Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart is cutting 200 corporate jobs as profits fall with inflation
Walmart is cutting more than 200 corporate jobs as inflation puts strain on the company’s bottom line. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the measure on Wednesday. Walmart, the largest employer in the US, said that Americans are tightening their belts on general merchandise to cover necessities like groceries amid spiking inflation, largely affecting profit.A Walmart spokesperson toldThe New York Times in a statement that the retail giant is “updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future”.The company is reportedly investing in other areas including e-commerce and technology,...
Peloton to cut jobs, shut stores and raise prices in company-wide revamp
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) said on Friday it would cut jobs, shut stores and raise prices on its exercise equipment including treadmills and top-end bikes as it undertakes a company-wide revamp to shore up its revenue and improve cash flow.
Read the memo Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy sent to employees announcing job cuts, price hikes, and store closures
Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy told employees Friday the company is cutting 800 more jobs, closing stores, and raising prices. "These changes are essential if Peloton is ever going to become cash flow positive. Cash is oxygen. Oxygen is life," he wrote in the memo to staff. Read his full memo,...
CNBC
Best Buy cuts jobs across the country, after warning of slower sales
Best Buy is cutting jobs across the country after warnings of slower sales and cutting its forecast. The layoffs come even as the U.S. job market remains strong. Other pandemic beneficiaries, including Walmart and Shopify, have also laid off some workers as they adjust to changes in consumer spending. Best...
RELATED PEOPLE
Target Answers Walmart’s Billion-Dollar Cuts With Own Order Shakeup
Fall merchandise won’t be flowing in as originally planned after Target slashed $1.5 billion in upcoming “discretionary” receipts to fix the inventory mess it made earlier this year. This comes after Walmart on Tuesday reported cutting hundreds of billions of dollars in peak-season product to maneuver out of its own sticky stock situation. In a Nutshell: Target’s inventory actions have already driven “meaningful short term impact on our financial results,” CEO Brian Cornell told Wall Street analysts on Wednesday’s conference call. “We strongly believe it was the best path forward.” Clearing inventory over several quarters wouldn’t have been a wise move, he...
These 15 industries still desperately need to fill jobs right now as the labor shortage rages on
Some sectors, like warehousing and storage, have fully rebounded and then some. Others, like travel agencies, remain a long way from recovery.
Workers in these two industries are the only ones coming out ahead right now
At first glance, it looks like many Americans got big pay raises since the Covid-19 pandemic started.
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk is doubling down on his recession forecasts, but sees some relief from inflation on the horizon
Elon Musk has doubled down on his claims that a U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half, but the world’s richest man is starting to see some macroeconomic snags resolve themselves. Musk has an unwavering view on the U.S. economic outlook and...
Housing Starts Plunged, But Home Depot Turned In A Record Quarter: How The Home Improvement Retailer Is Defying Housing Market Trends
New home construction in the U.S. fell last month to the lowest levels not seen since the beginning of 2021, but Home Depot Inc HD shares are surging Tuesday on the back of record numbers. Here's a look at how the home improvement retailer managed to beat expectations amid continued...
Americans are in a 'vibecession' despite booming spending and jobs, and their gloomy outlook could drag the economy into a real downturn
Recent economic data has been encouraging, but Americans still feel bad about the recovery. The 'vibecession' comes from weakening worker power, high inflation, and falling real wages. If it persists, the bad mood could slow spending and drag the economy into an actual slump. The economic recovery from the coronavirus...
What New Data Shows About Why Amazon is Buying iRobot
Joe Jones has become something of a household name in the last ten days because of an idea he had in 1989. Jones is the inventor of the robotic vacuum cleaner Roomba — and the company that funded its development and manufacturers it, iRobot, announced on August 5th that it would be acquired by Amazon for $1.7 billion in an almost all-cash deal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gig Economy Helps Transform Last Mile for Commerce Giants
The gig economy is helping shape the transformation of the last mile, getting goods on demand to consumers’ doorsteps …. with the help of a flexible workforce. To that end, Walmart said during its most recent earnings call that Walmart GoLocal, its white label last-mile delivery offering, has reached a milestone of 1 million deliveries.
Target profit crumbles as inflation-weary consumers shun discretionary spending
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Target Corp (TGT.N) reported a bigger-than-expected 90% fall in quarterly earnings on Wednesday and missed estimates for comparable sales as it struggled to lure inflation-hit shoppers with steep discounts on apparel, electronics and home goods.
Washington Examiner
Inflation Reduction Act promises $7,500 electric vehicle credits after Ford and GM raised prices
Ahead of the Inflation Reduction Act extending the tax credit of up to $7,500 for purchases of new electric and hybrid vehicles, Ford and General Motors announced price increases at similar rates. Last week, Ford announced price hikes between $6,000 and $8,500 for most of its lineup for F-150 Lightning...
Cloud-Based Management Platform WellnessLiving Secures $66M for Expansion
WellnessLiving, which offers a cloud-based business management software and payments for fitness operators, is working with investment adviser McCarthy Capital to boost its growth, a press release said. The partnership will work on international expansion for WellnessLiving, along with more product development and more feature building for franchises or multi-location...
Modern Treasury on Turning Challenges Into Benefits With Real-Time Payments
As a software provider to many businesses, Modern Treasury helps its customers improve business processes, including finding ways to streamline the payments workflow, according to chief growth officer Rachel Pike. The company witnesses the challenges clients face in transitioning to newer payments offerings — but also the benefits they gain. Pike told PYMNTS in a recent interview that most businesses she encounters are excited about the potential of real-time payments, such as those available via The Clearing House’s RTP® network, and any concerns can be easily addressed.
Today in the Connected Economy: Meta Seeks a Slice of Restaurant Sales
Today in the connected economy, Meta hopes to tap into the digital food sale trend with an investment in Singapore’s ordering startup Take App. Also, Uber Eats expands on its non-food delivery offerings by teaming up with Office Depot, and Grocery Outlet works with DoorDash to offer same-day deliveries.
TechCrunch
Faraday Future seeks to raise capital after massive Q2 loss
The company posted an operating loss of $137 million for the second quarter compared with $28 million for the year-ago period. Overall, its second-quarter financial report paints a grim picture. With still no vehicle to sell and little near-term prospect for generating revenue, the company has warned several times this...
Apple lays off 100 recruiters as it reins in hiring and spending - becoming the latest tech giant to brace for economic slowdown by slashing costs
Apple has laid off many of its contract-based recruiters after warning that it would slow hiring and rein in spending, according to a new report. In the past week, Apple let go about 100 contractors responsible for vetting and hiring new employees, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Monday.
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0