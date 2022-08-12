Read full article on original website
How to get sports card graded: 4 massively important details to consider
Even with the recent dip in prices, sports cards are still considered valuable these days. Thanks to a boom in demand and popularity a few years ago, the hobby itself has ascended to new heights and is enjoying a high profile in today’s society as well. Part of the reason for this success is grading and how it influences the value of these pieces of memorabilia. But instead of diving head first into this part of the hobby, it’s better to know first the details to consider first before sending your sports cards to be graded.
‘EA Sports College Football’ to feature 2 beloved game modes that will make fans happy
After nearly a decade-long hiatus, the “NCAA Football” video game series is finally making a comeback. Rebranded as “EA Sports College Football,” the video game is set to be released in July 2023. The incredibly popular gaming franchise will feature two beloved game modes that will make fans very, very happy.
Gaius (Zeus) arrives in Dislyte
Gaius (Zeus) is making his debut in Dislyte to thunderous applause, shocking the system in place of the Espers. From August 23 to September 9, 2022, players will be able to draw upon the powers of the avatar of lightning and thunder in Dislyte as Gaius (Zeus) arrives in the game through the Static Shock banner. The character is the latest five-star Esper to arrive in Dislyte, and the only playable character with God King Mode. This mighty DPS draws power from the ancient Greek God Zeus, and you’ll be remiss not to take him seriously.
