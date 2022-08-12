ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

VIDEO GAMES
GARDENING
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Destiny 2: Season Of The Haunted Comes To An End With A Final Story Beat

The end of Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted is fast approaching. However, fans looking for a bit more story before they say goodbye are in luck. Players logging into Destiny 2 for the last week of Season of the Haunted will receive a message that says High Alert: Anomaly Detected - H.E.L.M. This message will show up in the Milestones tab on the Destination page as well, marking the final story beat for Season of the Haunted. The ship's proximity to the Nightmare-ridden Leviathan and the Crown of Sorrow has brought strange things onto the H.E.L.M., such as the growth of Egregore. Now, concluding the story of Season of the Haunted, Calus has one last message for the Guardian.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

EA Is Closing The Servers Of Four Games In November

EA is closing the online servers for a number of older online games, including Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars and its expansion Kane's Wrath, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, and Mercenaries 2: World in Flames. The servers will be shut down on November 9, TrueAchievements reports, giving fans just a few months to revisit the games' online play and earn a handful of online-only achievements.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Season 18 Release Date, Exotics, And Everything We Know

Destiny 2's next seasonal update looks set to be a big one, as it not only starts a new and ominous chapter for Bungie's sci-fi sandbox, but also adds a sweeping number of technical overhauls. For Season 18, Bungie has kept a tight lid on what fans can expect over the next several months, a tactic that usually involves something major going down in the world of Destiny 2.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon Unite: Basics Of Boost Emblems

Pokemon Unite had its one-year anniversary a few weeks ago and featured celebratory login rewards, new commemorative skins, discounts, anniversary missions, and bonuses for players returning after a long enough hiatus. Glaceon alongside Buzzwole released, and Tyranitar is approaching soon. The game has not slowed down with new content released each month from its initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Marvel's Spider-Man PC Mod Lets You Play As Stan Lee

After just a few days, modders have been busy adding new skins and tweaks to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC. Right now you can download mods for the game that add a number of new costumes to Spider-Man's wardrobe, or you can modify the game so that you can play as Marvel's greatest hero, Stan "The Man" Lee.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Call Of Duty Skin Looks An Awful Lot Like Art From Dr Disrespect's Deadrop

Activision has released the new "Doomsayer" operator skin in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard with the Tracer Pack Malware Ultra Skin bundle, but players are already pointing out major similarities with artwork from Dr Disrespect's upcoming Deadrop game. Deadrop is a "vertical extraction shooter" currently in development from Dr...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

