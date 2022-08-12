Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
OSHA investigating death of worker at paper mill in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a worker at a paper mill in Kaukauna. It happened Tuesday evening during operating hours at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill. Ahlstrom-Munksjo released this statement:. “The family of our team member has been notified and...
WBAY Green Bay
Driver escapes into cornfield after chase in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver got away after leading deputies on a chase in Fond du Lac County early Wednesday. At at about 2:28 a.m., a Fond du Lac County deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Rd in the Township of Waupun.
wearegreenbay.com
65-year-old identified as Packerland Drive homicide victim
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have provided an update on the homicide that happened on Packerland Drive in early August. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the victim of the homicide on August 2 has been identified as 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. Ernst was reportedly a resident of an apartment where the incident happened.
WBAY Green Bay
Wauwatosa Police release videos, calls from fatal attack on Oshkosh woman
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released video of a fatal attack on an Oshkosh woman in Wauwatosa. Sunita Balogun, 47, was attacked and run over by her own vehicle. It happened last October near a hotel in Wauwatosa. WBAY partner station WISN placed an open records request with Wauwatosa...
Grafton man killed in I-43 crash involving semi
A man was killed early Wednesday morning when he rear-ended a semi-truck on I-43 near WIS 60, causing a four-hour closure, authorities say.
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation determines Two Rivers HS student’s death was ‘accident’
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Police Department has concluded its investigation into the death of the student who was found unresponsive in a local high school’s pool earlier this year. On February 8, 2022, officers responded to an incident at Two Rivers High School. Upon...
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Manitowoc Woman Following A Disturbance At a Kwik Trip Store
Bail is set at $200 cash for a 40-year-old Manitowoc woman after causing a commotion at a northside Manitowoc Kwik Trip store. Diane D. Clifton is charged with Disorderly Conduct and Felony Bail Jumping. Police were dispatched to the convenience store on North 8th Street Monday afternoon for a call of a woman (Clifton) screaming at a clerk, who told officers that Clifton had come inside, despite not making a purchase, to swipe her card asking why it wasn’t working.
whbl.com
Sheboygan Falls Man Airlifted To Froedert After Late-Night Rollover Crash
Cedar Grove, Wis. (WHBL) – A 21 year old Sheboygan Falls man is in Froedert Hospital after a single vehicle rollover crash at Highway 32 and Smies Road Near Cedar Grove late Monday night. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says the Joint Dispatch Center received the 911 call around...
whby.com
Smoke forces evacuation of Menasha building
MENASHA, Wis. — A Menasha building is evacuated because of smoke. Crews responded to Opportunity Way late Tuesday morning after smoke was coming from the vents. Firefighters were able to locate the cause of the smoke. No injuries were reported.
WBAY Green Bay
Community meeting held in response to Appleton officer-involved shooting
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A community meeting was held Monday evening following an officer-involved shooting in Appleton. District 12 Alderman Nate Wolff organized the event to discuss mental health issues and resources available to the community at St. John’s Church, 1130 W. Marquette St. “It’s very important. Mental health...
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Police Investigating the Discovery of a Deceased Individual
The Oshkosh Police Department is looking into what happened to an individual that was found dead over the weekend. The Department found the body of the yet unidentified individual in the 100 block of High Avenue at around 10:45 Saturday morning (August 13th) after receiving a tip. While very few...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not a random act’: Appleton teenager among those shot at Six Flags
GURNEE, Ill. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old woman from Appleton was one of three that were injured following a believed targeted shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee. According to the Gurnee Police Department, on August 14 around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to reported shots fired at the Six Flags theme park. The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene.
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County police departments warn of new phone scams
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Police departments in Winnebago County are reporting an increase in scam calls directed at older people. Victims are being asked to give bail money for family members, who they were told were arrested. "In recent months, we have had in-person scams where it started as a phone...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman arrested for stealing gas across Brown County, dates back to 2021
(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing gas from different Brown County stations for over a year. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ashley Goulder was arrested for multiple counts of theft after she took gas without paying. Cameras caught Goulder using two different vehicles.
wtaq.com
Suspect in Green Bay Murder Sentenced on Drug Crimes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The suspect in a west-side murder was sentenced Monday to one year in prison for drug crimes pre-dating the April 30 homicide. Jacob Ventura, 35, was convicted of seven charges, including cocaine possession, dating back to 2020. Meanwhile, Ventura does not yet have an...
WBAY Green Bay
Shots fired incident in Fond du Lac
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old male from Fond du Lac is charged with recklessly endangering safety following a report of gunfire near an apartment complex. Policer were dispatched around 10:13 A.M. Saturday to the area of Forest Mall apartments located at 379 N. Peters Ave. Upon arrival, officers...
seehafernews.com
One Dead Following Officer Involved Shooting in Appleton
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The incident occurred at 7:20 p.m. last week Friday (August 12th) in the 1500 block of North Birchwood Avenue. Officers had reportedly been called to a domestic disturbance and confronted a man who was armed with a handgun. The officers...
seehafernews.com
Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies
A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
Fox11online.com
Memorial fund for family that lost baby when semi crashed into house, moves
(WLUK) -- A memorial fund established to support the family of an infant who was killed after a semi crashed through their home, has moved. Eight-month-old Martin Stechner III died July 25 when a semi driver on Interstate 41 fainted as a result of a medical condition and crashed into the town of Vinland home, splitting it into two.
