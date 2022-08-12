ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Video shows bear take on bird feeder in Alabama — and people can’t get enough of it

By Simone Jasper
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Kentucky Deer Hunter Surprised To Find He Shot A Two-Headed Buck

As the old saying goes, two heads are better than one, but I’m not entirely sure if it still holds true when one of the heads has been dead for weeks. According to a post on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Facebook page, a Kentucky hunter got more than he bargained for when he took down what he thought was a monster buck.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
City
Saraland, AL
Whiskey Riff

Shocked Onlooker Records A Bald Eagle Flying Away With A Family’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s not a dog).
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Feeders#Bears#Wkrg#Al Com
ohmymag.co.uk

Shark bites the face of 13-year-old boy who barely managed to survive

In order to maintain the family tradition, 13-year-old Fischer Hricko, an American teenager, recently went on holiday to Florida with his mother and father for the lobster season. But on Wednesday 29 July, while the family was out on the water in the heart of the Florida Keys to catch...
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Hiker Stumbles Upon Strange, ‘Abandoned’ Campsite, Looks Like the Start of a Horror Movie

A hiker in Montana recently stumbled upon a scene that looks like something out of a horror film. In a now-viral Tiktok, Ron Ulrich was hiking in grizzly country in Montana, filming himself talking about his new job, when he paused suddenly. He showed viewers what he’d just come across, and the sight is somewhat jarring. A totally abandoned campsite about 2.5 miles from the trailhead, according to Ulrich’s captions.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
Whiskey Riff

Man Gets Taken Out Restocking A Lake With Fish

The other stocking methods I’ve seen aren’t this redneck and I think that’s what I love about this one so much. You don’t need a special airplane or a cool trout waterslide, it’s just some boys and box of fish trying to make a lake have something worth catching.
HOBBIES
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy