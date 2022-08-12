Walmart is cutting more than 200 corporate jobs as inflation puts strain on the company’s bottom line. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the measure on Wednesday. Walmart, the largest employer in the US, said that Americans are tightening their belts on general merchandise to cover necessities like groceries amid spiking inflation, largely affecting profit.A Walmart spokesperson toldThe New York Times in a statement that the retail giant is “updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future”.The company is reportedly investing in other areas including e-commerce and technology,...

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO