Gamespot

Lego Bricktales Trailer Reveals Gameplay Mechanics And Release Window

Thunderful has released a new trailer for its upcoming game Lego Bricktales. In Lego Bricktales, players will travel across five lego-themed biomes, building devices in order to solve puzzles. Players will have the opportunity to craft things such as building cranes, gyrocopters, music boxes, and more. The biomes in Lego...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Lord Of The Rings Game Coming From Private Division And Weta Workshop

Private Division has announced that it will be publishing a game set in J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth universe developed by the Weta Workshop, a company best known for their VFX and prop work in the cinematic adaptations of both the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Middle-earth Enterprises has licensed...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nintendo Was Making A Universal Controller That Also Worked On PlayStation And Xbox

Nintendo was working on a universal controller that would work across Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms, former executive Reggie Fils-Aime has revealed. He told Inverse that Nintendo was making this controller in 2019 after Xbox came out with its own Xbox Adaptive Controller. Fils-Aime said Nintendo thought of the Xbox Adaptive Controller as a "jumping-off point to create something that would be platform-agnostic and adaptable by any consumer."
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

EA Is Closing The Servers Of Four Games In November

EA is closing the online servers for a number of older online games, including Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars and its expansion Kane's Wrath, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, and Mercenaries 2: World in Flames. The servers will be shut down on November 9, TrueAchievements reports, giving fans just a few months to revisit the games' online play and earn a handful of online-only achievements.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Tank Top Tactics

Gamespot

Aquaman & The Flash: Voidsong #3 - Book Three: Elegy for Speed and Storm

Their friendship is fractured. The Earth is crumbling under their feet. How can the Flash and Aquaman possibly face the overwhelming threat of the Voidsong’s full power?. It’s a star-bound showdown for the ages—with the entire DC Universe in the balance—as super-gods and aliens collide!
COMICS
Gamespot

The Xbox Store Is Hosting Multiple Big Sales Right Now

Several new sales are now live on the Xbox Store, making it easy to save on hit titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6. A bunch of older games are discounted too, including Rayman Origins, Rainbow Six Siege, and The Elder Scrolls Online. If you’ve missed out...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Harley Quinn #20 - Task Force XX Chapter 3

I went to the moon to eat cheese and fight aliens…and I’m all outta cheese. Actually, there wasn’t any cheese. I think that’s a myth…but aliens, hooo boy, do we have aliens! Horace Reginald Giger would be proud! What? No…I’m positive that’s what "H.R." stands for. Anyway, this alien-monster-thing might not get a chance to devour Task Force XX, because we’re probably gonna kill each other first. What’d you expect, sendin’ a buncha angry villains to space without any cheese?
Gamespot

Bros, I'm looking for a webcomic this time. It's the best webcomic ever published on the internet, vertical long scroll and just one chapter. This is how the story goes: Our warrior dude is in love wi...
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Way of the Hunter

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Hasbro Has A Big-Budget G.I. Joe Snake Eyes Game In The Works

After making its name in toys and board games, Hasbro is the latest big company trying to break into the video game industry. With six video game studios now under its belt, the company is making games based on its impressive stable of franchises, which reportedly includes a "big-budget" game centered around the G.I. Joe character Snake Eyes.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon Go Genesect Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips

Genesect is coming back to a Pokemon Go Gym near you for a limited-time appearance in five-star raid battles. This Mythical Pokemon returns with a new version of its signature move, Techno Blast, along with Pokemon Go’s Bug Out event. We haven’t seen Genesect in raids in Pokemon Go in close to a year, so new players and those who might be coming back from a break are surely itching to add this powerful Bug and Steel-type Pokemon to their collections, and veterans can benefit from its newest Drive. Here's everything you need to know about the Genesect Raids in Pokemon Go.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Dragon Ball Super Crossover: All Skins, Weapons, Quests, And More

The Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover is officially here following weeks of rumors, leaks, and teases, and it's one of the most expansive collaborations in the battle royale's history. Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma skins have been added to the game, with all but Beerus sporting alternate styles. Elsewhere in the game, new Dragon Ball weapons, Creative mode maps, and a limited-time free battle pass-like rewards track bring players a ton more to see and do in Fortnite all inspired by Dragon Ball Super. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Dragon Ball event.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Zumba Garden

LIFESTYLE
Gamespot

She-Hulk Writer Talks Budget Constraints And Post-Production Story Changes

Ahead of its impending premiere on Disney+, She Hulk head writer Jessica Gao has revealed more about what parts of the show have changed in post, and what elements have remained since its conception. In an interview with Variety, Gao talks budget constraints, expensive CGI, and how to pace the introduction of a new hero.
TV SERIES

