Pokemon Unite: Basics Of Boost Emblems
Pokemon Unite had its one-year anniversary a few weeks ago and featured celebratory login rewards, new commemorative skins, discounts, anniversary missions, and bonuses for players returning after a long enough hiatus. Glaceon alongside Buzzwole released, and Tyranitar is approaching soon. The game has not slowed down with new content released each month from its initial release.
EA Is Closing The Servers Of Four Games In November
EA is closing the online servers for a number of older online games, including Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars and its expansion Kane's Wrath, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, and Mercenaries 2: World in Flames. The servers will be shut down on November 9, TrueAchievements reports, giving fans just a few months to revisit the games' online play and earn a handful of online-only achievements.
Diablo 2 player completes pacifist Hell run previously only theorized to be possible
The feat took 50 hours.
Wave Race 64 Joins Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Catalog This Week
The next N64 title to be added to the Nintendo Switch Online free game catalog has been revealed. Wave Race 64, which was originally released all the way back in 1996, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription offering from this Friday, August 19. Below is...
Evil West Has Been Delayed To November
Evil West, the supernatural Wild West action game from Shadow Warrior 2 developer Flying Wild Hog, has been delayed by another two months. First announced at the 2020 Game Awards for a 2021 release, the game was first delayed to September 2022, and has now been pushed back again with a new release date of November 22, 2022.
New Lord Of The Rings Game Coming From Private Division And Weta Workshop
Private Division has announced that it will be publishing a game set in J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth universe developed by the Weta Workshop, a company best known for their VFX and prop work in the cinematic adaptations of both the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Middle-earth Enterprises has licensed...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Dates, Early Access, And Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch on October 28, rebooting the title in 2022 and reuniting players with the series' iconic characters from Task Force 141. Here is everything you need to know in order to get hands-on with the game before launch. Modern Warfare 2 MP beta...
Fortnite Dragon Ball Super Crossover: All Skins, Weapons, Quests, And More
The Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover is officially here following weeks of rumors, leaks, and teases, and it's one of the most expansive collaborations in the battle royale's history. Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma skins have been added to the game, with all but Beerus sporting alternate styles. Elsewhere in the game, new Dragon Ball weapons, Creative mode maps, and a limited-time free battle pass-like rewards track bring players a ton more to see and do in Fortnite all inspired by Dragon Ball Super. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Dragon Ball event.
