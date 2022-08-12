Read full article on original website
Destiny 2: Season Of The Haunted Comes To An End With A Final Story Beat
The end of Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted is fast approaching. However, fans looking for a bit more story before they say goodbye are in luck. Players logging into Destiny 2 for the last week of Season of the Haunted will receive a message that says High Alert: Anomaly Detected - H.E.L.M. This message will show up in the Milestones tab on the Destination page as well, marking the final story beat for Season of the Haunted. The ship's proximity to the Nightmare-ridden Leviathan and the Crown of Sorrow has brought strange things onto the H.E.L.M., such as the growth of Egregore. Now, concluding the story of Season of the Haunted, Calus has one last message for the Guardian.
Marvel's Spider-Man PC Mod Lets You Play As Stan Lee
After just a few days, modders have been busy adding new skins and tweaks to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC. Right now you can download mods for the game that add a number of new costumes to Spider-Man's wardrobe, or you can modify the game so that you can play as Marvel's greatest hero, Stan "The Man" Lee.
Evil West Has Been Delayed To November
Evil West, the supernatural Wild West action game from Shadow Warrior 2 developer Flying Wild Hog, has been delayed by another two months. First announced at the 2020 Game Awards for a 2021 release, the game was first delayed to September 2022, and has now been pushed back again with a new release date of November 22, 2022.
New Lord Of The Rings Game Coming From Private Division And Weta Workshop
Private Division has announced that it will be publishing a game set in J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth universe developed by the Weta Workshop, a company best known for their VFX and prop work in the cinematic adaptations of both the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Middle-earth Enterprises has licensed...
Hasbro Has A Big-Budget G.I. Joe Snake Eyes Game In The Works
After making its name in toys and board games, Hasbro is the latest big company trying to break into the video game industry. With six video game studios now under its belt, the company is making games based on its impressive stable of franchises, which reportedly includes a "big-budget" game centered around the G.I. Joe character Snake Eyes.
Fortnite Dragon Ball Super Crossover: All Skins, Weapons, Quests, And More
The Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover is officially here following weeks of rumors, leaks, and teases, and it's one of the most expansive collaborations in the battle royale's history. Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma skins have been added to the game, with all but Beerus sporting alternate styles. Elsewhere in the game, new Dragon Ball weapons, Creative mode maps, and a limited-time free battle pass-like rewards track bring players a ton more to see and do in Fortnite all inspired by Dragon Ball Super. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Dragon Ball event.
Lego Bricktales Trailer Reveals Gameplay Mechanics And Release Window
Thunderful has released a new trailer for its upcoming game Lego Bricktales. In Lego Bricktales, players will travel across five lego-themed biomes, building devices in order to solve puzzles. Players will have the opportunity to craft things such as building cranes, gyrocopters, music boxes, and more. The biomes in Lego...
Wednesday Trailer Takes The Addams Family Back To School For Upcoming Netflix Series
The Addams Family will soon return to television with Netflix's new eight-episode series Wednesday. The new series will focus on the titular Addams family member, along with the trials and tribulations of high school as well as learning how to step out of her mother's intimidating shadow and become her own woman. We got our first look at the family earlier this week with costumes designed by frequent Tim Burton collaborator, Colleen Atwood.
Nightwing #95 - The Battle for Blüdhaven’s Heart Part 4
Heartless has an extra-giant jar that has Blockbuster's name on it, but as a man of refined taste, Heartless doesn't just collect any type of heart...he waits for someone to experience a specific emotion in particular before taking it all away from them and adding it into his collection. Does...
EA Is Closing The Servers Of Four Games In November
EA is closing the online servers for a number of older online games, including Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars and its expansion Kane's Wrath, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, and Mercenaries 2: World in Flames. The servers will be shut down on November 9, TrueAchievements reports, giving fans just a few months to revisit the games' online play and earn a handful of online-only achievements.
Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer Features A Fight For The Soul Of The Valley
Get ready for more all-out karate mayhem as Netflix's Cobra Kai returns on September 9 and has Daniel Larusso and company ready to fight for their lives and the soul of the valley. The Emmy-winning series will reintroduce more characters from the Karate Kid franchise as seen in the first photos from the new season, like Mike Barnes (played by Sean Kanan).
DC Comics's Black Adam And Stripe From Gremlins Will Join MultiVersus During Season 1
MultiVersus Season One begins today, with a brand-new battle pass and two confirmed new characters in Rick and Morty. However, Warner Bros. and Player First Games are celebrating the start of the new season with two more new characters coming in the first season: Black Adam and Stripe. Black Adam...
Savage Avengers #4 - And the Dead Shall Speak
Tasked with pursuing Conan the Barbarian, the cybernetic hunter known as Deathlok must now come to terms with his past. [[Where am I?]]. And with Conan in the hands of Thulsa Doom, the Savage Avengers must turn to the unlikeliest of sources for aid. [[101100... Is that my face?]]. How...
