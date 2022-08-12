Genesect is coming back to a Pokemon Go Gym near you for a limited-time appearance in five-star raid battles. This Mythical Pokemon returns with a new version of its signature move, Techno Blast, along with Pokemon Go’s Bug Out event. We haven’t seen Genesect in raids in Pokemon Go in close to a year, so new players and those who might be coming back from a break are surely itching to add this powerful Bug and Steel-type Pokemon to their collections, and veterans can benefit from its newest Drive. Here's everything you need to know about the Genesect Raids in Pokemon Go.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO