamette Ave.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces hosts large cannabis convention

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces was home to the largest cannabis convention this weekend. The Southern New Mexico Canna Convention focused on medical cannabis education, information, and entertainment. Due to the recent success of the cannabis industry in Las Cruces, the convention brought together the medical cannabis...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Man sent to hospital following a shooting in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This morning, police remain at the scene of an overnight shooting. Pebble Hills Patrol responded to a call about a shooting at the 3700 block of Breckenridge in east El Paso. The call came in at 2:37 a.m. officials say. Police report that a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso ISD receives 'B' rating from TEA

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District received a "B" or 87 grade from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-2022 school year. Of El Paso ISD’s 76 campuses, 26 are A-rated campuses and 39 are rated a B. Accountability data also shows that...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Walmart reaches video streaming deal with Paramount to Walmart+ members

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Walmart is taking its membership offering to the next level by adding a new streaming benefit. Walmart+ will soon be available for members with an added bonus – a Paramount+ Essential subscription at no extra cost. Walmart+ members will be able to stream...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Shooting in south-central El Paso leaves one man dead

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man has died following a shooting in south-central El Paso. Police responded to a call of a shooting at the 100 block of Brown, officials stated. Officials say the victim was in his 40s and was taken to University Medical Center where he...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Multiple lanes closed at I-10 West following a rollover crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A two-vehicle crash has resulted in lane closures on I-10 West and Schuster. One lane remains open on I-10 West. The crash also resulted in a vehicle rollover according to officials. No injuries have been reported at this time. Check back for updates. Sign...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

21 suspects identified in various human smuggling attempts within 3 days in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — On Monday, authorities identified 21 suspects that were involved in smuggling attempts from Tuesday through Thursday. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies worked together in last week's operation. The joint operation involved the arrests of 27 individuals. Those suspects were either wanted fugitives,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Socorro police arrest 16-year-old accused of assaulting officer, possessing gun, drugs

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Socorro Police Department for possessing illegal drugs, firearm offenses and reportedly assaulting an officer, the police department confirmed. The teen is charged with the following:. Evading arrest detention with a motor vehicle. Unlawful carrying of a weapon. Possession...
SOCORRO, TX

