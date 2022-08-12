Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road when it collided with a Border Patrol vehicle that was conducting a separate traffic stop, on Upper Valley Road around 6 a.m.
cbs4local.com
Fire in central El Paso knocked down by EPFD
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in central El Paso at the 4300 block of Montana Avenue. EPFD described the fire as a condition two. The fire has been knocked down by crews. According to a spokesperson for EPFD, one patient...
cbs4local.com
Doña Ana County opens new road to access Chamberino
CHAMBERINO, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Doña Ana County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a new road, Avenida Murillo, which will allow more direct travel between points in Chamberino. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday at 9:30 a.m. Avenida Murillo will be ready for public use...
cbs4local.com
El Paso IDEA Public Schools receives 'A', 'B' ratings from TEA
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The IDEA Public Schools received its rating as reported by the Texas Education Agency A-F accountability ratings. As a district, 109 schools in Texas—or 95 percent of schools--received an A or B rating, with 31 schools receiving 100 percent of eligible distinctions. This...
cbs4local.com
1 person dies after crash in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in Socorro on Sunday. The crash happened in the Alameda and Passmore area. Police officials said one person died in the crash. The identity of the person was not provided. All lanes on Alameda have since reopened. Check back...
cbs4local.com
Two people taken to the hospital after a fire in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire earlier Saturday. Officials say the fire was reported at 2:28 a.m. at an apartment at La Estancia Appartments. The fire was contained at 2:44 a.m. according to a spokesperson with EPFD. Two patients were taken...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Public Library seeks vendors, performers for TeenTober Fest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library is looking for exhibitors, vendors and performers to participate in TeenTober Fest, a festival for teenagers. This year, TeenTober Fest is taking place on Oct. 15 at the Judge Marcus Branch Library, 610 N. Yarbrough, and the Ralph T. Cloud Park, 7975 Williamette Ave.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces hosts large cannabis convention
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces was home to the largest cannabis convention this weekend. The Southern New Mexico Canna Convention focused on medical cannabis education, information, and entertainment. Due to the recent success of the cannabis industry in Las Cruces, the convention brought together the medical cannabis...
cbs4local.com
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
cbs4local.com
EPPD spokesman, former BP chief say smugglers to blame for crashes involving migrants
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department confirmed migrants were in a vehicle that crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley Monday morning. One person died and seven people were injured in the crash, according to police. Police said that the driver of the...
cbs4local.com
Man sent to hospital following a shooting in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This morning, police remain at the scene of an overnight shooting. Pebble Hills Patrol responded to a call about a shooting at the 3700 block of Breckenridge in east El Paso. The call came in at 2:37 a.m. officials say. Police report that a...
cbs4local.com
El Paso ISD receives 'B' rating from TEA
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District received a "B" or 87 grade from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-2022 school year. Of El Paso ISD’s 76 campuses, 26 are A-rated campuses and 39 are rated a B. Accountability data also shows that...
cbs4local.com
Walmart reaches video streaming deal with Paramount to Walmart+ members
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Walmart is taking its membership offering to the next level by adding a new streaming benefit. Walmart+ will soon be available for members with an added bonus – a Paramount+ Essential subscription at no extra cost. Walmart+ members will be able to stream...
cbs4local.com
Shooting in south-central El Paso leaves one man dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man has died following a shooting in south-central El Paso. Police responded to a call of a shooting at the 100 block of Brown, officials stated. Officials say the victim was in his 40s and was taken to University Medical Center where he...
cbs4local.com
Multiple lanes closed at I-10 West following a rollover crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A two-vehicle crash has resulted in lane closures on I-10 West and Schuster. One lane remains open on I-10 West. The crash also resulted in a vehicle rollover according to officials. No injuries have been reported at this time. Check back for updates. Sign...
cbs4local.com
El Paso seeks info in hit-and-run crash in east El Paso that critically injured man
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on El Paso’s eastside in July. Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department ask for help finding the driver involved through the Crime of the Week. The incident happened on...
cbs4local.com
21 suspects identified in various human smuggling attempts within 3 days in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — On Monday, authorities identified 21 suspects that were involved in smuggling attempts from Tuesday through Thursday. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies worked together in last week's operation. The joint operation involved the arrests of 27 individuals. Those suspects were either wanted fugitives,...
cbs4local.com
New Mexico State University on campus living costs rise during 2022-2023 school year
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Students at New Mexico State University are feeling the impacts of inflation. Every first year, first time undergraduate student of NMSU are required to live on campus unless they have received an exemption. In first year residency halls the cot of living has increased...
cbs4local.com
Sun Bowl Association announces 2022-23 Sun Court; UTEP junior named Sun Queen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Association announced the 2022-23 Sun Court, including a new Sun Queen, Lady-in-Waiting, and Sun Princesses on Aug. 5 at the El Paso Country Club. Eight new Sun Princesses join the 2022-23 Sun Court, along with the new Sun Queen, Analisa Quinonez...
cbs4local.com
Socorro police arrest 16-year-old accused of assaulting officer, possessing gun, drugs
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Socorro Police Department for possessing illegal drugs, firearm offenses and reportedly assaulting an officer, the police department confirmed. The teen is charged with the following:. Evading arrest detention with a motor vehicle. Unlawful carrying of a weapon. Possession...
