Monster Breakout
The Perfect Garden
Irresistible Mistakes
Untitled Crossing Record
Frail Hearts: Versicorae Domlion
Tank Top Tactics
Destiny 2: Season Of The Haunted Comes To An End With A Final Story Beat
The end of Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted is fast approaching. However, fans looking for a bit more story before they say goodbye are in luck. Players logging into Destiny 2 for the last week of Season of the Haunted will receive a message that says High Alert: Anomaly Detected - H.E.L.M. This message will show up in the Milestones tab on the Destination page as well, marking the final story beat for Season of the Haunted. The ship's proximity to the Nightmare-ridden Leviathan and the Crown of Sorrow has brought strange things onto the H.E.L.M., such as the growth of Egregore. Now, concluding the story of Season of the Haunted, Calus has one last message for the Guardian.
EA Is Closing The Servers Of Four Games In November
EA is closing the online servers for a number of older online games, including Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars and its expansion Kane's Wrath, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, and Mercenaries 2: World in Flames. The servers will be shut down on November 9, TrueAchievements reports, giving fans just a few months to revisit the games' online play and earn a handful of online-only achievements.
Destiny 2 Season 18 Release Date, Exotics, And Everything We Know
Destiny 2's next seasonal update looks set to be a big one, as it not only starts a new and ominous chapter for Bungie's sci-fi sandbox, but also adds a sweeping number of technical overhauls. For Season 18, Bungie has kept a tight lid on what fans can expect over the next several months, a tactic that usually involves something major going down in the world of Destiny 2.
Pokemon Unite: Basics Of Boost Emblems
Pokemon Unite had its one-year anniversary a few weeks ago and featured celebratory login rewards, new commemorative skins, discounts, anniversary missions, and bonuses for players returning after a long enough hiatus. Glaceon alongside Buzzwole released, and Tyranitar is approaching soon. The game has not slowed down with new content released each month from its initial release.
Marvel's Spider-Man PC Mod Lets You Play As Stan Lee
After just a few days, modders have been busy adding new skins and tweaks to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC. Right now you can download mods for the game that add a number of new costumes to Spider-Man's wardrobe, or you can modify the game so that you can play as Marvel's greatest hero, Stan "The Man" Lee.
New Call Of Duty Skin Looks An Awful Lot Like Art From Dr Disrespect's Deadrop
Activision has released the new "Doomsayer" operator skin in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard with the Tracer Pack Malware Ultra Skin bundle, but players are already pointing out major similarities with artwork from Dr Disrespect's upcoming Deadrop game. Deadrop is a "vertical extraction shooter" currently in development from Dr...
DC Comics's Black Adam And Stripe From Gremlins Will Join MultiVersus During Season 1
MultiVersus Season One begins today, with a brand-new battle pass and two confirmed new characters in Rick and Morty. However, Warner Bros. and Player First Games are celebrating the start of the new season with two more new characters coming in the first season: Black Adam and Stripe. Black Adam...
X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic #48
Sauron and Nature Girl turn on each other! and the young mutant Curse may be to blame...
JohnyGoesDowtow
Bros, I'm looking for a webcomic this time. It's the best webcomic ever published on the internet, vertical long scroll and just one chapter. This is how the story goes: Our warrior dude is in love wi...
Ano Yoru Kara Kimi ni Koishi Teta
