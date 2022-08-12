Read full article on original website
Lego Bricktales Trailer Reveals Gameplay Mechanics And Release Window
Thunderful has released a new trailer for its upcoming game Lego Bricktales. In Lego Bricktales, players will travel across five lego-themed biomes, building devices in order to solve puzzles. Players will have the opportunity to craft things such as building cranes, gyrocopters, music boxes, and more. The biomes in Lego...
New Lord Of The Rings Game Coming From Private Division And Weta Workshop
Private Division has announced that it will be publishing a game set in J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth universe developed by the Weta Workshop, a company best known for their VFX and prop work in the cinematic adaptations of both the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Middle-earth Enterprises has licensed...
Nintendo Was Making A Universal Controller That Also Worked On PlayStation And Xbox
Nintendo was working on a universal controller that would work across Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms, former executive Reggie Fils-Aime has revealed. He told Inverse that Nintendo was making this controller in 2019 after Xbox came out with its own Xbox Adaptive Controller. Fils-Aime said Nintendo thought of the Xbox Adaptive Controller as a "jumping-off point to create something that would be platform-agnostic and adaptable by any consumer."
Jeff Bezos Says LOTR: The Rings Of Power Is A "Responsibility," Not All About Making Money
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has commented on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, saying in a new interview that he hopes the show does J.R.R. Tolkien's work justice. It's not all about making money, he said. "Middle-earth is such a beloved world, and telling the story of...
EA Is Closing The Servers Of Four Games In November
EA is closing the online servers for a number of older online games, including Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars and its expansion Kane's Wrath, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, and Mercenaries 2: World in Flames. The servers will be shut down on November 9, TrueAchievements reports, giving fans just a few months to revisit the games' online play and earn a handful of online-only achievements.
Tank Top Tactics
Aquaman & The Flash: Voidsong #3 - Book Three: Elegy for Speed and Storm
Their friendship is fractured. The Earth is crumbling under their feet. How can the Flash and Aquaman possibly face the overwhelming threat of the Voidsong’s full power?. It’s a star-bound showdown for the ages—with the entire DC Universe in the balance—as super-gods and aliens collide!
The Xbox Store Is Hosting Multiple Big Sales Right Now
Several new sales are now live on the Xbox Store, making it easy to save on hit titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6. A bunch of older games are discounted too, including Rayman Origins, Rainbow Six Siege, and The Elder Scrolls Online. If you’ve missed out...
Harley Quinn #20 - Task Force XX Chapter 3
I went to the moon to eat cheese and fight aliens…and I’m all outta cheese. Actually, there wasn’t any cheese. I think that’s a myth…but aliens, hooo boy, do we have aliens! Horace Reginald Giger would be proud! What? No…I’m positive that’s what "H.R." stands for. Anyway, this alien-monster-thing might not get a chance to devour Task Force XX, because we’re probably gonna kill each other first. What’d you expect, sendin’ a buncha angry villains to space without any cheese?
X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic #48
Sauron and Nature Girl turn on each other! and the young mutant Curse may be to blame...
JohnyGoesDowtow
Bros, I'm looking for a webcomic this time. It's the best webcomic ever published on the internet, vertical long scroll and just one chapter. This is how the story goes: Our warrior dude is in love wi...
Way of the Hunter
Hasbro Has A Big-Budget G.I. Joe Snake Eyes Game In The Works
After making its name in toys and board games, Hasbro is the latest big company trying to break into the video game industry. With six video game studios now under its belt, the company is making games based on its impressive stable of franchises, which reportedly includes a "big-budget" game centered around the G.I. Joe character Snake Eyes.
Star Wars: Rogue One Returning To Theaters With Sneak Peek At Andor TV Show
Rogue One, the 2016 Star Wars spinoff, is returning to theaters this month to help hype up the launch of the Rogue One TV series, Andor. The official Star Wars account confirmed that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will come back to some IMAX theaters starting August 26. But...
Pokemon Go Genesect Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips
Genesect is coming back to a Pokemon Go Gym near you for a limited-time appearance in five-star raid battles. This Mythical Pokemon returns with a new version of its signature move, Techno Blast, along with Pokemon Go’s Bug Out event. We haven’t seen Genesect in raids in Pokemon Go in close to a year, so new players and those who might be coming back from a break are surely itching to add this powerful Bug and Steel-type Pokemon to their collections, and veterans can benefit from its newest Drive. Here's everything you need to know about the Genesect Raids in Pokemon Go.
Fortnite Dragon Ball Super Crossover: All Skins, Weapons, Quests, And More
The Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover is officially here following weeks of rumors, leaks, and teases, and it's one of the most expansive collaborations in the battle royale's history. Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma skins have been added to the game, with all but Beerus sporting alternate styles. Elsewhere in the game, new Dragon Ball weapons, Creative mode maps, and a limited-time free battle pass-like rewards track bring players a ton more to see and do in Fortnite all inspired by Dragon Ball Super. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Dragon Ball event.
Zumba Garden
She-Hulk Writer Talks Budget Constraints And Post-Production Story Changes
Ahead of its impending premiere on Disney+, She Hulk head writer Jessica Gao has revealed more about what parts of the show have changed in post, and what elements have remained since its conception. In an interview with Variety, Gao talks budget constraints, expensive CGI, and how to pace the introduction of a new hero.
DC Comics's Black Adam And Stripe From Gremlins Will Join MultiVersus During Season 1
MultiVersus Season One begins today, with a brand-new battle pass and two confirmed new characters in Rick and Morty. However, Warner Bros. and Player First Games are celebrating the start of the new season with two more new characters coming in the first season: Black Adam and Stripe. Black Adam...
