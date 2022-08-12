ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Mesa Mayor Giles presents key to the city to actor Kotsur

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OV6EO_0hFA2YtC00

Mesa Mayor John Giles Aug. 11 honored Troy Kotsur, Mesa native and acclaimed actor and the first deaf man to win an Academy Award, with a key to the city.

The event was held at Mesa Arts Center with family, friends and supporters gathered in celebration, according to a release.

“We’re beyond proud of Troy’s accomplishments and so thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate him in his hometown,” Giles said in the release. “Troy’s story is one of perseverance and he sets a remarkable example of dedication and commitment in achieving one of the highest honors of his field.”

Kotsur was awarded an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in March 2022 for his role in the film CODA. He was also recognized with a Screen Actors Guild Award, Critics’ Choice Award, Gotham Award, Independent Spirit Award and BAFTA Award for the same role. Kotsur has been acting and directing for over 20 years, including as a Tusken Raider on Disney+’s The Mandalorian, wherein he created an adapted form of sign language for that series and The Book of Boba Fett.

“It is such a special honor to receive the key to the city of Mesa, the place where I was born and raised, and will always consider home. I’m grateful for the love and support of everyone in the community who have stood by me and supported me through the years,” said Kotsur. “I’m very proud to be able to share this recognition with my family and friends, right here in my hometown.”

Troy’s father, Leonard Kotsur, was Mesa’s police chief; and his brothers, Brian and Kevin, also had careers in public safety, serving as the city of Mesa’s Fire and Medical deputy chief and as chief of pPolice in Avondale, respectively. Troy’s grandfather, Joe True, retired from Mesa Police as the city’s first motor officer.

Troy Kotsur is a graduate of Mesa’s Westwood High School and studied at Gallaudet University. He has collected acting and directing credits that include a role in the Tony-award-winning run of Big River on Broadway, several guest appearances on television and directing the film No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

Builder Clayco Celebrates Groundbreaking in Mesa

Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm, celebrated the groundbreaking of Power Industrial, a four-building, flex-industrial development designed for various end-users and located in Mesa’s Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone at the southeast corner of Pecos and Power Road. “Mesa continues to get...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Crowd of citizens berates Town Council

Gilbert council members returned last week from their month-long summer hiatus to a room full of angry residents who hauled them over the coals for nearly two hours, mostly about commuter rail. Over 150 people filled an auditorium of the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility for the Aug. 9 council...
GILBERT, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avondale, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
KGUN 9

Man accused of killing Mesa resident over a parking dispute

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is accused of fatally running over an east Mesa man with his vehicle over a parking dispute. Mesa police say 61-year-old John Lagana is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Lagana has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

One detained after man was stabbed, killed in Mesa

MESA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has detained one person after a man was stabbed and killed in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Officials say deputies responded to a possible stabbing or shooting call near University Drive and Hawes Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Actor#Mayor#Gallaudet University#Politics Local#Mesa Arts Center#Mandalorian
AZFamily

Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee is co-hosting a water drive. Donations will go to St. Vincent de Paul of Arizona which gives out over 5,700 bottles of water each day. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 103 degrees in the Valley this afternoon. Storm chances are at about 20 percent later tonight in the Valley, and even lower than that for Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening. Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley. 2:25 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Cities bite big into public safety pension debt

East Valley municipalities in the last fiscal year took advantage of unanticipated general fund revenue increases to make big additional payments on their debt to pensions earned by thousands of retired police officers and firefighters. But Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Scottsdale still have a long way to go before...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTAR.com

Phoenix police looking for names in 2017 robbery, vandalism cases

This article originally appeared Jan. 15, 2018. There are a lot of stolen guns and ammunition out there and a big reward for the capture of the thieves. On Sunday morning, Dec. 10, 2017, three suspects broke into Legendary Guns near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. “The firearms range from...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

ASU Students Struggle Under Weight of Soaring Rents in Tempe

As Arizona State University students return for the start of fall classes on Thursday, they arrive in Tempe to what seems like a new inevitability: intractable surges in rent. While Tempe remains cheaper than other suburban enclaves such as Gilbert and Chandler, the city is becoming less affordable for many residents, especially students. Monthly rent for one-bedroom apartments start at $1,527 — well over the average in nearby Phoenix — and the upswing is likely to continue.
TEMPE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Best Fest Q&A: Chef Joey Maggiore of The Sicilian Butcher

Creamy cheese, rich meats and fresh heirloom tomatoes. These are all ingredients restaurateur Joey Maggiore uses in the dishes at his Phoenix restaurant, The Sicilian Butcher. Try them for yourself at Best Fest and learn more about the illustrious Italian chef below. What can attendees expect from you at Best...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Longtime Restaurant Forced to Close By Landlord

A local favorite restaurant has been forced to close.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. It is a difficult business to own a restaurant. From finding quality employees to providing exceptional value for their food, it can feel like a constant uphill battle. And yet, even restaurants that manage to navigate the tricky waters of business management can’t account for everything. For one local restaurant, even after more than a decade of business, it wasn’t ready to be blindsided by its landlord.
CHANDLER, AZ
gilaherald.com

You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall

Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy