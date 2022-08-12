ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
MICHIGAN STATE
jtv.tv

Events of Monday, August 15, 2022

On Two Wheels Monday Evening MTB Ride with Pat. 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. This is an On Two Wheels sanctioned MTB ride hosted by Pat. The meeting location will be the Museum Parking lot at Ella Sharp Park. Helmets are REQUIRED for all riders. All skill riders are welcome.
JACKSON, MI
whmi.com

Former Crest Motel To Be Rehabbed & Provide Transitional Housing

A local non-profit has purchased an old motel that it plans to rehab to provide transitional housing in Livingston County. Community Catalysts Development Company is a Livingston County-based non-profit that provides attainable housing for seniors, veterans, the homeless, and other lower-income people. It has purchased the former Crest Motel and plans to rehab it into an extended-stay facility with weekly and monthly rental options.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Saturday, August 13 – Sunday, August 14, 2022

The Locker Room presented by County National Bank. This week on The Right Approach Andy’s guest is Wesley Whitman from Grand River Brewery. Highlights from the R.W. Mercer Jackson Junior Golf Tour. Summer Events Series presented by Summit Heights Dental Care: The 2022 Jackson County Miss RoseQueen USA and...
JACKSON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for multiple counties effected by the water main break that was discovered on Saturday. On Aug. 13, nearly one million residents in south east Michigan were impacted after a boil water notice was put into effect from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).
MICHIGAN STATE
WKHM

Vista Grande Villa to host 50th Anniversary Celebration

(Jackson, MI) – The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce announces the ribbon-cutting ceremony and 50th Anniversary Block Party for Vista Grande Villa. This will be hosted on Saturday, August 20th starting at 11 am, located at 2251 Springport Rd., Jackson. The ribbon will be cut at 11:30 am. “We...
WLNS

Festival celebrates pride in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thousands gathered in the streets of Old Town, to celebrate love, inclusion and diversity Saturday. June is National Pride Month, but at this festival, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced that August 13th is a special day for pride as well. “Today I declare pride day in Lansing,” Schor said. The event […]
LANSING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business has resigned amidst allegations of misconduct. According to school officials, Dr. Sanjay Gupta submitted a letter of resignation to Michigan State University (MSU) on Friday. It was accepted, ending his seven-year run as the Dean of that institution.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Delta Township Pub and Brewery celebrates their 10th anniversary

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A local pub in the Lansing area celebrated their 10 year anniversary on Sunday. EagleMonk Pub and Brewery in Delta Township are known for making their own beer, wine, and hard cider. Although according to co-owners Dan and Sonia Buonodono, brewing is not the only thing that makes this place special. They said their ultimate goal was to become a neighborhood pub.
LANSING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan man sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding MSU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lansing pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding Michigan State University of $1.2 million for compounded drug prescriptions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daniel Brown, of Dimondale, Michigan, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert J....
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing man sentenced to one year in prison for health care conspiracy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A local pharmaceutical sales representative was sentenced to a year in prison. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Monday that Dimondale resident Daniel Brown was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison by U.S District Judge Robert J. Jonker on a health care conspiracy charge. The judge also sentenced Brown to three years of a supervised release after his prison sentence with a restitution totaling $1,267,418.00.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Kalamazoo Street in Lansing Township closing longer than expected

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A road will be closed longer than expected in Lansing Township. Kalamazoo Street between Southbound Homer Street and Howard Street, a portion of road going underneath the U.S.-127 bridge, closed on July 25 for construction and was anticipated to be open by the week of Aug. 8. However, the Ingham County Road Department just announced it will remain closed until the end of the week.
LANSING, MI
wnmufm.org

Appeal filed in effort to subpoena Whitmer

LANSING, MI (MPRN)— A challenge filed with the Michigan Court of Appeals seeks to overturn a decision that Governor Gretchen Whitmer cannot be forced to testify in an abortion rights case. A group of prosecutors said she should have to testify and answer questions about her argument that Michigan’s...
LANSING, MI

