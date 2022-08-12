Read full article on original website
Cedar Creek Fire burning more than 4,600 acres, 0% contained
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 700 firefighters are battling the 4,657-acre Cedar Creek Fire west of Waldo Lake southeast of Eugene. The lightning-caused fire, burning in steep terrain, was 0% contained at last report Tuesday morning. It started Aug. 1 and was part of a lightning storm that sparked...
Oregon Ducks ranked 11 on preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Associated Press Top 25 Preseason College Football Poll was released earlier today and the Oregon Ducks come in at 11. The Oregon Ducks football team continues fall camp this week in Eugene as first-year head coach Dan Lanning gets his team prepared for a big matchup to start the season.
