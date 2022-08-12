BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown signed the reapportionment local law Monday, meaning Buffalo is getting new legal boundaries for the city's nine council districts. The plan is substantially similar to the previous released maps, which is what has some activists upset. They say the current maps are gerrymandered and reduce the voting power of minority populations. Those activists have said that if the plan went into effect, they intended to pursue legal action.

