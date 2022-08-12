Video shows bear take on bird feeder in Alabama — and people can’t get enough of it

Related
She was walking across a parking lot in Florida. Then came the armored truck, cops say
Armored car. vs. a pedestrian. It was a scary scene in New Port Richey, Florida, last week.
Woman falls off bow of boat and gets sucked under it into propeller, Florida cops say
A tourist was seriously hurt near Destin, Florida, when she got sucked under a moving pontoon boat — straight into its spinning propellers, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Monday, July 25, west of Crab Island in the intracoastal waterway, the sheriff’s office said in...
A Florida Keys man jumped in the water to retrieve a pool noodle. He soon needed help
He was found nearly one mile from his boat.
Kentucky Deer Hunter Surprised To Find He Shot A Two-Headed Buck
As the old saying goes, two heads are better than one, but I’m not entirely sure if it still holds true when one of the heads has been dead for weeks. According to a post on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Facebook page, a Kentucky hunter got more than he bargained for when he took down what he thought was a monster buck.
Angry Moose Charges After Grizzly Who Ate One Of Her Calves At Glacier National Park
Grizzly bears require a lot of food to survive, eating up to 30 pounds per day. The sad truth to this is that they need to use the least amount of energy they can getting it and that often results in them targeting the youngest and weakest of all other wildlife, and in some cases even their own kind.
Shocked Onlooker Records A Bald Eagle Flying Away With A Family’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota
These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s not a dog).
Black Bear Rings Woman's Doorbell in Hilarious Video: 'Trick or Treat'
"When I saw the bear in the video, I was so shocked, I almost spit my coffee," Wendy Watson told Newsweek.
Indiana woman's dog pulls strange creature from pool: A 7-inch hairless, bloated groundhog
An Indiana resident reached out on social media for help after finding the body of what appeared to be a cross between a pig and squirrel.
Enormous Alligator Terrorizes North Carolina Family: 'Like Lake Placid'
Carol Woollery and her daughter pulled out of their driveway and were met with an alligator turning to face them with its mouth open.
ohmymag.co.uk
Shark bites the face of 13-year-old boy who barely managed to survive
In order to maintain the family tradition, 13-year-old Fischer Hricko, an American teenager, recently went on holiday to Florida with his mother and father for the lobster season. But on Wednesday 29 July, while the family was out on the water in the heart of the Florida Keys to catch...
Hiker Stumbles Upon Strange, ‘Abandoned’ Campsite, Looks Like the Start of a Horror Movie
A hiker in Montana recently stumbled upon a scene that looks like something out of a horror film. In a now-viral Tiktok, Ron Ulrich was hiking in grizzly country in Montana, filming himself talking about his new job, when he paused suddenly. He showed viewers what he’d just come across, and the sight is somewhat jarring. A totally abandoned campsite about 2.5 miles from the trailhead, according to Ulrich’s captions.
If You See Cowboy Boots On a Fence Post in Colorado it Means This
If you've ever driven through the rural areas of Colorado, you may have come across ranches or farms that have a pair of cowboy boots resting upside down on top of a fence post. Sometimes, it's both boots, and other times, just one. Residents who place cowboy boots on fence...
Fishermen Rescue Bald Eagle From The Clutches Of An Octopus Near Vancouver Island
It’s no secret that bald eagles are some of the most fierce birds to roam the skies. Hell, why else would they be the national bird of the United States, a unifying symbol of strength, freedom and courage. These majestic creatures perfectly exemplify the 50 stars and 13 bars,...
In Alabama, rare 400-pound spotted eagle ray jumps into boat, gives birth
When an Alabama family set out to wrangle a big fish for the 2022 Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, the last thing they expected was to see a rare spotted eagle ray come flopping into their boat. April Jones, along with her son, husband and father-in-law, were fishing off the...
Grizzly Bear Lunges At Group Of Fishermen Who Didn’t Hesitate To Stand There & Film It
This would get the old heart pumping a little harder than normal. I mean, they also could have moved to a better spot and practice better bear aware safety by trying to scare the thing off. But, that’s besides the point…. This would make just about anyone nearly shit...
dailyphew.com
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Florida beach emptied as sharks circle children day of suspected attack
Florida beachgoers were forced to flee Saturday when sharks began circling the shallow waters off Jacksonville, according to a report. Viral footage of the incident at Neptune Beach was posted to social media, with many calling it a scene out of the 1975 classic Jaws. The sharks can be seen...
Man Gets Taken Out Restocking A Lake With Fish
The other stocking methods I’ve seen aren’t this redneck and I think that’s what I love about this one so much. You don’t need a special airplane or a cool trout waterslide, it’s just some boys and box of fish trying to make a lake have something worth catching.
Big Bull Elk Takes Off After Heart Shot, Gets Wedged Between 2 Trees At Full Speed
I’ve always been in awe of how instinctive animals can be, running full speed through a forest and being able to weave their way through trees, brush, etc. Of course, sometimes when they’re running upwards of 30 mph, it can go wrong. And then when they take a bullet or an arrow, it’s just pure instinct to flee, although, they don’t have much time to run.
Black Bear Chases Montana Mountain Biker Down The Side Of A Mountain In Wild Video
You may have seen a post earlier this week with footage of a curious black bear casually following a jogger in Teton National Park. The man’s poise and ability to remain calm and move slow likely prevented the bear’s predatory instincts from being sparked. Had he panicked and ran away, it could have very well caused the bear to chase him down.
Miami Herald
