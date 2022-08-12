ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Pokemon Unite: Basics Of Boost Emblems

Pokemon Unite had its one-year anniversary a few weeks ago and featured celebratory login rewards, new commemorative skins, discounts, anniversary missions, and bonuses for players returning after a long enough hiatus. Glaceon alongside Buzzwole released, and Tyranitar is approaching soon. The game has not slowed down with new content released each month from its initial release.
Gamespot

EA Is Closing The Servers Of Four Games In November

EA is closing the online servers for a number of older online games, including Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars and its expansion Kane's Wrath, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, and Mercenaries 2: World in Flames. The servers will be shut down on November 9, TrueAchievements reports, giving fans just a few months to revisit the games' online play and earn a handful of online-only achievements.
Gamespot

The Perfect Garden

Gamespot

Samurai Creator

Gamespot

Untitled Crossing Record

Gamespot

Evil West Has Been Delayed To November

Evil West, the supernatural Wild West action game from Shadow Warrior 2 developer Flying Wild Hog, has been delayed by another two months. First announced at the 2020 Game Awards for a 2021 release, the game was first delayed to September 2022, and has now been pushed back again with a new release date of November 22, 2022.
Gamespot

New Lord Of The Rings Game Coming From Private Division And Weta Workshop

Private Division has announced that it will be publishing a game set in J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth universe developed by the Weta Workshop, a company best known for their VFX and prop work in the cinematic adaptations of both the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Middle-earth Enterprises has licensed...
Gamespot

Monster Breakout

Gamespot

Aquaman & The Flash: Voidsong #3 - Book Three: Elegy for Speed and Storm

Their friendship is fractured. The Earth is crumbling under their feet. How can the Flash and Aquaman possibly face the overwhelming threat of the Voidsong’s full power?. It’s a star-bound showdown for the ages—with the entire DC Universe in the balance—as super-gods and aliens collide!
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Dates, Early Access, And Details

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch on October 28, rebooting the title in 2022 and reuniting players with the series' iconic characters from Task Force 141. Here is everything you need to know in order to get hands-on with the game before launch. Modern Warfare 2 MP beta...
Gamespot

Way of the Hunter

Gamespot

Endometric Void

Gamespot

Fortnite Dragon Ball Super Crossover: All Skins, Weapons, Quests, And More

The Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover is officially here following weeks of rumors, leaks, and teases, and it's one of the most expansive collaborations in the battle royale's history. Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma skins have been added to the game, with all but Beerus sporting alternate styles. Elsewhere in the game, new Dragon Ball weapons, Creative mode maps, and a limited-time free battle pass-like rewards track bring players a ton more to see and do in Fortnite all inspired by Dragon Ball Super. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Dragon Ball event.
Gamespot

JohnyGoesDowtow

