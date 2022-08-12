ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Independent

Walmart is cutting 200 corporate jobs as profits fall with inflation

Walmart is cutting more than 200 corporate jobs as inflation puts strain on the company’s bottom line. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the measure on Wednesday. Walmart, the largest employer in the US, said that Americans are tightening their belts on general merchandise to cover necessities like groceries amid spiking inflation, largely affecting profit.A Walmart spokesperson toldThe New York Times in a statement that the retail giant is “updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future”.The company is reportedly investing in other areas including e-commerce and technology,...
CNBC

Best Buy cuts jobs across the country, after warning of slower sales

Best Buy is cutting jobs across the country after warnings of slower sales and cutting its forecast. The layoffs come even as the U.S. job market remains strong. Other pandemic beneficiaries, including Walmart and Shopify, have also laid off some workers as they adjust to changes in consumer spending. Best...
Sourcing Journal

Target Answers Walmart’s Billion-Dollar Cuts With Own Order Shakeup

Fall merchandise won’t be flowing in as originally planned after Target slashed $1.5 billion in upcoming “discretionary” receipts to fix the inventory mess it made earlier this year. This comes after Walmart on Tuesday reported cutting hundreds of billions of dollars in peak-season product to maneuver out of its own sticky stock situation. In a Nutshell: Target’s inventory actions have already driven “meaningful short term impact on our financial results,” CEO Brian Cornell told Wall Street analysts on Wednesday’s conference call. “We strongly believe it was the best path forward.” Clearing inventory over several quarters wouldn’t have been a wise move, he...
Business Insider

Americans are in a 'vibecession' despite booming spending and jobs, and their gloomy outlook could drag the economy into a real downturn

Recent economic data has been encouraging, but Americans still feel bad about the recovery. The 'vibecession' comes from weakening worker power, high inflation, and falling real wages. If it persists, the bad mood could slow spending and drag the economy into an actual slump. The economic recovery from the coronavirus...
pymnts

What New Data Shows About Why Amazon is Buying iRobot

Joe Jones has become something of a household name in the last ten days because of an idea he had in 1989. Jones is the inventor of the robotic vacuum cleaner Roomba — and the company that funded its development and manufacturers it, iRobot, announced on August 5th that it would be acquired by Amazon for $1.7 billion in an almost all-cash deal.
pymnts

Gig Economy Helps Transform Last Mile for Commerce Giants

The gig economy is helping shape the transformation of the last mile, getting goods on demand to consumers’ doorsteps …. with the help of a flexible workforce. To that end, Walmart said during its most recent earnings call that Walmart GoLocal, its white label last-mile delivery offering, has reached a milestone of 1 million deliveries.
pymnts

Cloud-Based Management Platform WellnessLiving Secures $66M for Expansion

WellnessLiving, which offers a cloud-based business management software and payments for fitness operators, is working with investment adviser McCarthy Capital to boost its growth, a press release said. The partnership will work on international expansion for WellnessLiving, along with more product development and more feature building for franchises or multi-location...
pymnts

Modern Treasury on Turning Challenges Into Benefits With Real-Time Payments

As a software provider to many businesses, Modern Treasury helps its customers improve business processes, including finding ways to streamline the payments workflow, according to chief growth officer Rachel Pike. The company witnesses the challenges clients face in transitioning to newer payments offerings — but also the benefits they gain. Pike told PYMNTS in a recent interview that most businesses she encounters are excited about the potential of real-time payments, such as those available via The Clearing House’s RTP® network, and any concerns can be easily addressed.
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Meta Seeks a Slice of Restaurant Sales

Today in the connected economy, Meta hopes to tap into the digital food sale trend with an investment in Singapore’s ordering startup Take App. Also, Uber Eats expands on its non-food delivery offerings by teaming up with Office Depot, and Grocery Outlet works with DoorDash to offer same-day deliveries.
TechCrunch

Faraday Future seeks to raise capital after massive Q2 loss

The company posted an operating loss of $137 million for the second quarter compared with $28 million for the year-ago period. Overall, its second-quarter financial report paints a grim picture. With still no vehicle to sell and little near-term prospect for generating revenue, the company has warned several times this...
Daily Mail

Apple lays off 100 recruiters as it reins in hiring and spending - becoming the latest tech giant to brace for economic slowdown by slashing costs

Apple has laid off many of its contract-based recruiters after warning that it would slow hiring and rein in spending, according to a new report. In the past week, Apple let go about 100 contractors responsible for vetting and hiring new employees, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Monday.
