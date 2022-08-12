Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund application opens for those eligible in public
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The city of Buffalo is taking the necessary steps to heal following the mass shooting at a Tops on May 14. The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund was created to help those affected by the tragedy. "This is not something that we expected, but we...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown signs reapportionment local law
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown signed the reapportionment local law Monday, meaning Buffalo is getting new legal boundaries for the city's nine council districts. The plan is substantially similar to the previous released maps, which is what has some activists upset. They say the current maps are gerrymandered and reduce the voting power of minority populations. Those activists have said that if the plan went into effect, they intended to pursue legal action.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Chautauqua County district attorney, public defender discuss case of man accused in Rushdie attack
Activity at Chautauqua Institution is back to normal this week, following an incident at the amphitheater Friday that was anything but. The Chautauqua County's District Attorney's Office is working on its case against Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey, who is accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie on stage. "He...
